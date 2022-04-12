Stutesman set to play at Culver-Stockton College

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek senior Janeigha Stutesman has already experienced a what most would deem a successful softball career — achieving a number of personal accomplishments — one that will continue beyond the high school level.

“I started playing softball when I was 6,” she said.

After learning the game from her dad, Dennis, and putting in more than a decade of work, blood, sweat and tears through school and travel-ball involvement — her next landing spot has been determined.

Stutesman will continue her playing days and her education at Culver-Stockton College — an NAIA program — in Canton, Missouri.

The Lady Wildcats compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference and are in the midst of a 13-11 campaign with a 9-11 record in conference play.

Her decision was narrowed down after also being in contact with Benedictine University (Mesa, Arizona) and Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Missouri).

“The Missouri Valley coach saw her playing in a tournament in Texas and was interested in her. We had a couple visits with a few places planned but then COVID hit, we had some weather issues with travel and a few other things happened,” Dennis Stutesman said. “Now, she’s going to be playing against Missouri Valley in the same conference.”

The Stutesmans made their official visit to Culver-Stockton in February, flying into St. Louis, approximately 150 miles southeast of Canton — which is located about 230 miles to the northeast of Kansas City.

“(Canton) is a tiny town. But, everyone was really friendly and super nice,” Janeigha Stutesman said. “The facilities were really nice. They (CSC) emailed me first, after they saw my videos and liked the way I hit.”

Stutesman has loaded her videos online through FieldLevel — The Athletic Network — and YouTube.

“I was very fortunate to start my second journey as the head coach of the Lady Spartan softball family as Janeigha began her journey as a varsity player her freshman year. The program was very fortunate to have such a fine young woman and an outstanding player begin her journey when the program was making a culture change,” said Spring Creek High School head softball coach Sandi Moln. “From day one, I could see and knew Janeigha would bring the energy, work ethic and attitude necessary to be an integral part in the direction my staff and I wanted to take the program.”

At Culver-Stockton, she is likely to see time at several positions.

“They want me to pitch, play first base, shortstop and hit,” she said. “My favorite position is pitcher.”

As for academics, Stutesman plans to attend medical school — which one she has not decided on but will have to transfer after four years at Culver-Stockton — and become an anesthesiologist.

On the diamond, she wants to improve her base running and become a starter for the Lady Wildcats — adding that she already handles stressful situations fine.

“I plan on flying back and watching as many games as I can,” said Chessie Stutesman, Janeigha’s mom.

As in incoming freshman, Stutesman will be able to enroll in the catalyst program — two weeks prior to the start of the school year to complete a general education course — to get acclimated to the campus, make friends, develop study skills and ease her academic workload.

“The journey of change isn’t always easy but what I have learned about Janeigha is that she is committed to the process. I have no doubt that wherever Janeigha goes or whatever she decides to do she will bring change for the better,” Moon said. “What more can a coach ask for? Janeigha is successful because she works hard every day at fine-tuning her skills. I don’t know how many thousands and thousands of times I have watched her spin a disc to make sure her pitches move or how many extra cuts she has taken with her dad to make sure she is ready to hit in the next game.”

High School Career

Freshman Season

Making the varsity team in her first year of high school, Stutesman burst on the scene and turned heads from the get-go — earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection as a freshman.

Playing primarily at first base, she was also well-equipped to become an elite pitcher — just needing some polishing.

She tied for the team high and split seventh in the league with two triples.

Stutesman posted the third-best batting average on the team, ranking 15th in the 3A North at a .424 clip.

She tied for the team best with 22 RBI, rounding out the top-20 in the league.

Stutesman drove in four runs in two games, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored on April 6, 2019, versus Truckee, and adding another 3-for-4 effort with a double and a run on May 3, 2019, at North Valleys.

Her most memorable performance of the season marked a rare feat, Stutesman accomplishing something most players only dream of achieving.

On March 30, 2019, at South Tahoe, she tallied a season-high four hits, one going for a double, adding a triple and capping the extra-base parade with her first homer of her career — sprinkling in a single for the cycle.

She drove in three runs and scored a season-high four times in a 30-16 victory over the Lady Vikings.

Stutesman ranked third on the roster with 25 hits, and scored 20 runs — closing the year with four doubles, two triples and a yard job.

At first and in the circle, she finished 16th in the league with a .935 fielding percentage — far and away the best on the roster — leading the second-best total on the team by .113.

She made six errors in 92 total chances, compiling 74 assists and 12 putouts — completing two double plays.

Sophomore Season

Unfortunately, Stutesman’s sophomore season was cut short after just six games due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Lady Spartans opening the year with a 1-5 record and an 0-2 mark in league play.

In the circle, she was lock-down good in two appearances across 6-2/3 innings — going 1-0 with a 1.05 ERA — allowing three runs and only one earned run on three hits with a remarkable 16 strikeouts and two walks.

Junior Season

Despite Spring Creek finishing 4-12 overall and 4-11 in league play, the Lady Spartans notched their first win over Lowry in more than 10 calendar years with a 5-2 victory — Stutesman drilling her lone homer of the season.

On the season, she ranked second on the team with a .390 batting average and 16 hits — 20th in the league in each category — 11 runs scored and two triples (tying for fourth in the 3A North).

She added four RBI.

On April 17, 2021, she notched a season-high four hits (4-for-5) and scored a run in a 9-8 loss against Elko.

Her best work came against Dayton; going a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and scoring a season-best three runs in an 11-1 win on April 21, 2021, hitting 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in a 13-2 victory and notching a 2-for-3 effort with a double, a season-high two RBI and a run in a 15-0 blanking during a doubleheader on April 24, 2021.

Stutesman shared seventh in the league with seven stolen bases.

Defensively, she finished third in the league with a .964 fielding percentage — committing just one error in 28 chances with 18 assists and nine putouts.

With her arm, she posted a 5-8 record in 16 appearances in the circle — notching a 5.44 ERA (seventh in the league).

Stutesman paced the league with 72 strikeouts — against 52 free passes — topped the conference with nine complete games and 83-2/3 innings of work and finished third in the league with five wins.

On April 24, 2021, Stutesman tossed her first no-hitter — one of just two in the league — striking out six batters and walking only one as she neared a perfect game in a 15-0 victory over Dayton in three innings.

Senior Season

As a senior, Stutesman has aided Spring Creek to a 10-1 start and a 3-0 mark in the league play — going 8-1 against 3A North competition.

In the circle, she has been stingy — posting the best ERA in the league at a miniscule .72.

Stutesman has a 4-1 record — sharing third in the conference in wins — and has struck out 31 batters (sixth in the league) against only two walks across a very efficient 19-1/3 frames, just two of her four runs allowed coming on earned runs.

She is hitting a team-best .531 — eighth in the league — with 17 hits, 15 runs, 10 RBI, three doubles and a deep shot and has stolen nine bases.

Stutesman is tied for second in the conference in steals, splits fifth in the conference in home runs and eighth in the conference in hits, ranks 11th in slugging at .719, shares 12th in run scored, splits 16th in runs batted in and is 18th with a .571 on-base percentage.

“Over the past four years, Janeigha has developed into one of the most disciplined players in the league. She will definitely be an asset to her team in Missouri when she moves on,” Moon said. “For now, the Lady Spartan family will continue to benefit from her leadership and passion for the game of softball. As a team, we know she will hold the rope as we will for her.”

Best Wishes

Congratulations to Janeigha Stutesman on accomplishing what a small percentage of high school athletes achieve — signing to play ball of any sort at the next level — and best wishes as she attempts to replicate the same type of performances she has put forth for Spring Creek High School at Culver-Stockton College.







