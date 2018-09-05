SPRING CREEK – In preparation for its opening weekend of Division 3A North play, the Spring Creek boys soccer team looked for a tune-up against West Wendover.
The Spartans easily cruised past the Wolverines on Wednesday, winning by a shutout final of 4-0, despite having numerous chances to increase the deficit.
“We should have scored a lot more, but their goalies made some nice saves and we kicked the ball right to them,” said Spring Creek coach Leaf Knotts.
Spring Creek struggled to score in the early stages of the contest but mounted goals in succession with little time rolling off the clock between scores.
The Spartans grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute off a corner kick.
Senior Samuel Claridge took advantage of a loose ball and punched home the game’s first goal.
Just three minutes later, senior captain Garett Whimple dribble though the Wolverines’ defense and penetrated the left side of the box, dropping an assist back to junior Noah Rice for the finish.
Spring Creek led 2-0 at halftime and went looking for more in the second period.
The Spartans broke through 11 minutes into the second half.
Senior Chris DeAngelo sent a diagonal ball to the left side and connected with junior forward Cade Carson, who popped a shot over the advancing goalkeeper from 15-yards out for a 3-0 advantage.
Just as was the case in the first half, the Spartans came calling quickly once again after a goal.
Spring Creek added its final score just seven minutes removed from its third.
In the 58th minute, Whimple completed a nice game – turning from distributor to scorer.
A ball deflected from the penalty box toward the center of the pitch.
He turned his shoulders and struck a shot on the first touch, slotting the ball in the upper-right corner of the frame.
The Spartans had several chances to add more damage, but Knotts pulled some of his starters and other Spring Creek shots were left wanting.
Spring Creek won a skewed battle of 27 shots to three attempts by the Wolverines.
The Spartans took 10 attempts in the first half and racked up 27 shots in the second period.
“Our finishing wasn’t working. We have to do a better job of scoring when we get shots,” Knotts said. “West Wendover played two goalies, and they did a nice job. Jordan Eveleth (junior) played the first half and part of the second, and Bryant Hernandez (freshman) finished the game.”
Despite the 4-0 victory, Knotts knows Spring Creek faces its upcoming road trip with uphill battle in the Sierra Mountains.
“I think we’ll have to try going for the win in our first game against Truckee to get three points, and we’ll have to be very conservative against North Tahoe,” he said. “North Tahoe is returning a forward who I thought was the best in the league last year.”
The Spartans will open their 3A North season against the Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, closing the roadie with a noon Saturday kick versus the Lakers, in North Tahoe, California.
The Wolverines will begin league play of the Division 3A North “B” conference at 6 p.m. Friday against Whittell, taking on Dayton at noon Saturday, in West Wendover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.