Spring Creek track makes clean sweep

She won two events, claiming the top spot in both the triple jump and the long jump.

Youngblood spanned 30-feet-11-1/2-inches for a personal record in the triple jump, pacing a one-two-three streak of Spring Creek athletes.

Senior Chelsea Ackerman took second with a total length of 29-feet-8-1/2-inches, and freshman Zoe Shorland finished third with a distance of 28-feet-2-1/2-inches.

In the long jump, Youngblood went for another PR and flew to first with a distance of 14-feet-11-inches.

Dimick placed second at 14-feet-10-inches, and Ackerman ranked fourth with a mark of 13-feet-inches.

In her first action of the season, senior Kylee Dimick — the two-time defending state champ (2018, 2019) — went straight back to the top of the ranks in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet-6-inches.

Youngblood set a personal record at 5-feet-2-inches for third place, and Briana Dimick closed out the top-five at 4-feet-8-inches.

In the 400 meters, freshman Aubrey Dawson legged out the fastest lap of anyone — winning the event with a time of 1:09.23.

Sophomore Macey Reed set a PR of 1:10.76 for second place, and freshman Hailey Syme crossed in 1:19.57 for fourth.