Spring Creek sweeps Wells Invitational, JV Championships

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek cross country programs had successful finishes to close out the regular season.

On Oct. 15, the Spartan boys won the Wells Invitational — no schools posting a team score in the girls race — and Spring Creek claimed both the boys and the girls victories on Thursday, Oct. 21, hosting the Northeastern Nevada JV Championships.

Wells Invitational

Varsity Boys

The Spartans topped the three-team field with a collective score of 30 points, Lowry trailed by 10 point with 40 as a team and Elko rounded out the teams with a total score of 58 points.

Junior Liam Hamilton paced the Spartans and local runners individually, placing second with a time of 17:49.

He was followed by a fourth-place performance from senior teammate Dillyn Sanchez, who crossed the finish line in 18:04.

Sophomore Braylin Baggett led the Indians with a fifth-place 18:08, and Spring Creek junior Benjamin Claridge was next with a sixth-place 18:23.

For the Spartans, junior Caiden Cunningham ran eighth in 18:42 — starting a five-straight streak of local athletes.

Elko senior Keian Lostra was ninth with a time of 18:48, and Spring Creek junior Hayden Mitchel’s 18:58.1 finished off the top-10 — narrowly edging the 18:58.7 set by junior teammate Ian Mitchel in 11th — and Elko sophomore James Fericks crossed 12th in 18:59.

In 14th, junior Caden Wallace ran a 19:33 for the Indians — Spring Creek junior Joseph Terras finishing immediately after with a 19:33 of his own for 15th.

Wells freshman Gonzalo Roque crossed 18th overall and led the Leopards with a time of 20:04, beginning a huge stretch of local runners.

Elko freshman Dexter Wallace placed 19th in 20:05, Owyhee sophomore Santino Thomas rounded out the top-20 with a 20:18 and junior Justin Nicholls crossed in 20:54 for 21st place.

In 22nd, freshman Jorge Avila Fragoza topped Jackpot’s team with a time of 20:58.

The Spartans crossed two in a row, as freshman Brennan Dastrup took 23rd in 21:42 and junior Ethan Dorohov finished in 21:45 for 24th.

Wells junior Ruben Cobian closed off the top-25 with a time of 22:16, and West Wendover junior Lusio Gonzales set a 22:22 to lead the Wolverines in 26th.

Elko junior Daniel Robles crossed 27th in 22:30, and junior Victor Jauregui finished in 23:13 and in 28th for the Leopards.

Spring Creek sent three in a row across the line from 30th through 32nd.

Junior Thomas Canning closed his run in 23:49, fellow junior Justin Esparza finished in 23:58 and freshman George Thomas posted a sub-24 race of 23:59.

The Indians notched consecutive finishes in 34th and 35th, junior Owen Moore and freshman Cooper Uhlig setting times of 24:45 and 25:05, respectively.

West Wendover crossed the next two runners, as sophomore Manuel Ibarra and junior Damian Escareno tallied 36th and 37th-place respective times of 25:59 and 26:20.

Sophomore Bernard Fesenmaier closed out Elko’s roster with a time of 27:57 for 38th place.

Jackpot pushed three freshman athletes to the finish in order — Ethan Rodriguez taking 39th in 30:14, Julian Cervantes crossing 30:28 for 40th and Casey Hugill placing 41st with a time of 31:29.

Wells freshman Marco Flores finished out the 42-person field with a time of 34:22.

Varsity Girls

Just 17 athletes competed in the girls division, no program fielding enough runners to tabulate a team score.

Elko sophomore Arowyn Potter paced the locals with a second-place time of 23:20, junior teammate Alysia Carr following a minute behind with a 24:20 for third place.

Spring Creek junior Leigh Berry closed out the top-five with a time of 24:47, and Wells senior Jimena Roque-Luna paced the Lady Leopards with a seventh-place 25:19.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Hailey Syme crossed in 25:25 for eighth place — West Wendover sophomore Daisy Luna leading the Lady Wolverines in eighth with a time of 25:42.

Freshman Penelope Ruiz rounded off the top-10 for the Lady Indians in 26:38, Spring Creek sophomore Aloryn Howell followed in 11th with a time of 26:42 and Elko sophomore Eliva Jimenez finished closely behind with a 26:44 for 12th place.

