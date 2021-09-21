Spring Creek unravels, falls in 5 to Truckee

SPRING CREEK — Glass-half full: The Spring Creek volleyball team won the first two sets against recurring champion Truckee. Glass-half empty: The Lady Spartans came apart in the third and fourth sets and lost in five frames.
In the early stages of Saturday’s match, something happened that is a rare occurrence — the Lady Wolverines look confused, appeared frustrated and were getting worked over by Spring Creek.
The Lady Spartans won the first set in convincing fashion by a score of 25-17 and held on for a 26-24 victory in the second frame, but the Lady Wolverines asserted themselves and dominated the third and fourth sets by double digits — winning each by tallies of 25-15.
In the race to 15 in the fifth-and-deciding game, Spring Creek upped its performance but did not make enough plays and fell by three; 15-12.
First Set
The Lady Spartans took the lead with a kill by junior Rylee Keim and an ace from junior Jenna Windous.
Following a long serve, Truckee gained its second point with an ace by senior Brooke Dailey.
A kill by Spring Creek opened a 3-2 lead, but the Lady Wolverines tied the score with a rip by senior Callie Roule and grabbed went to the front with an ace from junior Aleksen Thayer.
The teams traded long serves, and Truckee took a 6-4 advantage with a cross by sophomore Isabel Smart before a serve out of bounds.
Spring Creek tied the contest with a cross by freshman Roxanne Keim, grabbing the lead with a net ball.
Truckee hit another shot out of bounds, and Roxanne Keim smacked a putaway off Truckee’s block.
A net violation by the Lady Wolverines gave the Lady Spartans a 10-6 lead, but the next two points were cashed by a tip from Smart and an ace by Roule.
Serving into the net gave the ball back to Spring Creek, which hit its serve long.
Truckee committed another violation at the net, and the Keims combined for a resounding block — a violation by Truckee and a net ball opening a 15-9 lead for the Lady Spartans.
Trailing by six, the Lady Wolverines called a timeout — Smart smashing a ball down from the reset and serving an ace.
Senior Mia Paulson followed with a block, and Spring Creek was unable to make a return on another shot — pulling the score to within two — but a net serve handed the ball over.
Thayer made a kill, which was matched by Rylee Keim, and the Lady Wolverines were not awarded a point for a ball that appeared to paint the corner line.
Rylee Keim blasted a ball off the Lady Wolverines’ attempted block, and junior Olivia Melendez dropped an ace — Windous opening an eight-point cushion with a long putaway.
The margin went to nine with a shot OB, but Roule hit a kill off Spring Creek’s block.
Spring Creek reached game point but was unable to return a hit, and a miscommunication made the score 24-17.
However, Truckee hit a ball out on the sideline and the Lady Spartans rolled to a 25-17 victory.
Second Set
Smart opened the second game with a rejection, but the next Truckee shot went into the net — following a hit OB.
The game was tied by a Spring Creek line violation, but Rylee Keim stamped a kill — Smart matching it with one of her own.
Roxanne Keim gave the Lady Spartans the lead with a drive, but Roule smoked a putaway and Paulson drilled another shot for Truckee.
A net serve tied the game 5-5, and sophomore Brianna Dimick pasted a spike block before Roule knotted the score once again.
Dimick put down another ball for an 8-7 lead, but Smart blasted a shot for the Lady Wolverines.
After a net serve, the game was gridlocked once more by a rip from Smart — Spring Creek taking the high side on a putaway off the block by Rylee Keim.
Thayer smashed a shot and made the score 10-10, but senior setter Cammie Thompson made a quick push for a point — the score going to 11-11 on a drilled ball by Smart.
The Lady Wolverines went to the front on a block and a free-ball smack by Roule, but Thompson brought the Lady Spartans to within one with another quick push at the net.
Paulson rose high for a kill, but Windous tipped a ball into an empty hole in the floor.
With extreme topspin, Paulson put one shot down in the middle — Roxanne Keim tearing off a cross.
