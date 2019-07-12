Stampede draw: A weekend glance

ELKO — Well, after Friday’s action of Silver State Stampede is gone, that still leaves two more days of fun.
The Stampede is only in its second year of a three-day format — the rodeo itself the longest-running in the state — the first Stampede held clear back in 2012.
Here’s a look at some possible highlights of the Saturday and Sunday performances.
Saturday draw
Tony Barrington
Elko’s Tony Barrington has been riding tough in the bareback.
In 46 trips from the chute in the 2019 season, he has scratched scores on 40 bucking horses for ride percentage of 86.96.
Barrington has ridden his last-12 horses and scored in the 80s three times during the span, starting the streak on his second horse at the Reno Rodeo on June 22.
He scored 80.5 points there, splitting eighth three ways in the second round for $121.
A week later, Barrington won the Meridian (Idaho) Lions Rodeo with an 80-even, knocking down $1,191.
On July 2, he scratched out an 81-point ride at the St. Paul (Oregon) Rodeo but did not place.
Barrington was placing second at the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo in Vernal, Utah, scoring 77 points on Thursday.
On Saturday, he will board Bar T’s “Ronda Jane,” a horse that has been ridden four times in five tries during the year, the horse marking average of 35.3 points for a 72.63-point total score.
Austin Foss
Along with Barrington, fans will also be treated by a big name in the bareback riding.
Terrebonne, Oregon’s Austin Foss — the No. 8 ranked man in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings — has already won $68,068 during the season and will look for more Saturday night.
Joe Harper
Paradise Valley’s Joe Harper — a former champion of the Stampede — took home the crown in 2014.
He should have plenty of local support Saturday as he climbs on Bar T’s “Footsie.”
The horse was not conducive to winning in 2018 — the cowboys notching scores each of the two times from the chutes — the horse scoring an average of 37 points, but the cowboys only accounting 32.5 for an average score of 69.5.
Shane Proctor
Grand Coulee, Washington’s Shane Proctor — a multi-event cowboy — will compete in the saddle bronc Saturday night.
Proctor won the 2011 PRCA world title in the bull riding.
He is currently ranked 47th in the PRCA saddle bronc standings with $15,115 in winnings.
Tie-Down Roping
As fans look down their day sheets Saturday, the bottom end of the calf roping has the potential to get salty.
Running eighth in the performance will be Pahrump’s Kamryn Boucher, the lone Nevadan of the night in the event.
The last-three calf ropers have won the Stampede in a four-year span.
Plain City, Utah’s J.C. Malone — the 2016 Stampede champ and 2017 NFR qualifier — will be followed by 2015 Stampede champion Justin Brinkerhoff, of Corinne, Utah.
No lead will be safe when Spanish Fork, Utah’s Clint Robinson backs in the box.
He is the defending Stampede champion with a time of 8.7 seconds and is a five-time NFR qualifier.
Robinson may have lost a step or two but don’t be surprised to see some fireworks after the 4th of the July.
In 2004, he roped a calf in 6.3 seconds in Amarillo, Texas — tying for the third-fastest time in the PRCA’s history.
Barrel Racing
In the Saturday’s barrel racing, Kingman, Arizona’s Jolee Lautaret drew the top end of the ground — running second — currently ranked 37th in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings with $21,151 in earnings for the year.
Jamie Gee — who drawn the fourth position — is also a former Stampede champ, winning the event with a time of 16.95 seconds in 2017.
Sunday Draw
For those who can only make it one performance of the Stampede, Sunday’s matinee is the day to see lead changes.
Josh Frost
The 2016 Stampede All-Around Cowboy, Randlett, Utah’s Josh Frost, is scheduled to make two appearances — starting with the steer wrestling and wrapping up the rodeo in the bull riding.
He is currently 11th in the PRCA standings of the bull riding with $66,243 in earnings for the year.
Steer Wrestling
In the bull dogging, Frost will be joined by two men who are currently in the top-30 of the world standings — one in the top-eight.
Two-time NFR qualifier Riley Duvall, of Checotah, Oklahoma, comes from a long line of NFR ties and is in the midst of his third trip to Vegas.
He is currently eighth in the PRCA standings with $54,933 for the year.
Hallsville, Texas’ Justin Shaffer is currently 29th in the world standings and looking for his first berth in the NFR, hoping to start a push toward the top-15 in Elko.
