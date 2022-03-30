Spring Creek sweeps Railroaders, Colts

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team had a successful start to its home contests.

On Saturday, the Spartans (6-5 overall) capped a sweep of their season-opening home games with a 15-0 victory over Sparks in two and a half innings — improving to above .500 — notching a 6-4 victory over Wooster in their home opener on Friday.

Versus Sparks

Against the Railroaders, Spring Creek jumped all over the visitors early.

The Spartans played a clean defensive frame in the top of the first inning and exploded offensively in the home half, putting up 14 runs.

Sparks was held scoreless once again in the top of the second, Spring Creek adding another run in the bottom half and playing its third scoreless defensive inning in the away half of the third — rolling to a 15-0 victory through 2-1/2.

Through just two innings, junior Riley Smith went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate — driving in three runs and scoring three times — poking one smack for a triple.

Sophomore Logan Lopez also went 3-for-3 at the dish with two RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria batted 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs — junior David Hutchison hitting 2-for-2, driving in two runs and scoring once.

Senior Connor Clarke went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Without a hit, senior Ian Russell drove in a run and scored two of his own — senior Garrison Bylund crossing twice and senior Kade Luzier coming home once.

On the mound, Bylund picked up a complete-game win — allowing two hits and striking out five against one walk across 2-1/2 scoreless innings.

SPARKS 000 — 022

SPRING CREEK (14)0X — (15)(12)0

Versus Wooster

In the Spartans’ home opener, Spring Creek got off to a fast start against Wooster — scoring three runs in the bottom of the first.

But, the Colts cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the third and grabbed the lead with a three-run fourth.

In the meantime, the Spartans went three innings without a run but came from behind with a clutch three-run fifth and pulled ahead — hanging on for a 6-4 victory.

Clarke led the way offensively, batting 3-for-4 and driving in three runs while scoring twice — pounding two hits for doubles.

Smith also finished 3-for-4 and scored two runs, while Lopez went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Zubiria was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and junior Ayden Harp closed 1-for-3 with a two-run double.

Without a knock, Bylund scored a run.

On the hill, sophomore Slayde Jones got the start — allowing a run on one hit with five Ks and four free passes over 2-2/3 innings.

In relief, sophomore Caleb Culp gave up three runs — none of which were earned — on three hits with three punchouts and three walks across two frames.

Luzier earned the win, tossing 2-1/3 scoreless, no-hit innings with five strikeouts and just a single walk.

WOOSTER 001 300 0 — 441

SPRING CREEK 300 030 X — 6(10)2

Up Next

The Spartans (6-5 overall) will remain at home and open league action of the 3A North-East in their first three-game series against Dayton (4-7 overall), playing at 3 p.m. Friday and starting a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

