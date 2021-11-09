Spring Creek: The Silver State standard

SPARKS — Simply put, what a cross country program — exemplified once again Saturday during the Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.

At the top of the Division 3A North and 3A state is Spring Creek and head coach Todd Mahlke, and then there is everyone else.

Over the past nine seasons, the Lady Spartans have knocked down five state championships, six regional titles, three state runner-up finishes and a trio of runner-up efforts for the regional race.

The impressive streak was continued Saturday, the girls now racking up four-consecutive state championships — only missing out on five in a row due to the absence of a 2020-21 state meet — amassing all six of their regional titles in succession.

On the boys side, the nine-year stretch now includes five states titles as well, seven regional championships, three state runner-up efforts and two second-place regional runs.

Saturday’s performances culminated in another state sweep for both the girls and the boys, doing so for the third time in nine seasons — each reaching the peak height in each of the last three years — accomplishing the feat five times at the regional level.

Boys

At the state meet, which took place on the same course as regionals — the North runners competing on the same course twice in a matter of a week — the Spartans pulled off the slimmest of victories.

Spring Creek and Moapa Valley split first with 48 points in the standings — the Spartans earning the tiebreaker — but Spring Creek needed a colossal comeback in the last half of the race to even force the logjam, a senior making a crucial rally for the victory.

“We were 43 points back halfway through the race. As a team, the boys passed 70 kids — essentially 10 kids per runner — in the second half of the race,” Mahlke said. “We were up by one, down by one, it was tied. Braden (Fisher) passed Moapa Valley’s fifth and sixth runners by three and five seconds in the last 70 meters. As an average, we ran 27 seconds faster per kid on the same course as the week before.”

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe rounded out the top-three with 86 points, and Elko took fourth with a team total of 110 points — Lowry closing out the top-five with 117 points.

North Valleys was sixth with 152 points, Coral Academy of Science (Sandy Ridge) ran seventh with 164 points and Virgin Valley finished off the eight-team field with 177 points.

Individually, junior Joel Herman ran the race of his life — pacing the Spartans — capturing a state-runner up finish with a second-place time of 17:49.

He was followed in sixth place with an 18-flat from junior teammate Liam Hamilton, and sophomore Braylon Baggett charged to the front for Elko’s team — closing out the top-10 with a time of 18:25.

Spring Creek’s third and fourth runners, senior Dillyn Sanchez and sophomore Nathan Thomas, took 13th and 15th with respective times of 18:29 and 18:31.

Junior Benjamin Claridge crossed fifth for the Spartans and 21st overall in 18:56, Elko senior Gavin Nicola closing out his career with a 22nd-place time of 18:58.

Fisher’s gritty finish pushed him to a 26th-place 19:13, edging narrowly ahead of Elko senior Keian Lostra’s 19:13 for 27th.

Elko sophomore James Fericks crossed 33rd in 19:24, and Spring Creek junior Caiden Cunningham finished off the Spartans’ roster with a time of 19:38 for 38th place.

For the Indians, junior Caden Wallace posted a time of 19:56 for 48th place.

Elko’s roster was closed out with back-to-back finishes from junior Justin Nicholls and freshman Dexter Wallace, who crossed 59th and 60th in 20:54 and 20:57, respectively.

Girls

The Lady Spartans’ state title was not as nail-biting, but the championship came down to a common denominator with the boys — Spring Creek’s girls also making a gigantic improvement in their times from the regional run.

Spring Creek opened a 16-point victory with 50 points, Moapa Valley finished as the state runner-up in both races and scored 66 points, Tahoe Truckee ranked third with 80 points — fending off the 85 points by fourth-place South Tahoe — and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe challenged with 90 points and closed off the top-five.

Fernley finished sixth with 115 points, Pahrump Valley took seventh with a team total of 168 and Rancho rounded out the eight-team race with 215 points.

“As much time as the boys took off their times, the girls did even better. They were 29 seconds faster than they were at regionals on average,” Mahlke said. “For them to do that from one week to the next on the same course in worse conditions was impressive. For the last two to three weeks have focused a lot on speed workouts. There is about a 17-day window there, but the kids have to buy in and I’m glad it worked out.”

Junior Kiely Munson led the Lady Spartans and closed out the top-five with a time of 21:17, and sophomore Brianna Perchetti notched a top-10 performance with a ninth-place 21:50.

In 14th, junior Macey Reed crossed the line in 22:37 — freshman Ryan Youngblood posting a 22:47 for 17th place.

Qualifying as an individual, Elko sophomore Arowyn Potter took 28th place with a time of 23:40.

Junior Leigh Barry ran fifth for Spring Creek and 31st overall in 23:51, and sophomore Reese Hatch — another individual runner for the Lady Indians — finished 36th with a time of 24:21.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Brandi Manhire crossed in 24:57 for 40th place — senior Sidney Reed capping the roster with a 46th-place time of 25:42.

“I wish we wouldn’t have had the COVID year, because we wanted to continue our legacy. I think we could have won five in a row,” Mahlke said. “But, four in a row is very good and we have been extremely fortunate to have a bunch of great athletes come through our program.”

Congratulations to head coach Todd Mahlke, assistant coach Larissa Mahlke and to both he Spring Creek boys and girls, not only for their accomplishments over the last two weeks, but also for the programs they have built — which are clearly the standard in the Silver State.

