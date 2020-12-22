Strong, Lee, Taua pace Nevada in Potato Bowl win over Tulane

BOISE, Idaho — Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.

Nevada (7-2) finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolf Pack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3.

This year's Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolf Pack a spot in the Mountain West title game.

"I was so proud of how we stepped up individually," Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. "I challenged this team to win the one-on-one battles and they did that. They didn't look for someone else to make a play. They stepped up and were accountable."

Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for Tulane (6-6), which was one of 19 schools to play 11 regular-season games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Green Wave failed in their bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.

"Our margin for error is very slim," Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. "We've got to do the little things every game in order to win. We didn't do that the whole ballgame and didn't execute today."