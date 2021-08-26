 Skip to main content
Spring Creek’s season opener cut short
Spring Creek’s season opener cut short

Spring Creek boys soccer at North Tahoe

The Spring Creek boys soccer team's season opener against North Tahoe was canceled after 20 minutes of play, with the Spartans trailing 2-0, due to the smoke and air quality shown on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Tahoe City, California.

TAHOE CITY, California — In the first game of the 2021 fall season — also the first as head coach for Forest Knotts — the Spring Creek boys soccer team’s contest was cut short.

Due to smoke and air quality, the Spartans played just 20 minutes on Friday, Aug. 20, at North Tahoe.

Needing to play at least 40 minutes to be considered an official game, the Spartans were not handed a loss but trailed the Lakers by a score of 2-0.

“The winds changed, and the smoke came in quick,” Knotts said. “The conditions were pretty bad. It was pretty much a scrimmage.”

Knotts said he learned what his team needs to work on in preparation of the Spartans’ home tournament, which runs Fridays through Saturday.

In the Spring Creek Cup, the Spartans will take on Shadow Ridge at 9 a.m. Friday and play at 1 p.m. against 3A North foe Lowry — finishing the bracket with a 9:30 a.m. Saturday dance with now 5A-North program Sparks.

