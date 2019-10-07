RENO — For the first time of the season — which is more than halfway gone — the Spring Creek football team won games in succession.
After playing a tough portion of their Division 3A North schedule early, the Spartans won their first game on Sept. 13 at South Tahoe by a score of 36-21 but followed with a shutout loss of 48-0 on Sept. 20 at Rigby — the No. 2 team in the state of Idaho.
On Sept. 27, Spring Creek rolled to a 46-21 home victory over Sparks — making it two in a row Friday with a 27-13 road victory at North Valleys.
With 6:31 remaining in the first quarter, senior running back Reed Westwood picked up where he left off after a five-touchdown, 346-yard rushing night against the Railroaders — scoring the first points of the night with a 15-yard TD.
Junior Kyler Lulay tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
The Spartans moved the ball right down the field on their next possession but fumbled the football inside the red zone, North Valleys recovering at its own 16.
North Valleys picked up a first down for the first time with 2:20 on the clock, junior Grasen Ternora rushing for seven yards and catching a four-yard pass.
The drive ended with an intentional grounding penalty, Spring Creek taking over after the punt just shy of midfield.
Westwood moved the chains with a 10-yard carry to the 35, the Spartans facing 4th-and-1 and getting stuffed short of the line to gain to open the second period.
However, pressure on the North Valleys quarterback forced a throw across the field — the pass picked off by senior Dace Draper at the 30 and returned to the Panthers’ 17.
From the red zone, Westwood worked free around the right edge and picked up 11 yards to the North Valleys 6.
Senior Matthew Writer rushed to the 3, and junior Q Boyd plunged home for a touchdown off the right guard — the Spartans turning Draper’s takeaway into points.
The PAT by Lulay opened a 14-0 lead with 8:25 remaining in the half.
North Valleys dropped the ensuing kick at its own 5, but the return man picked up the ball and reversed field from the left to the right and took the initial mistake 94 yards to the house.
However, the Spartans blocked the PAT — leaving the score 14-6 with 8:07 on the clock.
Senior Devin Holmes took a fullback dive for a first down to the Spartans’ 42, Westwood moving the sticks with a carry to the Panthers’ 44.
Senior Etan Lulay packed the rock for 13 yards and a fresh set of downs to the 30.
Spring Creek fumbled the ball on the next play, the Panthers recovering at their own 25.
A holding call set North Valleys behind the chains, throwing a series of incomplete passes and punting.
The Spartans were called for a hold but a North Valleys penalty gave most of the yardage back, and senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie picked up a first down with a run of 10-plus yards to the Panthers’ 29.
Another hold killed the drive, the punt rolling to the 14.
The Panthers completed a 16-yard pass from sophomore Cameron Zeidler to sophomore Aaron Ingebretson to the 30, Zeidler moving the sticks with a 12-yard run to the 42.
After a four-yard run by Ternora, a pass over the middle on a seam route sailed high — falling into the hands of Ethan Lulay on the back side of the play at the Spring Creek 43.
He had clear sailing down the left sideline for a 57-yard pick-six.
The extra point was blocked, but the Spartans opened a 20-6 lead with 1:08 remaining in the first half.
Spring Creek kicked its opening boot of the third quarter out of bounds, but the defense marched the Panthers back — Guthrie making a huge sack at the 25 after pressure from senior Nick Ortega.
From the 37, the Spartans picked up a first down with a five-yard run by Guthrie, a four-yard tote from Boyd and a first down by Holmes.
Boyd picked up first downs on each of the next-two plays, rushing all the way to the North Valleys 25.
Guthrie bulled for five yards, Boyd rushing for 4 — setting up 3rd-and-short — Boyd beating the defense around the right edge and making a nice cut to the middle for a 16-yard touchdown run and his second TD of the night.
Kyler Lulay’s PAT gave the Spartans a 27-6 lead with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter.
The Spartans forced a turnover on downs after a solid possession by the Panthers, Spring Creek stopping a 5:30 drive at their own 23 near the end of the third quarter.
Spring Creek’s defense stiffened deep in its own territory once again, the Spartans forcing and recovering a fumble at their own 11 with 4:56 remaining in the game.
With 2:04 on the clock, the Spartans made another big stop in the shadows of their end zone — taking over on downs after a dropping a receiver short on 4th-and-5 from the 6.
Following a punt, the Panthers struck for their second and final touchdown with 12 seconds remaining, backup junior quarterback Tyler Likes going for a 43-yard rushing TD.
After the PAT, the Spartans rolled to a 27-13 victory.
“I think we played our best defensive game of the season,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “We had some fumbles that killed some long drives, but the picks we made in the first half were big.”
Westwood led the Spartans with 102 rushing yards on 16 carries with a 15-yard touchdown.
Boyd racked up 89 yards on 13 carries with two TDs (three yards, 15 yards), Guthrie rushing for 56 yards on 13 totes.
In the passing game, Guthrie finished 4-for-11 for 42 yards — including a 17-yard pass to senior Kyle Owsley and two balls to senior Ryan Thurston for a total of 17 yards.
Lulay ran for 24 yards on three attempts and caught an eight-yard reception, adding his 57-yard interception return on the other side of the ball.
Draper picked off his pass and returned for 13 yards.
Up Next
The Spartans (3-3 overall, 3-2 in league) will play a key contest in the landscape of potential postseason seeds when they host Fernley (5-2 overall, 4-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
