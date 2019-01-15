WELLS – With a two-game winning streak over the weekend, the Wells boys basketball team moved to a winning record for the season and also knocked down its first victory in league play in the Leopards’ Division 1A Northern-East opener.
The Leopards opened league with a 74-56 victory Friday over McDermitt, following with a 70-40 win Saturday against Excel Christian in a non-conference contest.
Versus McDermitt
Following a low-scoring, back-and-forth first period against the Bulldogs – Wells opened up a blowout second quarter.
McDermitt outscored the Leopards 9-7 in the opening frame – led by five points with a three by junior Jagger Hinkey – but the Leopards exploded for a quarter-century’s worth of points in the second period.
The Leopards were led by sophomore Riley Stewart and senior Zane Rodriguez in the frame, Stewart heating up and scoring 11 points with three 3s and Rodriguez tallying eight points on four deuces.
Wells blew open a 25-12 stretch in the second and opened a 32-21 lead at the break.
The Bulldogs answered the challenge in the third quarter, outscoring Wells 19-15, trimming the deficit to seven.
In the third, junior Ben Draunidalo tallied nine points and buried two 3s – Hinkey also sinking a pair of triples and dropping eight points in the period.
The duo scored all but two of McDermitt’s 19 points in the frame.
For the Leopards, Rodriguez and Stewart continued to provide the bulk of the offense – Rodriguez tallying six points in the frame and Stewart finishing with five (including his fourth triple).
Entering the fourth quarter, Wells led 47-40.
As was the case the first time McDermitt issued a run, the Leopards came back with a huge response.
Wells closed the ballgame with a frame-high 27 points in the fourth, limiting McDermitt to 16.
Draunidalo did his best to keep McDermitt within reach – hitting a three and scoring nine points in the fourth quarter – and Hinkey dropped six points in the fourth period.
However, the Bulldogs had no defensive answers for Rodriguez or Stewart.
Down the stretch, Stewart lined up and drilled two more 3s – giving him six for the contest – scoring 10 points in the final quarter.
Rodriguez extended his solid play throughout, tacking on six points in the fourth quarter.
Wells opened league play with a 74-56 win over McDermitt.
Stewart booked a game-high 26 points, 18 coming on six triples, scoring all of his points after the first quarter.
Rodriguez tallied 22 points – notching 10 in the first half and 12 after the break – he and Stewart accounting for 48 of the Leopards’ 74 points.
In a double-double, stat-sheet-stuffing effort – Rodriguez finished with 17 rebounds (seven offensive), four steals and three assists.
Stewart led the Leopards with five takeaways.
In defeat, Draunidalo led McDermitt with 25 points and hit three 3s – Hinkey finishing with 21 points and also splashing three triples.
Hinkey jerked down six rebounds, Draunidalo finishing with four boards.
Draunidalo and Hinkey scored 46 of the Bulldogs’ 56 points, each tying for the team high with two assists.
Juniors Matthew James and Jared Martinez each finished with six points for the Leopards, junior Brent Battenfeld added five points – also making nine rebounds and four steals – and sophomore Jadon Anderson chipped in four points.
Wells’ scoring was closed out by three points from junior Angel Salazar and a deuce by junior Sergio Soriano – who dished a team-high six assists.
Senior Andrew Villalobos scored five points for the Bulldogs, freshmen Enrique Villalobos and Alex Navarro each posted a deuce and sophomore Steele Crossley made a free throw.
The Villalobos’ each collected 10 rebounds for McDermitt, and Navarro led the Bulldogs with three steals.
Versus Excel Christian
The Leopards took down the Warriors 70-40 on Saturday, stats unavailable.
League records
Wells sent McDermitt to 0-1 in the 1A Northern-East, the Bulldogs (1-16 overall) falling to 0-2 in league with a 68-38 loss Saturday in Jackpot.
The Leopards (9-8 overall, 1-0 in league) were scheduled to play the Jaguars (9-5 overall, 1-0 in league) in a standings-swinging contest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Jackpot.
