 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring Creek’s golfers take second in Dayton
0 comments
top story

Spring Creek’s golfers take second in Dayton

{{featured_button_text}}

DAYTON — For the first time of the 3A North-East girls golf season, Spring Creek climbed to second place in an event.

After finishing third in each of the first-two tournaments, the Lady Spartans pulled together and collectively jumped up a spot to second on Wednesday, in Dayton.

Lowry — the winner of the first-two tourneys — locked down its third-consecutive victory with a team total of 397 for a 25-stroke cushion on its best round of the year.

Spring Creek neared its season-best round — a 418 from the Fernley tourney — with a 422 on Wednesday, opening a five-stroke lead over third-place Elko’s total of 427.

Fernley swung a fourth-place score of 455, and the qualifying teams were rounded out with a fifth-place 492 by Fallon.

Individually, there was no shakeup atop the leaderboard.

Elko senior Gabby Bement nailed down her third straight victory — winning each tournament — carding an 88 under what Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker called a “tough course and tough conditions.”

“Kudos to Lowry and Spring Creek on playing so well. Gabby gutted out an 88 after starting on hole two with a quad bogey after going in the water,” Sarbacker said. “88 is a great score in those conditions on that course.”

She notched a nine-stoke lead over the competition, second place going to Lowry senior Angelina Martinez with a 97.

Third place was split three ways — Spring Creek senior Jordan Maher backing up her second-place 95 in Fernley with a 98 in Dayton, joined by Lowry freshman Piper Nichols and senior Bailey Hayes.

Behind Bement, Elko junior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez matched her personal best with a sub-100 round of 99.

“Julianna tied her career-best 99 from last year’s Fallon tournament,” Sarbacker said. “A 99 at Dayton is much better relative to a 99 at Fallon. Great job by her.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the Lady Spartans, junior Holland Miller nearly cracked below the century mark with Spring Creek’s second-best round at 100-even.

Spring Creek junior Grace Heieie’s score read the same frontward as backward — triple ones — with a 111.

Spring Creek’s Jaedin Martinez — a junior who will graduate early — gave her team its fourth-best score with a 113, closing the qualifying scoring for the Lady Spartans.

Elko senior Katrina De Guzman also went to the clubhouse with a 113 for the Lady Indians’ third-best round.

The Lady Indians capped their top-four scoring with a 127 by sophomore Madison Stewart-Preston.

Junior Myla Negrete — in a non-qualifying total — shot a 135.

Spring Creek’s roster was finished with a 134 from junior Elexia Mauer.

Elko’s roster was closed out with a 135 by sophomore transfer Katelyn Boatman.

Up Next

The teams of the 3A North-East will have a quick turnaround, teeing off in the fourth tournament of the season on Tuesday, March 23, in Fallon.

*Spring Creek coach Kage Walker was unavailable for comment.

GALLERY: 2019 Spring Creek and Elko Golf Highlights

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News