Rylee Keim followed with a cross of her own, and Spring Creek took a 16-15 lead as Truckee hit the antenna — the Lady Wolverines smacking another ball into the net.
The game was tied on consecutive violations by Spring Creek, Smart throttling a shot for a Truckee lead.
But, the Lady Wolverines hit back-to-back balls out of bounds, and Windous served an ace for a 20-19 lead.
Truckee added a block and tied the game at 20-all but hit a shot out, and Keim pounded a rocket for a 22-20 lead.
Thayer brought Truckee to within one, but Truckee was called for a line violation.
The Lady Wolverines continued the give-and-take with a ball to the corner, the game tied as the Lady Spartans made a bad pass from a serve.
Thompson went back to the well and earned a point with a quick push, but Truckee knocked home a cross — surviving a game-point.
Roxanne Keim came up huge with the score at 24-all, booming consecutive points for a 26-24 victory in extra points.
Third Set
The Lady Spartans held a 13-12 lead in the third frame but were outscored 13-2 down the stretch — junior Ebony Dastrup and Roxanne Keim adding one putaway each — Truckee riding the hot hands of Paulson and Smart.
Smart and Paulson each scored three of the Lady Wolverines’ final 12 points, doing so on blocks, aces and kills en route to a 25-15 victory.
Fourth Set
Truckee continued the streak into the fourth game and rolled to an 18-6 lead, acing the Lady Spartans at will — Paulson serving three and gaining one apiece from Smart, Dailey and Thayer.
At the net, Smart blocked a shot, Paulson crossed a kill, stuffed one ball and hammered another straight down — Roule obliterating a pair of hits — and Smart rejected another offering.
The stretch was stopped by a net serve, and Roxanne Keim blocked a shot — Truckee hitting a ball OB.
However, the three-point stretch was ended by a smash by Roule and a Spring Creek violation.
Truckee gained another point on a net ball or a blocked shot for a 20-9 lead.
Windous added a point with a short ball, and Dimick stuffed an attempt but a violation opened a double-up advantage at 22-11.
Keim scored with a drive down the middle, but Smart booked back-to-back points with a ripped hit and an ace before serving into the net.
The Lady Spartans made the score 24-13 on a putaway from senior Rilee Richardson and staved another game-point on a line violation.
However, the frame ended with a net ball — the Lady Wolverines forcing a fifth-and-deciding set with a 25-15 win.
Fifth Set
In the pivotal frame, the Lady Spartans got off to a good start — scoring three straight on a net ball, a shot OB and a block by Dimick.
Thayer scored with a short tip for Truckee and Spring Creek hit into the net, but Rylee Keim punished a shot for a 4-2 led.
Roule hammered a kill for the Lady Wolverines, but Rylee Keim scored off of Truckee’s block — Roule adding a stuff in return.
A line violation by the Lady Spartans tied the score 5-5, but Roxanne Keim continued to play beyond her years and put a ball down — Truckee hitting a shot into the net.
Smart also brought some sophomore sting, pounding the next two points off of Spring Creek’s block.
Truckee hit the next ball off the antenna, but the Lady Spartans sent the following point out of bounds.
A tip by Windous regained the lead at 9-8, the Lady Spartans reaching double digits with a net ball.
The Lady Spartans were called for a double hit, and Smart cashed a shot off of the block and added an ace — the Lady Spartans taking a timeout with an 11-10 lead.
But, Smart dropped another ace from the break and tied the game — Thayer blocking a shot for a 12-11 Truckee advantage.
Paulson added a kill for a two-point cushion, but a net serve handed the ball back to Spring Creek.
However, Paulson — who paired with sophomore Smart throughout — closed the show with senior leadership, killing a shot for a 14-12 lead and blocking an attempt on game point.
The Lady Wolverines — after a slow start — finished strong and claimed each of the final three games for a five-set win.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (1-1 in 3A North) will open 3A North-East play on the road, taking on the Lady Vaqueros (3-2 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.