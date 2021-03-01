Spring Creek XC looks to dominate once again

SPRING CREEK — While there may not be a state championship in the works, Spring Creek’s cross country teams can only control what they can control — their competition.
In 2019, both the Spring Creek girls and the boys claimed their respective Division 3A state titles — the Lady Spartans winning their third in a row.
However, due to COVID-19 and mandates by Gov. Steve Sisolak — the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association moved fall sports behind the winter season (which was eventually canceled) and did not install any plans for state championships in any high school sport.
Though the chance for the hardware may have slipped through the cracks, Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke and his teams can prove — every week — they are still the squads to beat.
“Our numbers are down; 33 kids. I usually have something in the mid-40s or 50, but we have some strong runners coming back,” Mahlke said. “I think the difference in the numbers was a combination of not running in the fall and the frustration of the whole scenario.”
Currently, Mahlke has 10 girls and 23 boys on his rosters.
Girls
For the girls, look no farther than, well, the front of the pack — as the 2019 3A state champion, Kendra Lusk, returns for her senior season.
Lusk won the 2019 3A North regional championship with a time of 19:56 at Rancho San Rafael Park, claiming the 3A state title a week later on the same course — shaving 20 seconds from her time — crossing the finish line in 19:36.
She is joined by fellow seniors Grace Florence and Emma Campbell, the program now relying heavily on an abundance of sophomore talents in Kiely Munson, Macey Reed and Brandi Manhire.
A freshman, Brianna Perchetti, may very well fill out the top-seven runners.
After narrowly winning the 2019 regional title as a team — Spring Creek’s fourth-consecutive regional crown — by two points over Truckee (36 to 38), everyone on the roster followed Lusk’s lead and ensured the state team title would be settled by a wider margin.
The Lady Spartans rolled past Truckee at state by 20 points, 29 to 49.
Florence finished second for Spring Creek and fifth in the state with a time of 20:38.
Then-junior Emma Little — who did not go out for cross country this spring — ran third for the Lady Spartans and ranked eighth in the state with a time of 21:41.
Now-graduated Rosemary Little crossed 10th overall with a time of 21:42, followed in 11th by Reed’s 21:53 during her freshman season.
As a freshman, Munson ranked 18th in the state with a time of 22:06 — Spring Creek going back-to-back as Campbell crossed 19th in 22:16.
Boys
As for the boys, they also return both experience and young runners with talent.
Mahlke noted seniors Jess Marin and Conner Gage as some of his best upper classmen at the current juncture, as senior Harrison Walund and junior Dillyn Sanchez are “battling injuries.”
“We hope we can get them back,” Mahlke said.
The Spartans’ sophomore group is both very good and has a lot of time to grow within the program, led by Jake Bradford, Liam Hamilton, Joel Herman and Ben Claridge.
“Joel has really stepped it up,” Mahlke said. “He put in a lot work in the offseason and looks very good.”
Mahlke also highlighted the potential contributions of juniors Joshua Lore and Braden Fisher, sophomore Gage Kelly and senior Garret Frisbie.
“They’ll all be vying for time,” he said.
In 2019, the Spartans stepped up big when it mattered most.
After taking second to Truckee in the regional meet by a score of 43 to 53, Spring Creek brought its best when the chips were pushed to the middle of the table.
At state, the Spartans not only surpassed Truckee — which fell to third at state — the Spartans also fended off Elko by a slim tally of four points for the state trophy, 42 to 46.
Unfortunately, Spring Creek’s No. 1 runner — now-senior Secody Charley — who placed third in the state with a time of 17:21, will not run cross country in his final season.
Bradford, as a freshman, ranked eighth in the state with a time of 17:58 — Gage crossing 14th overall in 18:22.
Marin placed 16th in the state with a run of 18:30, and Hamilton — in just his freshman season — followed in 18:34 for 17th place.
Graduated Dallin Fisher posted a 24th-place finish in 18:52 as a senior, and graduated Nathan Copen ranked 31st overall with a time of 19:11 on his final high school run.
Strengths
“Even though it’s cold, the kids have great attitudes. A lot of them ran in the offseason and put in the work in January,” Mahlke said. “I think as it starts warming up, we’ll have success when we can get through all of our workouts and run more. The kids are excited to compete.”
Challenges
“Keeping them healthy will be a challenge. It’s hard to do anyway, especially hard to do in the cold,” said Mahlke.
Opening Meet
Spring Creek’s XC teams will open the season on Tuesday, in Fallon, the girls competing against Elko and Fallon at 2 p.m. — the boys running at 2:30 p.m.
