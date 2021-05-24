Spring Creek track and field claims 2 regional titles

FALLON — When searching for the winners of the Division 3A North regional track and field meet, look no farther than Spring Creek.
Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans out on a show Friday, in Fallon, claiming the top spots in the boys and girls divisions.
On the boys side, Spring Creek scored 162.5 points — besting the second-place tally of Fernley (91).
For the girls, the Lady Spartans racked up a meet-best 192 points and topped second-place Tahoe-Truckee’s total of 152.5.
Girls
In the 100 meters, Spring Creek junior Payge Walz darted to first place with a season-best 12.48 seconds.
How about an encore?
Done and done.
Walz claimed the top spot in the 200 meters as well, rolling to a time of 26.31 seconds.
In the race, Walz was joined in the top-five by senior teammate Lydia Binger — who crossed in 28.26 seconds.
The third victory for Walz came in the 100-meter hurdles, posting a time of 15.62 seconds.
Binger finished third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.94 seconds — setting a personal record in the process — but she saved her best performance for the 300 hurdles.
In the 300 hurdles, Binger bested the field and won the race with a time of 47.57 seconds — Walz ranking third in 49.65.
Senior Kendra Lusk also tallied three-first place runs, joining Walz with three victories.
In the 800 meters, Lusk lapped the track twice in 2:23.13.
Senior teammate Grace Florence finished third with a time of 2:31.16, and sophomore Kiely Munson crossed fifth in a personal-record 2:34.66.
Senior Emma Campbell ranked in the top-10 with a ninth-place time of 2:41.88.
Lusk rolled to a comfortable victory in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:23.69 — nearly opening a 20-second gap on the field — and Florence took fourth place in 5:51.53, Munson once again giving the Lady Spartans three runners in the top-five with a fifth-place 5:52 for another PR.
In the 3200 meters, Lusk completed her trifecta — taking first with a time of 11:43.66.
Campbell crossed fourth in 13:30.56, and freshman Brianna Perchetti followed on her heels in fifth place with a time of 13:32.12 for a personal record.
The Lady Spartans went one-two in the high jump.
Senior Kylee Dimick — the two-time state champion — won the regional meet with a height of 5-feet-2-inches.
Junior teammate Hayden Youngblood cleared the bar at 5-feet and placed second.
In the triple jump, Youngblood spanned a personal-record 33-feet-1-1/2-inches for first place.
Senior Chelsea Ackerman posted a distance of 28-3 for ninth place.
Youngblood finished third in the long jump with a PR of 15-feet, freshman Brianna Dimick ranking eighth with a mark of 14-4-1/4.
Junior Abigail Waldron split fourth place in the pole vault — clearing the bar at 7-feet — and sophomore Ebony Dastrup tied for sixth place with a 7-foot vault of her own, doing so in more attempts.
Junior Caitlyn Simon rounded out the top-10 with personal-best height of 6-feet-6-inches.
In the 400 meters, freshman Aubrey Dawson placed fifth with a time of 1:07.24.
Junior Julianne Butters ranked fifth in the discus with a 73-foot-8-inch throw, setting a personal record.
Relays
Spring Creek won half of its relays, claiming both of the longer runs.
The Lady Spartans — Campbell, Perchetti, Florence and Lusk — finished first in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:17.68.
In the 4x400 relay, Spring Creek — Dawson, Florence, sophomore Macey Reed and Binger — went around the track four times in 4:24.09 for the victory.
The Lady Spartans placed third in both the 4x100 and 4x200 runs.
Ackerman, Dastrup, Youngblood and Kylee Dimick tallied a collective time of 55.03 seconds in the 4x100.
Reed, Dastrup, Dawson and Kylee Dimick finished the 4x200 in 1:58.36.
Boys
Junior Dylan Dunn scored major points for the Spartans, winning two events.
He set personal records on two jumps, spanning 39-feet-1-3/4 inches for the top spot in the triple jump and sailed 19-8-3/4 in the long jump.
In the triple, junior teammate Kayden Boyle took fifth with a distance of 36-8-1/2 — senior Sam Tomera following in fifth with a total distance of 35-7-1/2.
Sophomore Blaze Howard capped the top-10 with a mark of 34-feet.
Tomera finished sixth in the long jump at 17-11-1/2, freshman Austin Reasbeck taking seventh with a jump of 17-9-3/4.
Sophomore Chase Valtierra tied for 10th with a 15-foot-9-3/4-inch mark.
Boyle won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet-10-inches.
At personal-best height of 5-feet-8-inches, sophomore Klayten Piippo split fourth place — Howard ranking ninth at 5-feet-4-inches.
The Spartans made hay in the 300-meter hurdles.
Junior Joshua Lore won the event with a time of 47.69 seconds for PR, starting a one-two-three spree.
Sophomore Joel Herman took second place in 48.39 seconds, and junior Joshua Billat closed the medalists with a bronze, third-place 48.48.
Fellow sophomore Joseph Terras crossed in 51.89 for sixth place.
Billat was the runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.92 — setting a personal record — and Lore followed in third with a PR of 19.32.
In the distance runs, sophomore Liam Hamilton ranked third with a persona-record mile of 4:51.82 in the 1600 meters — senior Conner Gage finishing sixth in 4:58.96.
Hamilton also finished third in the 3200 meters, running two miles in 10:51.12 for another PR.
Gage crossed fourth in a personal-best 10:52.88, and junior Dillyn Sanchez also went for a PR in 11:08.51 and closed out the top-five — senior Harrison Walund placing seventh in 11:13.15.
Dunn continued his stellar day with a fourth-place time of 54.04 seconds in the 400 meters, sophomore Benjamin Claridge finishing eighth in 56.68 seconds.
In the 200 meters, senior Camden Mortensen closed out the top-five with a personal-record time of 24.442 seconds.
Spring Creek scored a number of points in the pole vault.
Freshman Austin Reasbeck placed fifth — clearing the bar at a PR of 9-feet-6-inches — opening a run of four in a row.
Senior Kaiden Syme set a personal record of 9-feet and split sixth with sophomore Jake Bradford.
Sophomore Tarron Metz also cleared the bar at 9-feet in more attempts and ranked eighth.
Junior Wyatt sailed the disc 104-feet-2-inches for sixth place, and freshman Cody Acord launched his toss 94-feet for a personal record and finished out the top-10.
In the 800 meters, freshman Nathan Thomas ran two laps in 2:20.74 for ninth place.
Relays
The Spartans never won a relay but they placed second twice.
Claridge, Tomera, Boyle and Mortensen were the runners-up in the 4x200 with a time of 1:37.78.
In the 4x400, Claridge, Boyle, Herman and Dunn finished second with a time of 3:44.84.
With a pair of seconds, Spring Creek also added a pair of fourths.
Valtierra, Tomera, sophomore Maddox Moye and Mortensen place fourth in the 4x100 with a time of 47.66 seconds.