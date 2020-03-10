ELKO — After winning the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships last season, the Lady Spartans of Spring Creek look to defend their title — the Spartans aiming to increase on their fifth-place finish.

Both the boys and girls teams are off to good starts, each knocking down victories during the first meet of the season Saturday in the Elko League Meet, at Warrior Field.

Girls

Spring Creek won the Elko League Meet by more than double over second-place Lowry, the Lady Spartans finishing with 195 points and the Lady Buckaroos following well back with 95 points.

As the Lady Spartans attempt to defend their state title, they bring back some heavy artillery — despite some crucial graduations in the offseason.

Now-sophomore Payge Walz — running for the first time of the year — already appears to show some midseason form.

The 2019 state champion in the 100-meter hurdles (15.19 seconds) won Elko’s meet with a time of 14.95 seconds — which would have broken the school record of 15.05 — also claiming the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.08 seconds after ranking fourth at state last season with a time of 46.79.

With issues to the timing system, Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke said “nobody ran that fast.”

Walz, who took third in the 100 meters (12.69) and the 200 meters (26.15) at state, topped the 200-meter field Saturday with a time of 26.81 seconds and ranked second in the 100 meters with a personal record of 11.61.

Spring Creek’s other returning state champ in an individual sport also looks ready to do what she does — jump high.

Junior Kylee Dimick — the two-time defending state high jump champion — eclipsed the mark she won her last state title at, besting her height of 5-feet-2-inches with a 5-foot-4-inch jump on Saturday.

Dimick is the school record holder with a height of 5-feet-6-inches, becoming the sole owner of the precedent on March 23, 2019, during the 47th annual Fallon Elks Invitational.

One of Spring Creek’s other weapons — junior Kendra Lusk — is also shaping up for another impactful season.

As a sophomore, she placed third at state in both the 1600 (5:19.09) and the 3200 meters (11:40.21) — setting personal records on each run.

On Saturday, she won the 800 meters with a half-mile time of 2:34.6 and finished second in the 1600 meters with a one-mile jaunt of 5:39, electing not to run in the two-mile event.

Along with Walz, junior Lydia Binger gives the Lady Spartans another jolt off the blocks and over the hurdles.

As a sophomore, she finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record run of 45.98 seconds, breaking her own school record of 46.23 seconds she set during the 3A North regional meet.

In Elko, Binger crossed second in the 100 hurdles in 16.68 seconds and placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.34.

Spring Creek also returns junior Emma Little, who took second at state in the 400 meters as a sophomore with a personal-record time of 1:00.94.

Little, still rehabbing from an injury, did not run Saturday in the Elko League Meet.

With Walz in the front, Spring Creek stuck four girls in the top-five of the 200 meters Saturday.

Senior Libby Murphy finished second with a time of 28.49 seconds, senior Angelica Cortez crossed fourth in 29.34 seconds and freshman Taylor Brunson rounded out the top-five with a time of 29.55.

Cortez won the 400 meters — lapping the track in 1:07.6 — and senior Kattalin Lopategui followed in second place with a time of 1:09.8.

Junior Hayden Youngblood showed some bounce in her jumping events, finishing third in the high jump with the bar at 4-feet-8-inches for a personal record and taking fourth in the triple jump with a PR span of 28-feet-10-inches.

Senior Chelsea Ackerman tallied a third-place finish in the triple jump on a 29-foot-6-1/2-inch distance and rounded out the top-five of the long jump with a 13-foot-1-inch leap.

In the pole vault, junior Mallory Woodlund started the season with a third-place performance, clearing the bare at 6-feet even.

Junior Grace Florence is a returning member of Spring Creek’s 4x800 relay team that set the school record in 9:30.80 but took second at state as Truckee broke its own record (2014) with a great kick down the stretch by then-sophomore Lauren Tanner for the state title with a new record of 9:30.37.

On Saturday, Florence finished fourth in the 800 meters with a half-mile 2:39.6 — followed closely in fifth by freshman Kiely Munson’s half-mile time of 2:39.8.

