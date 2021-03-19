Spring Creek’s golfers take second in Dayton

DAYTON — For the first time of the 3A North-East girls golf season, Spring Creek climbed to second place in an event.

After finishing third in each of the first-two tournaments, the Lady Spartans pulled together and collectively jumped up a spot to second on Wednesday, in Dayton.

Lowry — the winner of the first-two tourneys — locked down its third-consecutive victory with a team total of 397 for a 25-stroke cushion on its best round of the year.

Spring Creek neared its season-best round — a 418 from the Fernley tourney — with a 422 on Wednesday, opening a five-stroke lead over third-place Elko’s total of 427.

Fernley swung a fourth-place score of 455, and the qualifying teams were rounded out with a fifth-place 492 by Fallon.

Individually, there was no shakeup atop the leaderboard.

Elko senior Gabby Bement nailed down her third straight victory — winning each tournament — carding an 88 under what Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker called a “tough course and tough conditions.”