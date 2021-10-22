 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Spring Creek sweeps Wells Invitational, JV Championships

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek cross country programs had successful finishes to close out the regular season.

On Oct. 15, the Spartan boys won the Wells Invitational — no schools posting a team score in the girls race — and Spring Creek claimed both the boys and the girls victories on Thursday, Oct. 21, hosting the Northeastern Nevada JV Championships.

Wells Invitational

Varsity Boys

The Spartans topped the three-team field with a collective score of 30 points, Lowry trailed by 10 point with 40 as a team and Elko rounded out the teams with a total score of 58 points.

Junior Liam Hamilton paced the Spartans and local runners individually, placing second with a time of 17:49.

He was followed by a fourth-place performance from senior teammate Dillyn Sanchez, who crossed the finish line in 18:04.

Sophomore Braylin Baggett led the Indians with a fifth-place 18:08, and Spring Creek junior Benjamin Claridge was next with a sixth-place 18:23.

For the Spartans, junior Caiden Cunningham ran eighth in 18:42 — starting a five-straight streak of local athletes.

People are also reading…

Elko senior Keian Lostra was ninth with a time of 18:48, and Spring Creek junior Hayden Mitchel’s 18:58.1 finished off the top-10 — narrowly edging the 18:58.7 set by junior teammate Ian Mitchel in 11th — and Elko sophomore James Fericks crossed 12th in 18:59.

In 14th, junior Caden Wallace ran a 19:33 for the Indians — Spring Creek junior Joseph Terras finishing immediately after with a 19:33 of his own for 15th.

Wells freshman Gonzalo Roque crossed 18th overall and led the Leopards with a time of 20:04, beginning a huge stretch of local runners.

Elko freshman Dexter Wallace placed 19th in 20:05, Owyhee sophomore Santino Thomas rounded out the top-20 with a 20:18 and junior Justin Nicholls crossed in 20:54 for 21st place.

In 22nd, freshman Jorge Avila Fragoza topped Jackpot’s team with a time of 20:58.

The Spartans crossed two in a row, as freshman Brennan Dastrup took 23rd in 21:42 and junior Ethan Dorohov finished in 21:45 for 24th.

Wells junior Ruben Cobian closed off the top-25 with a time of 22:16, and West Wendover junior Lusio Gonzales set a 22:22 to lead the Wolverines in 26th.

Elko junior Daniel Robles crossed 27th in 22:30, and junior Victor Jauregui finished in 23:13 and in 28th for the Leopards.

Spring Creek sent three in a row across the line from 30th through 32nd.

Junior Thomas Canning closed his run in 23:49, fellow junior Justin Esparza finished in 23:58 and freshman George Thomas posted a sub-24 race of 23:59.

The Indians notched consecutive finishes in 34th and 35th, junior Owen Moore and freshman Cooper Uhlig setting times of 24:45 and 25:05, respectively.

West Wendover crossed the next two runners, as sophomore Manuel Ibarra and junior Damian Escareno tallied 36th and 37th-place respective times of 25:59 and 26:20.

Sophomore Bernard Fesenmaier closed out Elko’s roster with a time of 27:57 for 38th place.

Jackpot pushed three freshman athletes to the finish in order — Ethan Rodriguez taking 39th in 30:14, Julian Cervantes crossing 30:28 for 40th and Casey Hugill placing 41st with a time of 31:29.

Wells freshman Marco Flores finished out the 42-person field with a time of 34:22.

Varsity Girls

Just 17 athletes competed in the girls division, no program fielding enough runners to tabulate a team score.

Elko sophomore Arowyn Potter paced the locals with a second-place time of 23:20, junior teammate Alysia Carr following a minute behind with a 24:20 for third place.

Spring Creek junior Leigh Berry closed out the top-five with a time of 24:47, and Wells senior Jimena Roque-Luna paced the Lady Leopards with a seventh-place 25:19.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Hailey Syme crossed in 25:25 for eighth place — West Wendover sophomore Daisy Luna leading the Lady Wolverines in eighth with a time of 25:42.

Freshman Penelope Ruiz rounded off the top-10 for the Lady Indians in 26:38, Spring Creek sophomore Aloryn Howell followed in 11th with a time of 26:42 and Elko sophomore Eliva Jimenez finished closely behind with a 26:44 for 12th place.

A pair of Lady Wolverines went across consecutively in 13th and 14th, senior Martha Pantelakis and freshman Alicia Dominguez posting times of 27:58 and 31:47, respectively.

Freshman Ashani Hager closed out Spring Creek’s runners with a 32:10 for 15th, and sophomore Taylor Blossom — Owyhee’s lone girl — crossed 16th in 42:32.

