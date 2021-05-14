Stoker rolls Lowry over Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — Coming off Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to Spring Creek, the Lowry softball team asserted itself Friday afternoon — closing the series with convincing victories of 11-1 and 14-0 in the doubleheader.
Lowry freshman Savannah Stoker was single-handedly brilliant, read farther for the details.
Game One of DH
The Lady Bucks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Freshman Isabella Zepeda led off with a triple to center field and scored on a base knock by Stoker to right.
Spring Creek limited the damage with a strikeout by junior pitcher Janeigha Stutesman — despite allowing a two-out double to junior Kenzi Dowd-Smith — closing the frame with popup to sophomore Brynly Stewart at second base.
The Lady Spartans tied the contest in the home half.
Junior Taya Grasmick sent a triple to right field and appeared to be tagged out at third, but was ruled safe.
She scored Spring Creek’s lone run of the day on the next at-bat, Stutesman hitting a single on the ground through the middle.
Lowry added a run in the top of the second, sophomore courtesy runner Megan Cook scoring on a two-out base knock to center by Zepeda.
The Lady Spartans went down in order in the home half, but Spring Creek sat down Lowry one-two-three in the top of the third — sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid tallying three 5-3 groundouts to junior Nyha Harris as first.
Stewart reached on a leadoff error in the bottom of the third, but the next three hitters were retired in order — two on strikeouts by sophomore Bree Dunckhorst.
The game swung into Lowry’s favor in the away half of the fourth, coming on big swings with two outs.
Zepeda pushed Cook across with a double down the left-field line, and Stoker blasted a three-run bomb well past the fence in right field for a 6-1 lead — the frame closing with a highlight-reel dive and snag by Grasmick in left.
Senior Jacyee Freyensee led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, but she was out as a groundball hit her trying to advance to third.
Harris hit a one-out base knock to second, but the Lady Bucks closed the frame with a double play on a groundball — turning a 1-3-2-5 effort and recording the final out in a pickle between third and home.
All Lowry managed was a double by sophomore Shelbie Hoyt in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Spartans only posted a single by senior Anessa Chiquete with two gone in the bottom half — Dunckhorst striking out the side.
In the top of the sixth, the Lady Bucks put up another run with two outs — Zepeda crossing as Dowd-Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases jammed.
In the bottom half, the Lady Spartans were sat down one-two-three and Lowry posted its second four-run frame in the top of the seventh.
Stoker scored junior designated hitter Kadence Cooney and freshman Hayden Case with a grounder up the middle.
Junior Natalia Zepeda pushed Isabella Zepeda home on the next AB with a single to shortstop, and Dowd-Smith extended the streak with a double to left field that brought in Stoker — opening a 10-run advantage.
Spring Creek went down in order in the home half, ending the contest with an 11-1 loss.
Stoker went bonkers at the dish, batting 4-for-5 with a three-run dinger and drove in six runs — scoring two of her own.
Isabella Zepeda finished 3-for-3 with a double, driving in two runs and scoring a game-high four times.
Case hit 3-for-4 with double and scored twice.
Dowd-Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Cooney going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Senior Alexus Gomez batted 1-for-3, and Natalia Zepeda closed 1-for-4 with an RBI — Hoyt hitting 1-for-4 and junior Bailey Hayes finishing 1-for-4.
Cook scored twice as a courtesy runner.
Stutesman hit 1-for-3 and drove in a run, and Grasmick batted 1-for-3 with a double and score Spring Creek’s lone run.
Stutesman was 1-for-3 with a two-base knock, and both Chiquete and Harris finished 1-for-3 with a single.
Dunckhorst earned the complete-game W, allowing just one run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.
Stutesman took the loss, giving up 11 runs on 18 hits with three walks and two Ks over seven frames.
LOWRY — 110 401 4 — (11)(18)1
SPRING CREEK — 100 000 0 — 150
Game Two of DH
The visiting team did all the damage in the series finale, Lowry sweeping the twin bill and taking the three-game slate with a 14-0 victory.
Stoker stayed hot and hit a single in the top of the first and scored for a 1-0 lead on a passed ball.
The Lady Bucks strung together three-consecutive extra-base knocks with two gone in the top of the second.
Stoker brought two home with a double up the middle — crossing senior Hannah Toth and Isabella Zepeda — and she scored on a triple to left on the ground by Natalia Zepeda, who rolled home on a triple from Dowd-Smith the opposite way to right field for a 5-0 lead.
Have yourself a day, Savannah Stoker.
In the away half of the fourth, she went yard for the second time of the contest — smoking a deep fly over the fence in center for a 6-0 tally.
In the bottom half, Harris booked the Lady Spartans’ first extra-base knock with a double to right field but was stranded by a 1-3 groundout.
Hoyt opened a 7-0 lead in the top of the fifth — reaching on an HBP — scoring on an error at short.
Hayes scored as Cook was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Isabella Zepeda walked with the paths packed — bringing in Case for a 9-0 lead.
Savannah Stoker, what a performance!
Stoker railed a triple up the middle and cleared the bases — scoring Toth, Cook and Isabella Zepeda — tearing open a 12-0 cushion and scoring on a passed ball for a 13-0 romp.
Lowry plated seven runs without recording an out, senior Mackenzie Salas-Begay capping the scoring spree with a one-out single to center field and driving in Dowd-Smith.
In the bottom half, Chiquete lifted a double to left field with two outs but the contest closed with a popup in foul ground.
The Lady Bucks took out their frustrations from Wednesday in their first loss to Spring Creek in more than a calendar decade, sweeping the twin bill with victories of 11-1 and 14-0 in five frames.
Stoker was unbelievable in consecutive ballgames, hitting for the cycle in the series finale — going 4-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple and a homer — driving in six more runs and scoring four times.
In the twin bill, she batted 8-for-9 with 12 RBIs and scored six runs.
Dowd-Smith also went 4-for-4 in the finale with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Natalia Zepeda went 3-for-4 with a three-bag rope, an RBI and a run scored — Salas-Begay closing 3-for-4 and driving in a run.
Toth was 1-for-2 and scored twice, and Hayes and Hoyt each hit 1-for-3 and scored a run apiece.
Without a hit, Isabella Zepeda scored two runs and drove in another — Cook crossing once and adding an RBI.
Chiquete led Spring Creek with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with a double, Harris batting 1-for-2 with a double.
Junior Riley Moon rounded out the hits for the Lady Spartans, going 1-for-2.
Salas-Begay earned the complete-game win, allowing four hits and striking out one with one walk across five innings of shutout ball.
Stutesman was handed the loss, giving up 10 runs on 12 hits with two Ks and a pair of free passes in four innings.
In relief, Chiquete allowed four runs on five hits with a walk in one frame.
LOWRY — 140 18 — (14)(17)0
SPRING CREEK — 000 00 — 041
Up Next
The Lady Spartans closed the regular season with a 4-11 record, Lowry finishing with a 13-2 mark in the Division 3A-North East — Spring Creek finishing as the No. 5 seed and the Lady Bucks earning the No. 1 spot in the standings.
Each will await the postseason tournament, which will take place in Winnemucca.