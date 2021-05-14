Stoker rolls Lowry over Spring Creek

The Lady Spartans went down in order in the home half, but Spring Creek sat down Lowry one-two-three in the top of the third — sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid tallying three 5-3 groundouts to junior Nyha Harris as first.

Stewart reached on a leadoff error in the bottom of the third, but the next three hitters were retired in order — two on strikeouts by sophomore Bree Dunckhorst.

The game swung into Lowry’s favor in the away half of the fourth, coming on big swings with two outs.

Zepeda pushed Cook across with a double down the left-field line, and Stoker blasted a three-run bomb well past the fence in right field for a 6-1 lead — the frame closing with a highlight-reel dive and snag by Grasmick in left.

Senior Jacyee Freyensee led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, but she was out as a groundball hit her trying to advance to third.

Harris hit a one-out base knock to second, but the Lady Bucks closed the frame with a double play on a groundball — turning a 1-3-2-5 effort and recording the final out in a pickle between third and home.