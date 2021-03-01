Spring Creek XC looks to dominate once again

SPRING CREEK — While there may not be a state championship in the works, Spring Creek’s cross country teams can only control what they can control — their competition.

In 2019, both the Spring Creek girls and the boys claimed their respective Division 3A state titles — the Lady Spartans winning their third in a row.

However, due to COVID-19 and mandates by Gov. Steve Sisolak — the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association moved fall sports behind the winter season (which was eventually canceled) and did not install any plans for state championships in any high school sport.

Though the chance for the hardware may have slipped through the cracks, Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke and his teams can prove — every week — they are still the squads to beat.

“Our numbers are down; 33 kids. I usually have something in the mid-40s or 50, but we have some strong runners coming back,” Mahlke said. “I think the difference in the numbers was a combination of not running in the fall and the frustration of the whole scenario.”

Currently, Mahlke has 10 girls and 23 boys on his rosters.

Girls