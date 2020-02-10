Spring Creek wins 5th straight 3A North title

The string continued in the 145-pound division, junior Bear Browne going 4-0 with three pins.

In the championship, he needed every point in a 6-5 decision over South Tahoe’s Nate Singelyn.

Junior Q Boyd gave the Spartans their fifth-straight regional champion, winning the 152-pound title with a 3-0 mark and a pair of wins by fall.

Boyd overcame North Valleys’ Sean Bergsen by a final score of 6-4 with a takedown for a win in sudden victory in the quarterfinal round and pinned South Tahoe’s Gavin Breen in 35 seconds in the semifinal.

In the final, Boyd took out Lowry’s Cade Belly by pinfall at the 3:58 mark in the second round.

After not wrestling since the Buhl Invitational, junior Beau Chacon wasted little time in becoming the regional champion.

In the 152-pound division, Chacon was not just good enough — he was dominant.

With a 3-0 record, he tallied a win by technical fall, pinned an opponent and won the championship with a 13-1 major decision over Fernley’s Jackson Chapin — capping a streak of six straight regional champs for the Spartans.

Spring Creek’s final championship came in the 195-pound class, belonging to senior Jeff Guthrie.