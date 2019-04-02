CARSON CITY – Runs aplenty.
In its first two wins of the season in the Division 3A North, the Spring Creek softball team scored at will – racking up 52 runs in two contests – throttling South Tahoe.
Following an easy win of 22-5 Friday in the series opener, the Lady Spartans overcome a bad start to the series finale Saturday – riding a virtuoso effort from a freshman.
Janeigha Stutesman’s cycle jump-started a come-from-behind win of 30-16.
Game One
In the first contest, a seven-run first inning sparked a 22-5 victory for the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek posted seven runs in the top of the first inning, South Tahoe plating its frame high of three runs in the bottom half.
The Lady Vikings did not score again until the bottom of the fourth – tallying their final two scores – but Spring Creek compiled offense throughout the duration of the contest.
With a three-run second inning, Spring Creek grabbed a 10-3 lead and extended to a double-digit advantage of 15-3 with five runs in the top of the third.
Each squad notched two runs in the fourth inning – the score at 17-5 – the Lady Spartans slamming the door early.
With five runs in the top of the fifth, the margin reached 17 and the pitching and defense tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom half.
Spring Creek gained a mercy-rule win of 22-5 in five frames.
Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee had a field day against the Lady Vikings.
She led Spring Creek’s roster with three hits (3-for-5) and a double, drove in two runs and scored three times.
Junior Hailey Watson also scored three runs, leading the Lady Spartans with three RBIs – finishing 2-for-3 at the plate with a double for Spring Creek’s other extra-base hit.
The other multi-hit effort came from junior Shawnee Walters-Haas, who went 2-for-5 at the dish with an RBI and scored a game-high five runs – matching the numbers of runs tallied by South Tahoe by herself.
In the circle, she allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Junior Ashton Moon closed 1-for-2 with her bat and scored a pair of runs, using her speed on the bases for a team-high two steals.
Senior Rae Ann Chavez hit 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice.
Without notching a hit, freshman Nyha Harris – no at-bats in three appearances – and senior Allie Thompson scored two runs apiece and each drove in a run.
The Lady Spartans’ final hit came from sophomore Anessa Chiquete, who batted 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Without booking a knock, senior Tatum York drove in a run and scored another.
Junior Patience Swafford rounded out the offense with a run scored.
SPRING CREEK – 735 25 – 22
SOUTH TAHOE – 300 20 – 5
Game Two
In the second and final game of the series, the Lady Spartans kept the offensive momentum rolling – scoring a ridiculous 30 runs – but the pitching and defense left a lot to be desired after surrendering 16 runs to one of the two winless teams in the 3A North.
Spring Creek scored two runs in the top of the first inning but allowed two in the bottom half, the Lady Spartans plating one run in the top of the second but seeing their deficit grow to three with a three-run bottom half from the Lady Vikings.
Once again, Spring Creek tied the contest with a three-run effort in the top of the third but the defense watched South Tahoe take an 11-6 lead with a five-run performance in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Spartans chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in the top of the fourth and holding the Lady Vikings scoreless for the first time in the bottom.
Spring Creek knotted the ballgame at 11-all with a four-run output in the top of the fifth – giving two runs back in the bottom half – South Tahoe taking a 13-11 lead into the sixth inning.
The ballgame ultimately boiled down to the top of the sixth, Spring Creek exploding and South Tahoe coming undone.
The Lady Spartans erupted for 11 runs in the inning – streaking past the Lady Vikings for a 22-13 lead – Spring Creek’s defense placing South Tahoe behind the eight-ball with a scoreless bottom half.
In the top of the seventh, Spring Creek kept its foot down and added eight runs – taking a 30-13 lead.
South Tahoe managed a three-run frame in the bottom of the seventh – well less than the necessary 17 runs needed to force extra innings – the Lady Spartans overcoming a horrid start and pulling away late.
Spring Creek knocked down its first wins in league play (2-5) with consecutive wins over South Tahoe (0-6 in league), sweeping the series with a 30-16 victory.
Stutesman proved aluminum is a conductor, delivering plenty of electricity with her bat – hitting 4-for-6 with three RBIs and scoring four runs.
Each of her knocks came in different fashions, going for the elusive cycle – hitting a single, a double, a triple and her first home run.
Freyensee was once again a major factor for the Lady Spartans, driving in a team-high five runs – batting 2-for-6 with a double – scoring four times.
Thompson produced a 3-for-4 performance at the plate – tagging the first home run of her career – driving in two runs and scoring a team-high five.
Walters-Haas’ only hit (1-for-4) was a big one, drilling a deep crank over the outfield fence – giving the Lady Spartans three bombs in the ballgame – driving in two runs and scoring a pair of her own.
The final RBI for Spring Creek came without a hit, Chavez (0-for-3) driving in a run and scoring another.
Harris (1-for-3) scored four times and Chiquete (1-for-3) added three runs, while Watson scored four runs without notching a hit (0-for-4).
On the bases, Spring Creek was aggressive – swiping 18 bags as a team – led by five steals from both Thompson and Harris.
Watson finished with four steals and Chiquete added a pair of stolen bases.
In the circle, Walters-Haas allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight seven hits (two homers, triple) over 4-1/3 innings with five Ks and a free pass – finishing with a no-decision.
In relief, Stutesman allowed eight runs (five earned) on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts over 2-2/3 innings for the win.
SPRING CREEK – 213 14(11) 8 – 30
SOUTH TAHOE – 335 020 3 – 16
Up Next
After gaining their first two wins in the Division 3A North, the Lady Spartans have a good chance to add another pair of Ws to their record – playing on their home field for the first time – Spring Creek hosting winless Truckee (0-4 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.