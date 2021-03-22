Spring Creek volleyball 5-1 on year

SPRING CREEK — It wasn’t always easy, but the Spring Creek volleyball team showed some resiliency.

On Saturday — hosting one-win Lowry — the Lady Spartans came close to becoming the Lady Buckaroos’ second victim in a matter of two days.

On Friday, the Lady Bucks won their first match of the season — beating the Lady Greenwave in Fallon.

Against Spring Creek, Lowry carried its momentum over.

After the Lady Spartans won the first set 25-19, the Lady Bucks took both the second and third frames by scores of 25-19 and 25-21 — placing Spring Creek on the edge of elimination.

However, Spring Creek refused to lay down and die.

In the fourth set, the Lady Spartans won a back-and-forth affair by a narrow tally of 25-23 and forced a winner-take-all fifth game.

The race to 15 was a quick one, Spring Creek reasserting itself and absolutely ripping off a double-digit victory.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lady Spartans swept the season series, dominating the final frame by a score of 15-5.