Florence rounded out the top-five of the 1600 meters with a one-mile time of 6:01.

Sophomore Shyann Lamb may factor largely into Spring Creek’s success in the throwing events, finishing fifth in the shot put with a distance of 26-feet even.

Relays

The Lady Spartans won two of the three relays on the day — nobody running the 4x400 — taking first in the 4x200 with a time of 1:56.4 and claiming the 4x800 in 11:01.81.

Spring Creek crossed second in the 4x100 with a time of 54.78 seconds.







Key Losses

While Kendra Lusk is now the face of Spring Creek’s distance runners, the Lady Spartans will also have to overcome the huge void left by graduated Rylie Lusk — who now competes for Weber State University — undoubtedly the most accomplished runner in the history of Spring Creek High School.

On May 5, 2018, during her junior season — she set the school record in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:25.48 during the BYU Invitational, in Provo, Utah.

As a senior, she took second place at state in both the 1600 meters and 3200 meters, running a mile in 5:10.03 for a school record and closing the two-mile in 11:37.77, the one-mile run smashing her own school record of 5:17.9 that she initially set during the 2018 3A state championship in a runner-up finish on May 19, 2018, at Carson High School.

Although it was not her bread-and-butter event, Lusk also took fifth place at state in the half-mile, posting a time of 2:24.26 in the 800 meters.

Lusk ran the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay team that set a school record of 9:30.8, only to see Truckee break its own state record from 2014 with a time of 9:30.37 for the state title.

From the 4x800 relay team, Spring Creek also graduated Mikkayla Perchetti — who now runs for College of Idaho — but the Lady Spartans return Kendra Lusk and Florence.

From a distance runner to a speedster, the Lady Spartans also graduated their fastest girl — another school record holder in multiple events.

During the 2019 3A North regional meet, Dorohov set the new mark for all Spring Creek 100-meter sprinters to chase — stopping the clock in 12.35 seconds on May 11, 2019, in Fallon.

Her race demolished the previous school record of 12.54 set by SCHS Class of 2016 graduate Kellie Kinsman during the 2015 season.

Dorohov ranked second at state with a 100-time of 12.45 seconds.

She also took second in the 200 meters, breaking her own school record on the final fun of her career.

On April 13, 2019, she broke the previous school record of 26.26 seconds set by Chelsea Wilson clear back in 2001, Dorohov winning the Taylorsville (Utah) Invite with a time of 25.87 seconds.

At state, Dorohov bested herself and ranked second in the 200 meters with a new-school record of 25.78 seconds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was also vital in the Lady Spartans’ state championship in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:45.54, running the anchor leg.

From the 4x200 team, Spring Creek also graduated Lindsey Morrill but returned Binger and Murphy.

Dorohov was also the anchor of Spring Creek’s 4x100 team that took second at state with a time of 50.41 seconds.

She was the lone graduate of the team, the Lady Spartans bringing back Murphy, Little and Binger.

The Lady Spartans also sent off their school record holder in the pole vault.

After a state championship as a junior, Katelyn Anderson notched a runner-up finish during her senior season with a height of 11-feet even.

On April 20, 2019, during the Carson Invitational, Anderson broke her own school record of 11-feet with an 11-foot-3-inch vault, leaving a tall mountain to climb for future vaulters of the program.

Boys

Like the girls, Spring Creek’s boys are also perfect thus far — their win coming by a slimmer margin.

The Spartans bested the competition of Elko’s League Meet by 15 points, Spring Creek notching 192 points and the Indians following with 177.

Of Spring Creek’s returning state qualifiers, the number is small after large losses to graduations.

Not a state qualifier in 2019, senior Dallin Fisher looks to perfect his form in the hurdles and won each race Saturday — posting times of a personal-best 17.62 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 46.2 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

In the 110 hurdles, freshman Joel Herman took fourth with a time of 48.3 seconds.

Fellow senior Brian Lore rounded out the top-five of the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles with respective personal bests of 20.62 seconds and 49.5 seconds.

The Spartans fared well Saturday in the jumping events.