Bareback Riding
Like so many of Sunday’s events, the bareback should be no different — the talent including five men in the top-50 of the world standings and two who have won the Stampede in the past-three years.
Winnemucca’s Trenten Montero — the 2017 Stampede champion — needs every penny he can scratch.
He is currently 21st in the world standings ($36,561) and has drawn a date with Bar T’s Red Ears.
Montero could knock down another win — Red Ears averaging 37.25 points in two trips in 2019 — the average ride score at 80.25 for the season.
The 2016 co-champ — McCammon, Idaho’s Morgan Wilde — hopes his spurs can go for another wild score in ’19.
He’s currently 46th in the PRCA standings with $17,101.
Jamie Howlett, of Rapid City, South Dakota, is directly on Montero’s heels in 22nd of the world standings — $115 separating the two — Howlett’s cash total currently at $36,436.
Elmsere, Nebraska’s Nate McFadden enters the Stampede with $24,818 in earnings, ranked 31st in the world.
Team Roping
Do not get overly excited if you’re a fan of Elko’s Dakota Eldridge and his name is on the Sunday sheet.
He won’t be here.
Eldridge drew up in the team roping with Clayton Hass, but Eldridge not draw up Sunday — the only day he could compete at the Stampede — in his bread-and-butter, the steer wrestling.
“I’ve always been in Calgary during Elko’s rodeo and have always wanted to compete here, and since I got hurt last year and didn’t qualify for Calgary — I thought this year was my chance,” Eldridge said. “But I didn’t draw up in the steer wrestling — which is how I make my living — so I will steer wrestle Sunday in Laramie (Wyoming).”
Yuma, Colorado’s Tate Kirchenschlager — the No. 8 ranked header in the world — will spin Sunday for partner Buddy Hawkins, of Columbus, Kansas.
Hawkins is a two-time NFR heeler, earning his first trip in 2013 and returning last year.
Another team that could use a good run and every dollar it can muster comes in the form of Caldwell, Idaho’s Jeff Flenniken and Berryville, Arkansas’ Tyler Worley.
Worley is currently in the 15th-and-final position to the NFR in the heeling standings with $35,203 — maintaining a lead over 16th of just $2,011 — the run also big for Flenniken, who is 25th in the heading standings with $27,412 and needs to climb 10 spots and $8,496 without the people ahead of him winning a dime for his first NFR berth.
Saddle Bronc
In the bronc riding, Cooper Dewitt, of Prineville, Oregon — the 2017 Stampede champ — will look to add another pair of Garcia spurs to his trophy case.
Fallon’s Clay Stremler has drawn Bar T’s “Best Gal,” a horse that should give him a chance to place in the rodeo.
In her only trip of the ’19 season, the mare scored 36 points of her own — the rider accounting for 40 — mounting a total of 76 points.
Barrel Racing
The first girl down the arena in Sunday’s performance, is the only one in the top-50 of the PRCA standings.
Destri Davenport, of Escondido, California, is currently 47th in the world standings with $17, 763 in earnings for the year.
Running third on the day sheet will be the 2014 Stampede champion, Terri Wood Gates, of West Jordan, Utah.
Las Vegas cowgirl Leslie Schur will be the only home-state competitor of the day, drawing up fifth on the ground.
Bull Riding
Hello, possibilities.
They may need a new calculator to add up the scores Sunday.
Six cowboys are currently in the top-43 of the world standings — three in place to make the NFR and another in the top-20 — setting the stage for what could be a great day of bull riding.
Fruitland Park, Florida’s Clayton Sellars is fifth in the world with $92,835 in earnings, and Boudreaux Campbell, of Crockett, Texas, is looking for chase Sellars down — Campbell ranked seventh in the standings with $81,822.
Campbell has qualified for the NFR each of the last-two years.
Frost is 11th in the world with $62,243 in earnings on the season, and Bryan, Texas’ Tristan Mize is currently 19th in the standings with $46,343 in winnings — needing to climb four spots for his first trip to Vegas.
Stone, Idaho’s Riker Carter is 43rd in the PRCA standings with $21,110 in earnings for the year.
The 2016 Stampede champ — Tim Bingham — will look for his second set of Garcia spurs in the past-four rodeos in Elko.
Tickets
Tickets for the Stampede will be sold at the gate but are also available at several local stores, including J.M. Capriola Co., Boot Barn, IFA, Roy’s Market and the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce.
The costs are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 and older) and $5 for children ages 6-12.
A family package — two adults and two children — is available for $35.
