Strong gets Nevada past Wyoming 37-34 in OT to open season
Strong gets Nevada past Wyoming 37-34 in OT to open season

Wyoming Nevada Football

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a touchdown pass against Wyoming, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Reno.

 AP, Lance Iversen

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Carson Strong threw his fourth touchdown pass, a nine-yarder to Romeo Doubs in overtime as Nevada beat Wyoming 37-34 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference and season openers for both teams.

Strong was 39-of-52 passing for 420 yards. Cole Turner had seven receptions for 119 yards with two touchdowns. Doubs finished with 12 catches for 117 yards.

Trailing 28-6 with 3:26 left in the third quarter, Levi Williams led the Cowboys on three consecutive scoring drives. Williams had touchdown runs of 21 and 8 yards, and threw a 21-yard TD pass Gunner Gentry as Wyoming tied it at 28 with 8:30 to play.

On the Cowboys' next series, Berdale Robins intercepted a Williams pass and Brandon Talton put the Wolf Pack ahead with a 26-yard field goal with 3:26 remaining.

John Hoyland made four field goals for Wyoming, including a 42-yarder with 23 seconds remaining and a 38-yarder in overtime.

Williams finished 16-of-31 for 227 yards.

Attendance was limited to 250 to accommodate families of student-athletes and coaches at 27,000-seat Mackay Stadium. The Mountain West Conference is playing a conference-only schedule of eight games during the regular season.

