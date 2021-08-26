Spring Creek’s season opener cut short

TAHOE CITY, California — In the first game of the 2021 fall season — also the first as head coach for Forest Knotts — the Spring Creek boys soccer team’s contest was cut short.

Due to smoke and air quality, the Spartans played just 20 minutes on Friday, Aug. 20, at North Tahoe.

Needing to play at least 40 minutes to be considered an official game, the Spartans were not handed a loss but trailed the Lakers by a score of 2-0.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The winds changed, and the smoke came in quick,” Knotts said. “The conditions were pretty bad. It was pretty much a scrimmage.”

Knotts said he learned what his team needs to work on in preparation of the Spartans’ home tournament, which runs Fridays through Saturday.

Up Next

In the Spring Creek Cup, the Spartans will take on Shadow Ridge at 9 a.m. Friday and play at 1 p.m. against 3A North foe Lowry — finishing the bracket with a 9:30 a.m. Saturday dance with now 5A-North program Sparks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.