Spring Creek track and field claims 2 regional titles

FALLON — When searching for the winners of the Division 3A North regional track and field meet, look no farther than Spring Creek.

Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans out on a show Friday, in Fallon, claiming the top spots in the boys and girls divisions.

On the boys side, Spring Creek scored 162.5 points — besting the second-place tally of Fernley (91).

For the girls, the Lady Spartans racked up a meet-best 192 points and topped second-place Tahoe-Truckee’s total of 152.5.

Girls

In the 100 meters, Spring Creek junior Payge Walz darted to first place with a season-best 12.48 seconds.

How about an encore?

Done and done.

Walz claimed the top spot in the 200 meters as well, rolling to a time of 26.31 seconds.

In the race, Walz was joined in the top-five by senior teammate Lydia Binger — who crossed in 28.26 seconds.

The third victory for Walz came in the 100-meter hurdles, posting a time of 15.62 seconds.