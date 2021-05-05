Spring Creek track makes clean sweep

WINNEMUCCA — For the second time in as many meets, the Spring Creek track and field team hoisted itself to a pair of team victories.
On Saturday, May 1, both the Spartans and Lady Spartans claimed the titles in the respective divisions at the Lowry League Meet — competing against the host team and Fallon.
Boys
No team at the meet scored more points than the Spring Creek boys, rolling off an impressive 282 points.
Lowry finished second with 154 points, and the three-team field was capped with 94 points by Fallon.
The Spartans did damage in the distance events, paced by a pair of first-place runs from senior Conner Gage.
Gage set a personal-record in the 1600 meters with a one-mile time of 5:04.17 and claimed the 3200 meters with a PR of 11:23.97.
In the 1600 meters, Spring Creek went one-two-three as sophomore Liam Hamilton finished second in 5:04.22 with a PR of his own and fellow sophomore Joel Herman’s PR of 5:13.51 placed third.
Junior Dillyn Sanchez gave the Spartans a runner-up performance in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:49.73.
In the high jump, Junior Kayden Boyle sprung to victory and cleared the bar at 5-feet-10-inces for a PR.
Spring Creek split fourth place with a 5-foot-4-inch leaps from Tomera and sophomore Klayten Piippo — each setting personal bests.
Boyle also won the triple jump, spanning a personal-best 39-feet-1-1/2-inches.
Dunn finished in second place with a distance of 38-feet5-inches for a PR, and sophomore Blaze Howard took fifth with a PR of 34-feet-9-inches.
Senior Camden Mortensen dashed to first in the 200 meters with a time of 25.43 seconds for a new PR, and sophomore Benjamin Claridge followed in second place with a PR of his own in 26.17 seconds.
Sophomore Maddox Moye ranked fourth with a PR of 26.75 seconds.
Mortensen nearly made a clean sweep of his sprinting events, finishing second in the 100 meters 12.29 seconds.
He was followed by a third-place 12.50 from sophomore Chace Valtierra and a fifth-place 12.56 by Claridge.
The Spartans nailed down the win in the 400 meters on a one-lap streak of 56.19 from junior Dylan Dunn for a personal best.
Not only did Spring Creek win the event, the Spartans also went two-three-four-five.
Claridge set a PR of 58.64 for second, sophomore Jake Bradford rolled around in a PR of 58.82 for third and senior Sam Tomera crossed in a personal-best 58.83 for fourth.
Freshman Nathan Thomas capped the top-five in a personal-record 1:00.98.
The Spartans posted the three-best times in the 300-meter hurdles, first place going to Herman on a PR of 47.36 seconds.
Junior Joshua Billat set a PR in 48.42 for second, and third was a PR of 49.19 by junior Joshua Lore.
Billat won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.56 seconds for a PR.
Lore set a PR in 21.44 for third place, fourth going to the PR of 22:31 from sophomore Joseph Terras.
Spring Creek took home the hardware in the shot put, coming on a personal-record heave of 112-feet-10 inches by junior Wyatte Bradley.
Spring Creek put three leapers in the top-five of the long jump.
Dunn ranked second with a PR distance of 18-feet-7-inches, Reasbeck ranked third at 17-feet-7-1/2-inches and fourth went to Valtierra with a mark of 16-feet-10-inches.
In the 800 meters, Thomas made two laps in 2:27.42 for a personal record and third place.
Spring Creek had two vaulters clear the bar at 9-feet for PRs, sophomore Ethan Bundrock and freshman Austin Reasbeck splitting fourth four ways.
The Spartans placed a pair of thrower in the top-five of the shot put, freshman Wyatt Scott tossing 30-feet-9-1/2-inches for fourth and fellow freshman Roland Calvert taking fifth with a distance of 30-feet-7-inches.
Girls
The Lady Spartans scored a whopping 259.7 points.
Fallon took second with 128.2 points, and Lowry rounded out the three-team field with 117.1 points.
As per the usual, a hefty share of the Lady Spartans’ points came from junior Payge Walz.
Competing in her bread-and-butter events, Walz was a perfect 4-for-4.
In the 100 meters, she clocked in at 13.01 seconds for the victory and took home the 200 meters with a time of 27.46 seconds.
As for the hurdles, she obliterated the competition by more than 1.6 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles — stopping the watch in 15.81 seconds — senior teammate Lydia Binger finishing second in 17.53 seconds and freshman teammate Hailie Perry giving the Lady Spartans three top-five finishes with a fourth-place 21.37.
Walz opened more than a second of cushion in the 300 hurdles and claimed her fourth win in four tries in 48.34 seconds.
Binger — like in the 100 hurdles — made a one-two finish for Spring Creek with a second-place 49.44, freshman Brianna Dimick rounding out the top-five in 57.91 seconds.
From a track event to one that take place in the field, Spring Creek gained lengthy jumps from junior Hayden Youngblood.
She won two events, claiming the top spot in both the triple jump and the long jump.
Youngblood spanned 30-feet-11-1/2-inches for a personal record in the triple jump, pacing a one-two-three streak of Spring Creek athletes.
Senior Chelsea Ackerman took second with a total length of 29-feet-8-1/2-inches, and freshman Zoe Shorland finished third with a distance of 28-feet-2-1/2-inches.
In the long jump, Youngblood went for another PR and flew to first with a distance of 14-feet-11-inches.
Dimick placed second at 14-feet-10-inches, and Ackerman ranked fourth with a mark of 13-feet-inches.
In her first action of the season, senior Kylee Dimick — the two-time defending state champ (2018, 2019) — went straight back to the top of the ranks in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet-6-inches.
Youngblood set a personal record at 5-feet-2-inches for third place, and Briana Dimick closed out the top-five at 4-feet-8-inches.
In the 400 meters, freshman Aubrey Dawson legged out the fastest lap of anyone — winning the event with a time of 1:09.23.
Sophomore Macey Reed set a PR of 1:10.76 for second place, and freshman Hailey Syme crossed in 1:19.57 for fourth.
The Lady Spartans dominated the 800 meters — winning the event and placing four runners in the top-five — first place going to sophomore Kiely Munson with a two-lap time of 2:41.55.
Senior Emma Campbell ranked second in 2:43.34, and third was a 2:46.19 from freshman Brianna Perchetti.
Sophomore Brandi Manhire finished in 2:59.53 for a PR and fifth place.
In the 3200 meters, eight laps were chewed up in personal-record 11:39.84 by senior Kendra Lusk for the victory — Campbell taking second place with a time of 13:46.99.
Senior Grace Florence finished second in the one-mile race with a time of 5:45.73 in the 1600 meters, opening a three-straight flurry of Lady Spartans.
Munson crossed third in 5:59.91 and fourth went to the 6:10.52 by Perchetti.
In the pole vault, Spring Creek gained a runner-up finish from junior Abigail Waldron — splitting second in a five-way logjam with a personal-best vault of 6-feet-6-inches.
Junior Oline Dam placed in the top-five in each of throwing events, taking third with a personal-record launch of 24-feet-9-1/2-inches in the shot put and a fifth-place distance of 64-feet-8-inches in the discus.
Up Next
The Spartans will host the Spring Creek League Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8.