Senior Branden Yates placed second in the triple jump with a total span of 35-feet-10-1/2-inches, leading a three-pack in the top-five.

Sophomore Kayden Boyle followed in third with a distance of 35-feet-3-1/2-inches for a personal record, and freshman Blaze Howard took fifth at 33-feet-6-inches.

In the high jump, Boyle ranked third on a career-best 5-foot-4 leap and Howard finished off the top-five at 5-feet-2-inches.

Spring Creek’s distance runners notched some solid finishes for the first meet of the season, led by junior Secody Charley.

Charley finished second in the 3200 meters with a two-mile trek of 11:26.8 and finished third in the 1600 meters with a one-mile race of 5:07.2.

In the 3200 meters, fellow junior Conner Gage finished fourth with a personal record of 11:47.5 and sophomore Dillyn Sanchez was hot on his heels for a fifth-place 11:47.8 and a PR of his own.

Junior Jess Marin closed out the top-five of the 1600 meters with a one-mile time of 5:12.2.

Senior Ethan Lulay brought back his wheels after taking fourth place at state in the 400 meters as a junior — lapping the track in 51.52 seconds — finishing second Saturday with a quarter-mile time of 55 seconds.

He led a quartet of Spartans in the top-five, joined by junior Wyatt Armstrong’s personal-record and third-place 57.8, a fourth-place time of 59.5 by Boyle for a PR and freshman Benjamin Claridge’s fifth-place 1:00.5.

Senior Hunter Hood also brings back state experience with his arm.

As a junior, Hood was eighth at state in the shot put with a throw of 40-feet-2-1/2-inches.

On Saturday, he finished second in the discus with a 131-foot-3-inch heave and closed out the top-five of the discus with a distance of 37-feet-9-inches.

With the disc, he was followed by a third-place effort from senior Ren Pacini, who threw 118-feet-4-inches.

Senior Nick Ortega also qualified for state as a junior in the shot put — placing seventh at 42-feet-1/2-inch — but he did not compete at the Elko League Meet.

Junior Kyler Lulay — in his first time competing in the event — showed plenty of promise in the pole vault.

Lulay placed third with a vault of 9-feet in Elko.

In the 100 meters, freshman Chase Valtierra posted a third-place time of 11.72 seconds and senior James Brawley followed closely with a fifth-place time at 11.81 seconds for a personal record.

Senior Reed Westwood, who qualified for state on two relay teams — the 4x100 and the 4x200 — is recovering from an injury he sustained during basketball season and did not run in Elko.

Relays

The Spartans won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:40, and their second unit took second place with a 1:45.9.

Spring Creek also ranked second in the 4x100 relay with a collective tally of 47.96 seconds.







Key Losses

The Spartans graduated a substantial portion of their success in the middle-distance and distance events.

Senior George Skivington — who is now running for the University of Nevada — departed after taking fourth in the 3200 meters at state with a two-mile time of 9:58.9.

Skivington also qualified for state in the 1600 meters, his one-mile tally of 4:39.41 ranking eighth.

He was a key cog in Spring Creek’s 4x800 relay team that was the state runner-up with a time of 8:21.43, graduating three members of the collective.

Aside from now-sophomore Gage Leavitt, the Spartans lost Skivington, Garett Whimple and Noah Mahlke.

Whimple and Mahlke each ran at state in the 800 meters, finishing back to back in sixth and seventh place with respective times of 2:02.65 and 2:04.27.

They were also half of Spring Creek’s sixth-place 4x400 relay team that finished sixth at state with a time of 3:37.77, the Spartans returning Ethan Lulay and now-sophomore Austin Harmening.

The good news for Spring Creek is that three of the four members from the state-qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams are back for the 2020 season, graduating only Chris DeAngelo.

In the 4x100, the Spartans placed second to Fallon with a time of 44.28 seconds — welcoming back Harmening, Lulay and Westwood.

The trio of returners will also spearhead the 4x200 team, Spring Creek finishing fourth at state last season with a collective time of 1:32.73.

Home Meet

With one meet down, Spring Creek will now host the second event of the season — the Spring Creek League Meet — taking place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.