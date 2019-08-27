YERINGTON — Spring Creek volleyball head coach Alley Ford wasn’t exactly sure what to expect from her team in her first tournament at the helm of the program, but she saw a lot of things she liked.
“I was pleasantly surprised, they did very well,” Ford said.
Friday
During pool play of the Yerington Tournament, the Lady Spartans dropped a pair of sets to the hosts — the Lady Lions taking down Spring Creek by scores of 25-20 and 25-12.
In the second match, Spring Creek earned its first win of the season — a straight-set W over Coleville (California) by matching totals of 25-19.
The Lady Spartans closed the day with another two-set victory, defeating Virgin Valley 25-21 and extending to a 25-13 win in the second set.
Saturday
While Spring Creek’s 2-1 record from Friday was inverted during Saturday’s matches, the Lady Spartans played some good volleyball.
In the morning opener, the Lady Spartans lost by a considerable total of 25-16 in the first set against Fernley.
However, Spring Creek collected itself and fought back — forcing a third frame with a 25-20 win in the second set.
In the deciding race to 15, the Lady Spartans prevailed — taking the two-out-of-three affair with a 15-11 win over the Lady Vaqueros in what will be a Division 3A North matchup.
Facing another league opponent in the second match, Spring Creek lost a three-set battle versus Dayton.
The order of the outcomes was switched, Spring Creek starting well with a 25-19 win in the first set — the Lady Dust Devils bouncing back with a 25-21 victory and outlasting the Lady Spartans 15-11 in the deciding set.
“Dayton’s setter (Tamia Powell) played incredible. She has great hands,” Ford said.
To close the tournament, the Lady Spartans fell in straight sets to Division 4A program Wooster.
The scores were nearly identical, the Lady Colts winning the first set 25-19 and claiming the match with a 25-20 victory in the second frame.
Spring Creek closed the weekend with an even record of 3-3.
Positives
“Saturday, our mental game was awesome. Losing that first set to Fernley and coming back and winning the next two was good,” Ford said. “Ryley Ricks was awesome. She played her heart out for at setter and on the right side. Kylee Dimick was very good outside (hitter) and Nicole Southern played very well at libero.”
Negative
“We have to work on our serving. We missed a lot of serves,” Ford said.
League Opener
The Lady Spartans will open Division 3A North play against at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
