Spring Creek volleyball 5-1 on year

SPRING CREEK — It wasn’t always easy, but the Spring Creek volleyball team showed some resiliency.
On Saturday — hosting one-win Lowry — the Lady Spartans came close to becoming the Lady Buckaroos’ second victim in a matter of two days.
On Friday, the Lady Bucks won their first match of the season — beating the Lady Greenwave in Fallon.
Against Spring Creek, Lowry carried its momentum over.
After the Lady Spartans won the first set 25-19, the Lady Bucks took both the second and third frames by scores of 25-19 and 25-21 — placing Spring Creek on the edge of elimination.
However, Spring Creek refused to lay down and die.
In the fourth set, the Lady Spartans won a back-and-forth affair by a narrow tally of 25-23 and forced a winner-take-all fifth game.
The race to 15 was a quick one, Spring Creek reasserting itself and absolutely ripping off a double-digit victory.
The Lady Spartans swept the season series, dominating the final frame by a score of 15-5.
Spring Creek senior Kylee Dimick was amazing; leading the team with a ridiculous 31 kills — tying for the team high with two blocks — and making 23 digs.
Sophomore Rylee Keim served a team-high four aces and made nine putaways, seven digs and two rejections.
Junior Janeigha Stutesman played a solid game and contributed seven kills, two aces and 12 digs.
Spring Creek’s passing was paced by 39 assists from senior Chelsea Ackerman, who also finished with 17 digs.
The Lady Spartans were balanced defensively, led by 24 digs from senior libero Anessa Chiquete — one of six players with double-digit digs.
Senior Sarah Amerigian closed with 16 digs, and junior Cammie Thompson chipped in 11.
At the net, junior Jenna Windous tied Dimick and Keim for the team lead with two blocks and served an ace, adding two kills.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (5-1) will look to avenge their only loss of the season, hosting Elko (5-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.