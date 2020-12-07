 Skip to main content
Strong throws 3 TDs to Horton, Nevada beats Fresno St. 37-26
Strong throws 3 TDs to Horton, Nevada beats Fresno St. 37-26

Fresno St Nevada Football

Nevada wide receiver Tory Horton (20) celebrates his touchdown with Melquan Stovall (1) against Fresno State on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Reno. 

 AP, Lance Iversen

RENO (AP) — Carson Strong threw three of his career-high five touchdown passes to Tory Horton and Nevada beat Fresno State 37-26 on Saturday night in a key Mountain West Conference matchup.

Nevada (6-1, 6-1) kept pace with San Jose State (5-0, 5-0), which beat Hawaii 35-24 earlier Saturday.

Horton, a freshman from Fresno, California, caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and an 85-yarder early in the fourth. On third-and-10, he beat and then jumped over a defender in the end zone for a 32-yard score with 5:32 to play.

Strong completed 23 of 39 passes for 354 yards. Horton finished with five catches for 148 yards.

Fresno State's Jake Haener threw a program-high 65 passes, completing 41 including a pair of touchdown passes. He surpassed Brian Burrell, who had 59 pass attempts against Nebraska on Nov. 13, 2014.

Keric Wheatfall had 113 yards receiving and a 19-yard touchdown catch for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2). Jalen Cropper added 107 yards receiving and Zane Pope another 96 yards with a 21-yard touchdown catch late in the game.

