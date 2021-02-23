Strap up the helmets: Elko football team will rely on size

ELKO — After a long-awaited void, Elko High School will resume athletic events — the Indians’ football team scrambling to make sense of a wild scenario and an abbreviated preparation.
Elko — which finished as the No. 6 seed — tallied a 5-5 record during the 2019 season and went 4-5 against league foes, the Indians closing their year with a 48-7 road loss to Truckee in the first round of the playoffs.
Following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s decision on Feb. 17, 2021, to allow the practices and games of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association to resume, Elko was faced with getting its players into shape and prepared for a March 6 dance on the road at Lowry.
“We had 34 kids at practice (Feb. 22), so that was pretty good for numbers. We have a lot of linemen and some kids with good skillsets,” said Elko coach Luke Sellers. “We’re not in great shape. For some kids, it will take a week or two. For others, that might take a little longer. We’re going to have to platoon and play everyone until kids can stay in drive after drive.”
Offensive depth chartFor the Indians, one of the largest-looming questions will be who will take snaps.
“We will play quarterback by committee. Most of our guys haven’t taken a snap in two years,” Sellers said. “With little experience at quarterback and the cold weather, we’re going to have to run the football and develop a passing game as we go.”
Sellers expects seniors Lincoln Ratliff, Kaiden Cervantes, Manny Alvarado, Beau Mansanarez, David Heard and junior Pedro Romero all to see time in the backfield — potentially taking snaps.
The group must replace now-senior Jake Zeller, who completed 23-of-64 passes (35.9%) for 313 yards for two touchdowns and four interceptions.
He also scored four touchdowns with his legs, running for 103 yards and catching a 20-yard pass.
After his junior year, Zeller moved and played last fall for Division 5A program Timberline High School, in Boise, Idaho.
Of the new-look QB group, only Ratliff attempted a pass last season — tossing a 19-yard completion on his only chuck of the year.
As a running back, he was a versatile option — rushing for 230 yards on 41 carries (5.6 average) with a touchdown and catching five passes for 64 yards.
Sellers is hopeful the size and experience of his line will provide both ample running room and pass protection.
“It’s hard for me to know what specific positions the players will have on the line, but we are pretty big up front. We’ll have to run the ball,” he said. “We are mostly predicated around the run anyway, maybe more so this year. The good thing is that we’re not having to learn a lot of new stuff. We did some things online, but without seeing them in-person for basically a year it was hard.”
The Steilmans — senior Gage and junior Trapper — are expected to play at tackle positions, while senior Ernie Gregory will likely play center, flanked by a multitude of options.
“We’ll shuffle a lot guys in there, especially early in the year to prevent injuries — the Burden brothers (seniors Calvin and Dillan), Sessions (senior Shawn), Castaneda (senior Fabian), Jaydien Henckel (junior) and Chapin (junior Cohen),” Sellers said.
While Elko brings back the bulk of its blockers, the Indians will have to do without the services of graduated Max Shurtz — a 2nd-Team All-League lineman at center in his final season.
Shurtz aided the Indians’ run game that accounted for 1,694 yards on 408 carries — averaging 4.2 yards per rush — with 17 touchdowns.
Cervantes tied for the team high with five rushing touchdowns as a junior with 377 rushing yards on 96 totes, snagging six balls for 46 yards.
Along with the aforementioned possibilities at quarterback — whoever is not playing QB — Sellers will expect some production from senior Alejandro Perez (running back, wide receiver) and juniors Blaze Jones and Brandon Dwyer.
Elko must replace its leading yardage leader on the ground, graduated Cameron Marvel (431 yards, two TDs), and Rolando Acosta’s 342 rushing yards and five trips to the house.
Marvel also topped the roster with 80 receiving yards on four catches, while Acosta caught three passed for 51 yards.
The Indians also sent off Nick Kinder, who rushed for 167 yards last season.
