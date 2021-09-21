Spring Creek unravels, falls in 5 to Truckee

SPRING CREEK — Glass-half full: The Spring Creek volleyball team won the first two sets against recurring champion Truckee. Glass-half empty: The Lady Spartans came apart in the third and fourth sets and lost in five frames.

In the early stages of Saturday’s match, something happened that is a rare occurrence — the Lady Wolverines look confused, appeared frustrated and were getting worked over by Spring Creek.

The Lady Spartans won the first set in convincing fashion by a score of 25-17 and held on for a 26-24 victory in the second frame, but the Lady Wolverines asserted themselves and dominated the third and fourth sets by double digits — winning each by tallies of 25-15.

In the race to 15 in the fifth-and-deciding game, Spring Creek upped its performance but did not make enough plays and fell by three; 15-12.

First Set

The Lady Spartans took the lead with a kill by junior Rylee Keim and an ace from junior Jenna Windous.

Following a long serve, Truckee gained its second point with an ace by senior Brooke Dailey.