NE Nevada JV Championships

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Spring Creek defended its home turf — Spring Creek Golf Course — winning both the boys and girls team battles and the individual races.

Boys

With two teams notching team totals, the Spartans easily took down Elko with a score of 17 points — the Indians tallying 40 points.

Individually, sophomore Nathan Thomas won the race with about 46 seconds to spare on a time of 18:05.16 — kicking off a one-two-three run for Spring Creek — senior Braden Fisher posting an 18:51.78 for second place and Cunningham’s 19:01.37 ranking third.

Fericks gave the Indians a fourth-place time of 19:08.16, but Spring Creek netted fifth and sixth-place finishes from Hayden Mitchel and Ian Mitchel — who swapped leaders from Wells’ meet — netting respective times of 19:15.04 and 19:25.15.

Roque took seventh for the Leopards with a time of 19:25.31, and Thomas ran eighth for the Braves in 19:54.78.

Elko’s Dexter Wallace posted a ninth-place 19:58.85, and Fragoza topped the Jags’ roster once again with a 20:14.32 — rounding off the top-10.

The Indians earned consecutive finishes in 11th and 12th from Nicholls and senior Connor Cooper, who crossed in 20:20.48 and 21:21.91, respectively.

The next four runners saw another set of back-to-back finishes, two by the Spartans and a pair of Wolverines.

Dastrup placed 13th in 21:39.77, and Dorohov ran 14th with a time of 21:46.49 — Ibarra finishing in 22:25.53 for 15th, crossing just before Gonzales’ 16th-place 22:25.75.

For Elko, Robles ranked 17th in 23:11.61 — Esparza finishing 18th with a time of 23:12.70 for the Spartans.

Jauregui ran 19th for the Leopards with a time of 23:18.56, and George Thomas closed out the top-20 for Spring Creek in 23:20.01.

Moore was 21st for Elko and crossed in 24:16.77, Cobian finishing in 24:41.90 for Wells in 22nd.

With a time of 24:57.73, Canning finished in 23rd for Spring Creek — Owyhee senior Nathan Patterson posting a 24th-place 25:11.42.

Uhlig capped the top-25 for the Indians in 25:30.88, Escareno running 26th for the Wolverines with a time of 26:18.66.

Fesenmaier closed Elko’s roster with a time of 26:59.70 for 27th, and the trio of Jackpot’s freshman finished off the 30-athlete race — Rodriguez finishing in 27:27.87, Cervantes crossing in 31:27.05 and Hugill posting a time of 32:45.07.

Girls

The list of names for the girls race was short, consisting of just 10 runners.

Spring Creek netted 15 points — the only team score of the meet — freshman Ryan Youngblood claiming first with a time of 23:13.43, Berry giving the Lady Spartans a one-two finish in 24:05.46.

With another back-to-back effort, Syme took fourth in 24:45.10 — senior Sidney Reed closing out the top-five with a time of 25:32.16.

Luna ranked sixth for West Wendover in 25:40.61, and Roque-Luna placed seventh for Wells in 25:56.94.

Pantelakis finished out the Lady Wolverines’ athletes with an eighth-place 27:02.76, and the field was closed by the Lady Spartans — Howell crossing ninth in 27:04.47 and Hager taking 10th with a time of 29:17.95.

Up Next

Spring Creek and Elko will compete in the Division 3A North Regional Championships on Friday, Oct. 29, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.

The lower-level programs — Wells, Owyhee, Jackpot — will test their speed against the Division 1A/2A Regional Championships at the same venue on the same date.

West Wendover — actually a southern school for cross country — will race in the Division 2A South Regional Championships on Friday, Oct. 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, in Boulder City.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 3-1

Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 3-1

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans — after a 1-0 victory over the Lady Indians on Sept. 28, in Elko — defended their home turf and swept the season series with a 3-1 victory.

Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

Elko threw the numbers out the window Tuesday, sweeping the Lady Spartans on their home floor in three straight sets — none of which were closer than six points and the last was by double digits.

Elko blows through Dayton in 1st half

Elko blows through Dayton in 1st half

Elko (3-0 in league) is in sole possession of first place in the 3A North-East standings and will try to solidify a first-round bye for the regional playoffs — a crossover postseason versus the 3A North-West — in its regular season finale against Spring Creek (1-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, during the Indians’ homecoming and senior-night ballgame.

Elko girls post pair of 5-0 wins

Elko girls post pair of 5-0 wins

The No. 2 Lady Indians (6-1 in league) will attempt to keep their hopes alive for a Division 3A North-East title and a first-round bye, playing the No. 1 Lady Spartans (6-0-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

The Lady Spartans (6-0-1 in league) will host the Lady Indians (6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, needing a win or at least a tie to remain in first place in the 3A North-East standings.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News