As for catching the football, Elko returns one of only two players who snagged a TD pass last season — now-senior tight end Brigg Johnson (two receptions, 55 yards and a score).
Johnson’s 21-yard touchdown catch from Zeller with 39 seconds on the clock yielded a 14-12 road victory at Sparks, Elko converting three fourth-down conversions on its final drive.
Elko’s other touchdown pass on the year went to graduated Corbin Notestine, who closed the year with two grabs for 32 yards.
“Milo Zayat is a senior who can play on the offensive line or at tight end. We have a lot of guys — four, five or six — who can play at tight end,” Sellers said.
Groen and Johnson will set the tone for the Indians at linebacker in the middle of Elko’s 50 defense.
As juniors, Groen tallied 50 tackles (36 unassisted), led the team with two fumble recoveries and notched a sack — Johnson posting 31 stuffs (20 solo) and a 68-yard interception return to the crib.
Marvel departed from the linebacking corps and took with him 53 tackles (35 solo), 1-1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Elko will have much to replace up front with the graduation of Acosta — a 1st-Team All-League selection at nose guard — after leading the roster with 74 tackles and 60 solo thumps, 2-1/2 sacks and two blocked kicks.
He also added a fumble recovery.
The Indians also lost Shurtz’s 34 tackles (24 solo), 1-1/2 sacks, a fumble recovery and a 14-yard pick-six.
“We’ll have Noah Chacon (junior) and Ricky Calderon (senior) moving around at nose guard,” Sellers said. “Rolo left some big shoes to fill, but those guys can do some good things for us.”
On the front, Sellers expects to shuffle in the Burdens, the Steilmans, Sessions, Castaneda and Zayat.
Sessions was the most productive last season, posting 15 tackles and 13 solo stops with a fumble recovery.
In the secondary, Elko could and should receive a big boost from Ratliff — should he go both ways — and Alvarado.
Ratliff closed the year with 32 tackles (25 solo) and an interception, while Alvarado tied for the team high two interceptions — both coming in a home loss to Truckee — and 17 of his 22 tackles were unassisted.
Zeller, however, took with him a 2nd-Team All-League selection at safety after providing most of the Indians’ big hits, 52 tackles (42 solo), two INTs and a fumble recovery.
Another area that will be missed is Zeller’s ability to kick the ball, making 12 of 17 PATs and two of three field goals — one of his kicks directly resulting in an Elko win — nailing a 21-yard field goal with 59 ticks remaining for a 23-21 home victory versus North Valleys.
Zeller also averaged 31.6 yards per punt and 43.2 yards per kickoff, Ratliff averaging a team-high 44.7 yards per kickoff and 29.9 yards per punt.
The Indians also lost Kinder (45 tackles with 32 solo) and his help in the return game, totaling a team-high 259 kick-return yards and a 95-yard touchdown return.
Graduated Kaden Garcia tied for the team high with two interceptions and booked 14 tackles (10 solo), while graduated Derek Peters tallied 20 tackles (14 solo) and 1-1/2 sacks.
Sellers sees potential in the secondary for Perez, Heard, Mansanarez, senior Jovonie Garcia and senior Ethan Saenz.
Heard recovered a fumble as a junior.
“We have a multitude of guys to move around. We have some athletic guys and a bunch of guys who are big and strong,” Sellers said. “First and second down, we may have a whole-new 11 go in. We’ll platoon, keep guys healthy until we get in great shape.”
Perspective
“It’s not about the wins and losses. It’s about the younger guys having another year to get better and the seniors getting to strap it up for one more season — more about having a good time,” Sellers said. “We’ll line them up, get in shape and water it down enough that everyone knows what they’re doing and expand on things a little bit as we go forward.”
Season opener
The Indians will kick off the season against Lowry at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, in Winnemucca.
Elko’s home opener will take place versus Fernley at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Warrior Field.
GALLERY: 2019 ELKO INDIANS FOOTBALL SEASON