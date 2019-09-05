{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Creek Spartans logo

Ogden, Utah — On Friday, the Spring Creek cross country teams saw a good glimpse of elite talent.

Competing during the Weber State Invitational, at El Monte Golf Course, in Ogden, Utah, the field was loaded with large-division schools and stellar athletes.

Varsity Girls

In the three-mile varsity girls division, the defending 3A Nevada state champs finished in 18th place with a team score of 471 points.

Like the team finish, the Lady Spartans were led by a great run from junior Kendra Lusk — who also ranked 18th individually — posting a time of 19:22.1.

She was Spring Creek’s No. 1 runner and finished slightly more than two minutes ahead of the Lady Spartans’ No. 2.

Junior Grace Florence crossed second for Spring Creek, ranking outside the top-100 of the 238-girl race — Florence finishing with a time of 21:23.4 for 109th place.

She was followed by freshman Macey Reed, who took 115th with a time of 21:39.4.

The Lady Spartans’ second through fifth runners packed together fairly closely.

Senior Rosemary Little finished 124th in 21:45.4, and junior Emma Campbell rolled to the finish line in 135th with a time of 22:01.8.

The lone freshman on the varsity team during the event was Brandi Manhire, who took 215th in 24:25.

Varsity Boys

In the varsity boys race, Spring Creek’s junior-heavy lineup finished 32nd in the team standings with a total of 796 points.

Of 278 runners in the division, junior Secody Charley paced the Spartans with a time of 17:08 — rounding out the top-100.

Charley was followed by freshman Jake Bradford — already making notable contributions to the roster in his first year of action — placing 139th with a time of 17:36.

Junior Harrison Walund served as Spring Creek’s No. 3 runner with a time of 17:52 for 163rd place.

With a time of 18:04.2, junior Jess Marin crossed fourth for the Spartans and 181st overall.

Junior Conner Gage took 213th with a time of 18:28.3, followed closely by freshman Liam Hamilton in 18:33.3 for 217th place.

Sophomore Dillyn Sanchez capped Spring Creek’s varsity roster in 262nd with a time of 19:45.3.

JV Boys

The best team placing of the event for Spring Creek came from the junior varsity boys, the Spartans tying for seventh of 14-scoring teams with 220 points.

Of Spring Creek’s 20 athletes in the JV race, eighth finished in the top half of the 196-runner field.

Senior Dallin Fisher led the Spartans in 40th place with a time of 19:47.5.

Hot on his heels was sophomore teammate Joshua Lore’s time of 19:48.2 for 42nd.

Freshman Ben Claridge crossed the finish line in 20:00.2 for 48th.

In 71st, senior Brian Lore closed his run in 20:30.9 — junior Camden Mortensen taking 74th with a time of 20:32.9.

Sophomore Braden Fisher capped the top-80 in 20:41.5, junior Garret Frisbie finishing in 88th with a time of 20:53.3.

With a time of 20:55.7, freshman Gage Kelly closed out the top-90 and gave the Spartans their last sub-21 time.

JV Girls

Spring Creek’s junior varsity girls team was 25th of 27 teams with 682 points.

The Lady Spartans placed three runners in or near the top half of the 300-deep field.

Sophomore Ceara Tanner led the way with a time of 25:52.3 for 134th place.

Junior Stephanie Fish was 174th with a time of 27:14.4, and senior Halle Burton crossed five seconds later in 27:19.4 for 175th.

Next Meet

Spring Creek will once again test its gears Friday during the Murray Invite, at the Murray (Utah) City Park.

