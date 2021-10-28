Spring Creek volleyball is playoff bound

SPRING CREEK — In a week of must-win matches, the Spring Creek volleyball team went 2-0 — Thursday’s straight-set victory over Fallon clinching the Lady Spartans a position in the 3A North regional tournament.

Spring Creek (5-5 in league) was tied with Lowry in the 3A North-East standings, and the head-to-head comparison yielded a tie — splitting the season series as well — but the Lady Spartans won the next criterion, where each tied team receives one point for each match won in league play by their defeated opponents.

Thanks to a four-set victory over league champion Fernley, the Spartans finished the second step of the tiebreaker with 26 points — Elko (3-7), Fallon (3-7), Lowry (5-5), Dayton (7-3) and Fernley (8-2) — while Lowry’s total resulted in 21 points with victories over Elko twice, Fallon, Dayton and Spring Creek.

Versus Fallon

First Set

Against the Lady Greenwave, Spring Creek set itself up in a good spot with a great start.

The Lady Spartans opened a nine-point lead at 13-4, benefiting from both Fallon errors and solid plays of their own.

Senior Megan Duncan recorded a block, junior Jenna Windous scored on a push and crossed a kill, senior Rilee Richardson smacked multiple putaways off the Lady Greenwave’s blocks and senior Cammie Thompson made a great save on a free ball for a point.

Fallon — as it did Wednesday against Elko — rode the hitting of seniors Cassie Edgmon and Sativa Clark for the bulk of its early offense and began to score numerous points on long shots by Spring Creek and balls into the net by the Lady Spartans.

A big block from sophomore Kiley Wallace pulled the Lady Wave to within three at 13-10 before hitting a ball out of bounds and another into the net.

Spring Creek gained consecutive thumps for kills by junior Rylee Keim, and the teams traded points multiple times on violations and net balls.

Fallon cut the margin to four with an ace by senior Emily Clyburn, but Windous made an incredible push on a scramble play for a 19-14 lead.

The Lady Spartans took a seven-point cushion as a Fallon block ricocheted so hard it flew long, a big-time swat by Duncan and a shot that sailed out.

Clark painted the corner for a point, but the Lady Wave sent another hit OB — Spring Creek doing the same.

Fallon grabbed the next two points on a defensive miscommunication and a kill from senior Maddie Stephens, but Windous closed the show at game-point with another timely putaway.

Spring Creek drew first blood with a 25-17 victory.

Second Set

Early on, the second set was a seesaw battle, the middle was all Fallon — the ending nonstop Spring Creek.

Keim and Wallace traded points, but the Lady Wave took a 3-2 lead on back-to-back points by Edgmon — blocking a shot and killing another.

Duncan scored off a touch by Fallon, Wallace doing the same in kind.

With an ace, Duncan opened a 5-4 lead — Spring Creek going up 7-5 on a Fallon shot that landed out.

Wallace drove a rope and Clark chalked up an ace — tying the game 7-7 — but senior Janeigha Stutesman scored for the Lady Spartans off a block attempt, Stephens scoring for the Lady Wave with a push.

On consecutive points, Wallace continued her solid play from the middle and opened an 11-8 lead for Fallon — junior Ebony Dastrup putting a ball down in the middle for the Lady Spartans.

Fallon went on a big run, opening a 17-9 lead — riding Wallace and Clark along the way.

After hitting a shot, Edgmon tagged a kill for an 18-10 cushion.

However, Windous scored on a push and the Lady Wave committed a violation.

With a smash by Edgmon and a putaway by Clark after a long rally, Fallon grabbed a 20-12 advantage.

But, the Lady Wave hit into the net, Windous served two straight aces, another Fallon ball wound up in the net and a push by Windous fell — making the score 20-17.

Clark dropped a tip short, but Dastrup made another big play in the middle for Spring Creek — Keim ripping a kill and making the score 21-19.

The Lady Spartans committed a violation, but Keim got the point back with a solid shot that forced another net ball and Duncan scored on a defensive breakdown — Fallon taking a timeout with a 22-21 lead.

From the reset, the game was tied on a Keim thump — a violation handing the ball back.

Keim tied the tally once again with a block on the left side, but Wallace came back with an emphatic whack in the middle.

Keim scored off an attempted block, and Fallon hit a shot out of bounds — setting up game-point.

Stutesman sent a shot to her left from the left side, getting the call that the ball landed on the sideline — perhaps getting a skiff of the paint.

The Lady Spartans finished the set on a 16-6 stretch for a 26-24 win in extra points.

Third Set

To close the regular season, the third game was another competitive affair.

Fallon took a quick 3-0 lead with a cross by Clark, a block by Wallace and a rip from Edgmon.

But, a serve out of bounds and two net balls tied the score just as fast.

Keim put the Lady Spartans on top, but Spring Creek hit a shot long — Clark crossing a kill to the corner line and Keim smoking a ball for a 5-5 tie.

After a Spring Creek shot OB, Fallon gave up two straight on a net ball and one that sailed long — making the score 9-6 — but Clark returned fire with a kill, Stephens added another and No. 9 (not listed on the roster) tied the game with a shot that hit the line.

An ace by Clark sent the Lady Wave to the front at 10-9, but a block out of bounds and a net ball gave the Lady Spartans the high side at 11-10.

Dastrup opened a 13-11 for Spring Creek with a spike on a free ball and a short drop from the middle, but a miscommunication made it a one-point game.

The Lady Spartans extended to a three-point pad on a net serve and Fallon players crashing into one another, and Dastrup continued to make a huge impact off the bench with an ace for a 16-12 lead.

Keim regained another four-point lead at 17-13, and Fallon scored after consecutive blocks by Keim and Dastrup.

Junior Rylee Nichols downed a shot on a free ball, and Spring Creek hit long — making the score 17-16 — but a net violation and a spike by Duncan on a free ball gave the Lady Spartans a 19-16 advantage.

The Lady Wave pulled to within one on a net serve and a block by both Nichols and junior Jaqui Medrano, Fallon tying the game at 19-all with a point off a tip by Medrano.

Spring Creek hit into the net and went down 20-19, but Windous came through with big plays for consecutive points on the opposite-right side.

The score was gridlocked once more with a putaway by Nichols, but Fallon served long.

No. 9 scored in the middle for another tie at 22-apiece, but Stutesman made another strong play from the outside for a 23-22 lead.

A rip by Keim set up match-point, but No. 9 scored again for the Lady Wave — making the tally 24-23.

The contest came to a strange close.

As Fallon was set to serve, the officials convened and ruled that the Lady Wave had made an illegal substation long before — handing the point and the match to Spring Creek, 25-23.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (5-5 in league) — due to the tiebreaker over Lowry — will be the No. 3 seed from the Division 3A North-East for the 3A North regional tournament.

Spring Creek will play its quarterfinal contest against either current West No. 1 Truckee (9-0) or current West No. 2 Wooster (8-1) — scheduled to face either Friday — at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in Fallon.

In head-to-head battles, the Lady Spartans swept Wooster in three sets on Sept. 10, in Spring Creek, but dropped a five-set match to Truckee after a two-set lead on Sept. 18.

