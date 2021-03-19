Spring Creek’s golfers take second in Dayton

DAYTON — For the first time of the 3A North-East girls golf season, Spring Creek climbed to second place in an event.
After finishing third in each of the first-two tournaments, the Lady Spartans pulled together and collectively jumped up a spot to second on Wednesday, in Dayton.
Lowry — the winner of the first-two tourneys — locked down its third-consecutive victory with a team total of 397 for a 25-stroke cushion on its best round of the year.
Spring Creek neared its season-best round — a 418 from the Fernley tourney — with a 422 on Wednesday, opening a five-stroke lead over third-place Elko’s total of 427.
Fernley swung a fourth-place score of 455, and the qualifying teams were rounded out with a fifth-place 492 by Fallon.
Individually, there was no shakeup atop the leaderboard.
Elko senior Gabby Bement nailed down her third straight victory — winning each tournament — carding an 88 under what Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker called a “tough course and tough conditions.”
“Kudos to Lowry and Spring Creek on playing so well. Gabby gutted out an 88 after starting on hole two with a quad bogey after going in the water,” Sarbacker said. “88 is a great score in those conditions on that course.”
She notched a nine-stoke lead over the competition, second place going to Lowry senior Angelina Martinez with a 97.
Third place was split three ways — Spring Creek senior Jordan Maher backing up her second-place 95 in Fernley with a 98 in Dayton, joined by Lowry freshman Piper Nichols and senior Bailey Hayes.
Behind Bement, Elko junior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez matched her personal best with a sub-100 round of 99.
“Julianna tied her career-best 99 from last year’s Fallon tournament,” Sarbacker said. “A 99 at Dayton is much better relative to a 99 at Fallon. Great job by her.”
For the Lady Spartans, junior Holland Miller nearly cracked below the century mark with Spring Creek’s second-best round at 100-even.
Spring Creek junior Grace Heieie’s score read the same frontward as backward — triple ones — with a 111.
Spring Creek’s Jaedin Martinez — a junior who will graduate early — gave her team its fourth-best score with a 113, closing the qualifying scoring for the Lady Spartans.
Elko senior Katrina De Guzman also went to the clubhouse with a 113 for the Lady Indians’ third-best round.
The Lady Indians capped their top-four scoring with a 127 by sophomore Madison Stewart-Preston.
Junior Myla Negrete — in a non-qualifying total — shot a 135.
Spring Creek’s roster was finished with a 134 from junior Elexia Mauer.
Elko’s roster was closed out with a 135 by sophomore transfer Katelyn Boatman.
Up Next
The teams of the 3A North-East will have a quick turnaround, teeing off in the fourth tournament of the season on Tuesday, March 23, in Fallon.
*Spring Creek coach Kage Walker was unavailable for comment.