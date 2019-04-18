ELKO – Can someone say rematch?
At 2 p.m. Friday, the Elko baseball team will get a full-on reminder of which team took down the Indians in the final game of 2018.
No. 1 versus No. 2.
For the first time since losing the 2018 3A state championship, No. 2 Elko (14-4 in league) will take to the diamond against defending state champion and 3A North No. 1 Truckee (16-2 in league).
Last season, the Indians and Wolverines battled seven times – Truckee taking four of the contests.
In the regular-season series, Elko won the opener in a 13-3 rout – Truckee coming back with a vengeance for victories of 13-10 and 22-13 in the doubleheader.
The seesaw action continued in the postseason, the Indians knocking down consecutive wins over the Wolverines for a 3A North regional championship – winning the first game 6-2 and needing a walk-off single by now-junior Colby Tiner for a 5-4 victory in the title game.
At the state tournament, Truckee handed Elko its first loss by a final score of 8-4.
After an Elko 6-4 win over Pahrump Valley in an elimination game, the state title was fittingly set for all the marbles.
The Indians opened a 4-0 lead, but the Wolverines plated nine of the final-11 runs – Truckee overcoming a 6-5 deficit with a five-run sixth inning for a 10-6 win and the state crown.
Expect more highly-competitive action in the 2019 matchup.
Elko brings back 11 players from the 2018 squad, Truckee returning 10 athletes from its championship team.
Through six series this season, the Wolverines have fallen in just two ballgames – losing 10-6 to Fallon in the series opener and dropping a 3-2 contest in the opener with Spring Creek on a walk-off double by senior Brock Gilligan that drove in senior Clay Campbell for the winning run.
What did each loss have in common?
Truckee bouncing back.
The Wolverines took down Fallon in each game of the doubleheader by scores of 2-1 and 5-0.
Against the Spartans, Truckee owned the twin bill – closing with victories of 10-7 and 19-6.
In its most recent action, Truckee swept North Valleys – winning Saturday’s double dip by scores of 12-8 and 9-0.
On Tuesday, the Wolverines and the Panthers experienced the pleasure of playing on a minor league AAA field – finishing the series at Greater Nevada Stadium – the home of the Reno Aces.
Truckee swept North Valleys with a 7-3 victory.
As for comparing to Elko, Truckee is an offensive juggernaut – the Wolverines hitting .386 with an on-base percentage of .483.
The Indians are batting .359 and reach base at a .442 clip.
Truckee leads the battle of four-base rips with eight homers, Elko still looking for a shot that leaves the yard.
Once runners reach base, it’s all hands on-deck for both teams – each squad stealing 63 bases.
The Indians hold a slight advantage with a 2.33 earned-run average, the Wolverines’ pitching staff posting a highly-competent 2.46 ERA of its own.
Elko leads the defensive battle with a .932 fielding percentage, Truckee’s percentage currently at .916.
Players to watch – Truckee
The Wolverines have four players batting .400 or better, led by a .464 average from junior Tyler Estabrook (six 2B, 14 RBIs).
He tops the roster with 29 runs scored and 16 steals.
Senior Derek Laferriere has driven in a team-high 27 runs and is tied for the team high with eight doubles, drilling two homers and hitting .456 with 23 runs scored.
Senior Spencer Edmondson tops the team with 11 extra-base knocks (eight 2B, two 3B, HR), batting .423 with 20 RBIs and scoring 19 runs.
Sophomore Timmy Reeve has provided the pop, not the popup – drilling three home runs.
Reeve has also powered the defensive effort on the mound, leading the Wolverines with four wins and no losses – notching a 1.08 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 22 walks.
Junior Daniel Mehler has three wins without a loss to his name – posting a 2.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 16 walks.
Senior Jake Streit (4.20 ERA, 20 Ks, 11 walks) has also won three games (3-1).
Edmondson is 2-0 with a miniscule .46 ERA with 24 Ks and nine free passes.
Impact players – Elko
The Indians have four players with .400-plus batting averages, senior Cooper Jones hitting a team-high .456 – also topping the team with 20 stolen bases and 19 runs scored.
Senior Brycen Kelly has driven in a team-best 13 runs.
No player has gone for extra-base hits than senior Kaleb Martinez, who has nine to credit thus far – smoking six doubles and tying junior Rolando Acosta for the team high with three triples.
Tiner tops the Indians with seven doubles.
On the hill, he continues to be Elko’s ace – winning each of his six decisions – posting a 1.27 ERA with 24 punchouts against only four walks.
Kelly has won three games for the Indians against just one loss, his ERA at 2.83 with 24 KS and just nine free passes.
Game Time
The rematch of the 2018 state championship between the Indians and the Wolverines will get underway at 2 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno, wrapping up with a twin bill at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday.
