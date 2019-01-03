SPRING CREEK – Don’t look at the Truckee girls basketball team’s 0-2 record in the Division 3A North and fall asleep.
The Lady Wolverines are much improved and dangerous and they’re set to host Spring Creek at 6 p.m. Friday night.
While Spring Creek is 3-1 in league play and second in the league in the loss column with wins over both 4-1 Fernley and 3-1 Lowry, the Wolverines are ranked higher in the state standings than the Lady Spartans, despite Truckee still searching for its first win in the Division 3A North.
Truckee is 7-2 overall and its two losses in league play came against two-time defending state champion Fallon (5-0 in league) by a final score of 57-35 and Lowry in an eight-point, 50-42 ballgame – each loss taking place on the road.
The Lady Wolverines are ranked 13th in the state – regardless of division – and second in the 3A, trailing only Fallon, according to MaxPreps.
Spring Creek helped its chances of obtaining a first-round bye at the end of the season with a 61-59 victory over Lowry on Dec. 21 with a pair of late free throws, following with a tooth-and-nail loss to Fallon on Dec. 22 by a final score of 52-45.
According to MaxPreps, the Lady Spartans are 24th in the state rankings and fifth in the 3A.
Since Truckee’s losses to Fallon and Lowry, the Lady Wolverines have won three straight non-conference contests – posting 65, 64 and 63 points – all victories coming by 32 points or more.
“Anne (Fallon coach Smith) told me Truckee can score. Their scores have been high,” said Spring Creek coach Holly Miller. “They got a lot better last year and they’re still improving. They don’ even have (Emma) Cooley back yet.”
The sharp-shooting Cooley led Truckee at 10.8 points per game last season before suffering a torn ACL on Feb. 3 in a 40-33 home loss to Elko, a game the Lady Wolverines had won and gave away.
Senior Ava Seelenfreund, who joined Truckee last season, has continued the growth in her game, leading the Lady Wolverines at 10.8 points per game and snagging a team-high 8.3 rebounds.
Her length and athleticism have also allowed her to rake in a team-best 4.2 steals, adding two assists per contest.
Truckee is balanced.
Despite Seelenfreund serving as the Lady Wolverines’ lone scorer in double figures, Truckee has seven girls who drop 6.2 points or more per game.
And they’re young.
The Lady Wolverines have just three seniors.
Sophomore Annika Thayer scores nine points and grabs 7.2 rebounds per contest, making two steals.
Junior Elena Friedman also scores nine points per game, followed by 7.4 points from senior Tommi Jepsen.
Friedman has the ability to bury threes, leading the team with 15 makes from the land beyond – Spring Creek hitting just seven as a unit, led by three 3s from junior Elizabeth Canning.
Jepsen has shown a well-rounded game, leading Truckee with 3.4 assists while making 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
Sophomore Lauren Tanner posts averages of 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.9 dimes.
Ryan Flynn also drops 6.9 points per outing, doing damage in just her freshman year.
Junior Emily Monson averages 6.2 points, 5.9 boards, 2.2 steals and 1.3 assists.
The Lady Wolverines share the basketball, averaging 12.4 assists on 23.6 made field goals per contest, the Lady Spartans dishing eight assists per outing.
Truckee presses and creates havoc defensively, posting 17.8 steals per game, Spring Creek creating 10 takeaways per game.
Since its potential league-shaping series against Lowry and Fallon, Spring Creek went 1-3 during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic – dropping three straight against stiff competition before defeating Arbor View in a close, 50-46 contest.
The Lady Spartans are led by 10.1 points per game from senior wing Caitlyn Dimick, who also collects 4.8 rebounds.
Senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie posts 9.1 points and six boards, leading the team with 2.5 steals, 2.2 assists and a block.
In the middle, senior Alayna Grosz has been a workhorse – averaging 7.2 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds.
In just four games, freshman Payge Walz has made the most of her time since being called up from the junior varsity for the Vegas trip – scoring 6.3 points per game.
Sophomore post Kylee Dimick has come to life after a slow start and is averaging 6.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals – scoring 13 points against Lowry and 14 versus Fallon in Spring Creek’s last league games.
The Lady Spartans will look to keep pace atop the Division 3A North in what could be a pivotal, back-and-forth contest against the ever-improving Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.
Spring Creek will end its road trip against North Valleys (1-11 overall, 0-3 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.