A pair of Lady Wolverines went across consecutively in 13th and 14th, senior Martha Pantelakis and freshman Alicia Dominguez posting times of 27:58 and 31:47, respectively.

Freshman Ashani Hager closed out Spring Creek’s runners with a 32:10 for 15th, and sophomore Taylor Blossom — Owyhee’s lone girl — crossed 16th in 42:32.

NE Nevada JV Championships

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Spring Creek defended its home turf — Spring Creek Golf Course — winning both the boys and girls team battles and the individual races.

Boys

With two teams notching team totals, the Spartans easily took down Elko with a score of 17 points — the Indians tallying 40 points.

Individually, sophomore Nathan Thomas won the race with about 46 seconds to spare on a time of 18:05.16 — kicking off a one-two-three run for Spring Creek — senior Braden Fisher posting an 18:51.78 for second place and Cunningham’s 19:01.37 ranking third.

Fericks gave the Indians a fourth-place time of 19:08.16, but Spring Creek netted fifth and sixth-place finishes from Hayden Mitchel and Ian Mitchel — who swapped leaders from Wells’ meet — netting respective times of 19:15.04 and 19:25.15.

Roque took seventh for the Leopards with a time of 19:25.31, and Thomas ran eighth for the Braves in 19:54.78.

Elko’s Dexter Wallace posted a ninth-place 19:58.85, and Fragoza topped the Jags’ roster once again with a 20:14.32 — rounding off the top-10.

The Indians earned consecutive finishes in 11th and 12th from Nicholls and senior Connor Cooper, who crossed in 20:20.48 and 21:21.91, respectively.

The next four runners saw another set of back-to-back finishes, two by the Spartans and a pair of Wolverines.

Dastrup placed 13th in 21:39.77, and Dorohov ran 14th with a time of 21:46.49 — Ibarra finishing in 22:25.53 for 15th, crossing just before Gonzales’ 16th-place 22:25.75.

For Elko, Robles ranked 17th in 23:11.61 — Esparza finishing 18th with a time of 23:12.70 for the Spartans.

Jauregui ran 19th for the Leopards with a time of 23:18.56, and George Thomas closed out the top-20 for Spring Creek in 23:20.01.

Moore was 21st for Elko and crossed in 24:16.77, Cobian finishing in 24:41.90 for Wells in 22nd.

With a time of 24:57.73, Canning finished in 23rd for Spring Creek — Owyhee senior Nathan Patterson posting a 24th-place 25:11.42.

Uhlig capped the top-25 for the Indians in 25:30.88, Escareno running 26th for the Wolverines with a time of 26:18.66.

Fesenmaier closed Elko’s roster with a time of 26:59.70 for 27th, and the trio of Jackpot’s freshman finished off the 30-athlete race — Rodriguez finishing in 27:27.87, Cervantes crossing in 31:27.05 and Hugill posting a time of 32:45.07.

Girls

The list of names for the girls race was short, consisting of just 10 runners.

Spring Creek netted 15 points — the only team score of the meet — freshman Ryan Youngblood claiming first with a time of 23:13.43, Berry giving the Lady Spartans a one-two finish in 24:05.46.

With another back-to-back effort, Syme took fourth in 24:45.10 — senior Sidney Reed closing out the top-five with a time of 25:32.16.

Luna ranked sixth for West Wendover in 25:40.61, and Roque-Luna placed seventh for Wells in 25:56.94.

Pantelakis finished out the Lady Wolverines’ athletes with an eighth-place 27:02.76, and the field was closed by the Lady Spartans — Howell crossing ninth in 27:04.47 and Hager taking 10th with a time of 29:17.95.

Up Next

Spring Creek and Elko will compete in the Division 3A North Regional Championships on Friday, Oct. 29, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.

The lower-level programs — Wells, Owyhee, Jackpot — will test their speed against the Division 1A/2A Regional Championships at the same venue on the same date.

West Wendover — actually a southern school for cross country — will race in the Division 2A South Regional Championships on Friday, Oct. 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, in Boulder City.

