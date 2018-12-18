FARMINGTON, Utah – The two-time defending Division 3A Nevada wrestling champion showed once again that state lines are no match for an elite program.
The Spring Creek Spartans took part in the Christmas Clash on Friday and Saturday at Legacy Events Center, in Farmington, Utah, blowing through the competition like a dose of salt.
Of 31-placing teams, the Spartans took first with 330 points – besting second-place Syracuse’s (Utah) total of 199 point by 131 points.
Spring Creek crowned five varsity champions.
A trio of Spring Creek wrestlers finished with 5-0 records in their respective weight classes.
At 220 pounds, junior Hunter Hood went 5-0 and locked down each of his wins by pinfall – claiming the title with a fall at the 1:41 mark over a Westlake (Utah) foe.
Senior Dyllan Fuchs claimed the 145-pound title and finished 5-0 with three pins, dominating the championship match with a technical-fall victory with the score at 15-0 against a Syracuse opponent.
The 152-pound division was won by senior Caden Constable, who also closed 5-0 and won one match with a pin.
In the championship match, he also downed a Syracuse wrestler with a 4-1 decision.
At 106 pounds, sophomore Chase Milligan finished with a 4-0 mark and three pins – sealing the title with a 5-2 decision against his opponent from Emery (Utah).
Spring Creek’s other championship went to junior Jeff Guthrie at 195 pounds, notching a perfect mark of 4-0 with two pins.
While he did not pin his opponent in the 195-pound championship, Guthrie dominated the action – defeating a Westlake wrestler by major decision with the score at 10-2.
In the 120-pound division, junior Kodis Campbell experienced a wild ride.
He won his opening match by major decision (15-3), notched a fall victory in 3:24 and claimed a sudden-victory win of 5-3 in the quarterfinal round.
In the semifinal, he advanced to the championship by injury default before losing a low-scoring decision of 1-0 – the only point of the match awarded to a Westlake wrestler on an escape.
Campbell finished 4-1 with one pin for second place.
The reigning 152-pound Nevada champion, sophomore Beau Chacon, also took second place in the 160-pound division of the Christmas Clash – winning each of his first-three matches with pins before coming up short in a 9-7 decision against an Emery wrestler in the final.
A quartet of Spartans overcame early losses but battled back to win the consolation side of the bracket.
At 170 pounds, senior Clay Campbell tallied each of his victories by pinfall.
After a pinfall loss in 1:01 the quarterfinal round, he bounced back and never let an opponent off the mat – closing with a 6-1 mark with six pins – winning the consolation bracket and taking third place in with a pin in 3:32.
Senior Josh Tripp overcame the a pinfall loss in 2:52 in his first match of the 126-pound class, but he wrestled his way all the way back to the third-fourth match – taking third place with a fall victory at the 4:08 mark and finishing 6-1 with five pins.
Senior Austin Wirth won his first match at 138 pounds by fall in 4:39 before losing his quarterfinal contest by pinfall at the 1:32 mark, answering with three straight wins in the consolation bracket – two by fall and one by major decision – wining the third-fourth match with a pin in 2:37.
He finished with a 5-1 record with three pins.
Junior Riley Fuchs also took third at 132 pounds, finishing with a 4-1 record with one pin.
He advanced with a fall victory in 4:42 and a tech-fall win of 16-0 before losing a 7-4 decision in the semifinal round, wining a 6-2 decision in the consolation semi and taking third place with a major-decision win of 13-3 in the third-fourth match.
Sophomore Bear Browne placed fourth at 132 pounds, finishing with a 4-2 record and each of his wins coming by fall.
He strung together three wins by fall in 3:48, 1:45 and 2:37 before losing his semifinal match in a 13-6 decision, bouncing back with a fall victory in 3:58 in the consolation semi.
In the third-fourth match, Browne was pitted against fellow teammate Riley Fuchs – who dismantled Browne by major decision (13-3).
Two Spartan grapplers finished in fifth place; sophomore Q Boyd and junior Jacob Taylor.
Boyd finished with a 5-2 record with two pins at 145 pounds.
He lost his first match in a 10-7 decision before winning his next four – including two by fall and one by major decision (10-2) – falling in the consolation semifinal by a high-scoring decision of 19-14.
In the fifth-sixth match, Boyd booked a tech-fall victory with the score at 19-2.
At 113 pounds, Taylor closed with a 4-2 mark with one pin.
He won his first match by fall in 5:45 before being pinned in 4:27 in the quarterfinal round, but Taylor won his next-two matches by decision (6-2) and major decision (9-0).
In the consolation semi, Taylor was blanked 7-0 but responded with a thrilling, 12-10 win in the fifth-sixth place match by sudden victory.
Spring Creek notched its final-two placers in sixth – coming in the form of 160-pound senior Jarrett Blair and 195-pound senior Cody Jenkins.
Blair closed with a record of 3-3, earning each of his wins by fall.
He opened the tournament with three-consecutive pinfall wins in 2:46, 1:47 and 1:45 before losing his quarterfinal match by fall in 1:45.
Blair was then beaten by technical fall (16-0), a 9-2 decision and pinfall in 1:59 in the fifth-sixth match.
Jenkins pinned his first-two opponents in 2:59 and 3:51 before losing by fall at the very-last second in the semifinal round, coming up short in decisions of 7-4 and 5-4 in the consolation bracket.
He finished with a 2-3 record with two pins.
Several Spartans posted winning records but did not place: 126-pound freshman Terron Mogenson (3-2), 285-pound senior Trey Sharp (3-2 with three pins) and 138-pound junior AJ Ekanger finished with an even mark of 2-2 with one pin.
Junior varsity
Spring Creek’s junior varsity also experienced success at the Christmas Clash – taking second place in the team standings and crowning two champions.
Freshman Zane Ard took home the 106-pound title, junior Gabe Ekanger winning the 138-pound division.
Three Spring Creek wrestlers placed second in their weight classes: 132-pound sophomore Jeremiah Mohr, 152-pound freshman Shawn Lortie and 170-pound sophomore Will Tournahu.
At 145 pounds, junior Joey MacDiarmid ranked third.
Freshman Anthony Ward placed fourth at 113 pounds, matched by the finish of 220-pound junior Stettson Wells.
Junior Eli Mohr ranked fifth in the 152-pound class, and freshman Keefer Campbell placed fifth at 160 pounds.
Up Next
Spring Creek’s elite wrestlers will now prepare for one of the most-prestigious competitions in the West, wrestling Friday and Saturday in the Reno Tournament of Champions, at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
