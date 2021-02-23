Strap up the helmets: Elko football team will rely on size

“It’s hard for me to know what specific positions the players will have on the line, but we are pretty big up front. We’ll have to run the ball,” he said. “We are mostly predicated around the run anyway, maybe more so this year. The good thing is that we’re not having to learn a lot of new stuff. We did some things online, but without seeing them in-person for basically a year it was hard.”

The Steilmans — senior Gage and junior Trapper — are expected to play at tackle positions, while senior Ernie Gregory will likely play center, flanked by a multitude of options.

“We’ll shuffle a lot guys in there, especially early in the year to prevent injuries — the Burden brothers (seniors Calvin and Dillan), Sessions (senior Shawn), Castaneda (senior Fabian), Jaydien Henckel (junior) and Chapin (junior Cohen),” Sellers said.

While Elko brings back the bulk of its blockers, the Indians will have to do without the services of graduated Max Shurtz — a 2nd-Team All-League lineman at center in his final season.

Shurtz aided the Indians’ run game that accounted for 1,694 yards on 408 carries — averaging 4.2 yards per rush — with 17 touchdowns.