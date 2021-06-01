Syerra Silva stars

WINNEMUCCA — On Memorial Day, the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association drew to a close — leaving lasting memories for many locals.
In total, Elko County and Battle Mountain earned 21 qualifications to the National High School Finals Rodeo — which will take place from July 18-24, at the Lancaster Event Center, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Additionally, Elko County talents brought home four state championships — one cowgirl notching multiple state titles.
State Champions/National Qualifiers
Syerra Silva
Lamoille’s Syerra Silva — competing for the Elko County Rodeo Club — knocked down a pair of state championships.
Luckily, she did not knock down any barrels or poles.
Silva won both the barrel racing and the pole bending by identical amounts, finishing exactly 14 points ahead of second place in both events.
In the pole bending, Silva accumulated 268.5 points on the season — entering the Nevada state finals maxed out with 130 points and in a four-way tie for first.
At state, she did about as well as she could have — winning two of three rounds and claiming the average en route to the championship.
She won each of the first two rounds with times of 20.827 and 20.688 seconds, making her fastest run of the weekend in short-go for a second-place time of 20.216.
In the average, she had nearly eight-tenths of a second to spare — weaving off three runs in a total of 61.731 seconds.
As for the barrels, Silva’s performance was nearly as dominant — making three remarkably-consistent and fast runs.
In a five-way logjam atop the standings prior to state, Silva pulled away from the field with remarkable consistency.
She set the tone early, winning the first round with a time of 15.749 seconds — adding a second-place run in round two in 15.891.
Needing to leave all the barrels standing, Silva combined smarts and aggressiveness — pulling off a fourth-place run of 15.818 seconds.
She ranked second in the average with a three-run tally of 47.458 seconds.
Silva nearly brought home a trio of trophy saddles.
In the goat tying, she finished second in the year-end standings with 245.5 points — just 11 points off the pace of Fallon’s Bethie Ikonen.
Silva was second in the first round with a time of 9.32 seconds, won fourth in the second round (9.68) and was seventh in the short-go with a time of 9.61 seconds.
In the average, her three-round ties of 28.61 seconds finished second to Ikonen’s total time of 27.82.
Charlie Wright
Spring Creek’s Charlie Wright actually captured Elko’s County’s first state title in the first high school event of the day.
Wright entered the state finals ties with Andun Pratt for the top spot in the bareback riding, each possessing 130 points.
At state, Wright won the first round with a score of 54 points — Pratt bucking off his first horse.
In round two, Wright jumped to the top of the leaderboard once again with a 58-point ride and Pratt scored 57 points for second place.
Coming down to the final horse, Wright never wavered — completing more than the trifecta.
He won the final round with the highest-marked ride of the rodeo at 60 points — claiming first in all three rounds — and he took home the average title as well with a three-horse total of 172 points.
Pratt finished second in the short round with a score of 52 points and was second in the average with a two-score tally of 109 points.
Wright finished the season with 270 points, Pratt taking second with 242.5.
Kayden Henderson
Despite not covering a horse at the state finals — going 0-for-3 — Elko County’s Kayden Henderson won the saddle bronc riding state title.
Entering state with 99 points and a 40-point lead, Henderson needed every point and some buck-offs to ensure a victory.
With 80 bonus points granted for being first in the standings, Henderson finished the season with 179 points — Paradise Valley’s Isaac Mori finishing second with 159.5 points after winning the first round with a score of 56 points and ranking second in the average on one horse.
Landon Albisu
Spring Creek’s Landon Albisu qualified for nationals in three events.
However, due to a broken leg — he will only compete in two — missing three rodeos during the regular and getting a medical-out for the state finals.
Albisu booked his spots to the NHSFR in the trap shoot and the rifle shoot, finishing second and third in the events, respectively.
In the trap shoot, he entered in a tie for first with 34 points and ranked fourth at state with a score of 82.5 points.
However, Douglas-Carson’s Chad Giovacchini went to state with 32 points and took second in the state shoot with a total of 89 points — lifting himself to 45.5 points in the year-end standings, Albisu finishing one point off the lead with 44.5 points.
Albisu placed third in the year-end standings of the rifle shoot, climbing a spot at the state finals.
Entering in fourth place with 42.5 points, he took second in the state shoot with a score of 248 points and jumped up to third in the final standings with 56 points.
In the steer wrestling, Albisu qualified for the national finals without competing at state.
He entered the state finals in a split for the No. 1 spot, maxed out with 130 points.
Despite the absence of times or points at the state finals, he still finished third in the year-end standings with 194 points.
He will compete at nationals in both the trap and rifle shoots, but he will not compete in the steer wrestling — giving fifth-place Grant Kiechler, of Eureka, an opportunity to make the trip to Lincoln.
Logan Jones
Spring Creek’s Logan Jones booked a pair of qualifications to the NHSFR.
He finished second in the rifle shoot with 62.5 points in the year-end standings, entering state in second place with 56.5 points.
At the state shoot, he finished seventh with a score of 181 points.
Jones also qualified for nationals with an event that took place in the arena, finishing fourth in the steer wrestling with 164 points.
He entered the state finals in fourth but won the first round with a time of 14.11 seconds, just one of two times in the round.
Despite taking no-times in the last two rounds and surviving what could have been a nasty spill in the short-go, he wound up third in the average on one steer.
Italy Jo Holman
Competing for Battle Mountain, Italy Jo Holman nailed down two qualifications to the national finals — earning the fourth and final berths to the NHSFR in each.
In the pole bending, Holman entered state in a four-way tie for first.
She placed third in the first round with a time of 21.444 seconds but knocked down a pole on her second run (26.375).
Holman bounced back from the five-second penalty and blitzed through the poles in her fastest time of the rodeo, placing fourth in the short-go in 20.832 seconds.
Despite the knocked-over pole in round two, she finished fifth in the average with a three-pattern total of 68.651 seconds and scored 217.5 points on the year.
She will also need to take her barrel horse, finishing fourth with 203 points for the year-end standings.
Holman needed to make up some ground, going to the state finals in seventh place.
She not only clocked well on her runs, she also accomplished a major feat — leaving all the barrels standing in the process.
In the first round, she finished third with a time of 16.016 seconds — following with a fourth-place time of 16.036 in round two.
On her final run, Holman wove the clover-leaf in her fastest time of the weekend — stopping the clock in a fifth-place time of 15.883 seconds.
Her consistency was key, finishing fourth in the average with a three-round total of 47.935 seconds.
Riley Roderick
Jiggs’ Riley Roderick — who rodeos for the Wells Club — finished the season in second place of the steer wrestling.
He climbed a position at state, entering in third place with 101 points.
Despite a no-time in the first round, Roderick ranked second in round two with a time of 34.38 seconds.
He was also second in the short-go — stopping the clock in 21.68 seconds — and finished second in the average with a two-steer time of 56.06 seconds.
On the year, he mounted 213.5 points.
Gracie Lou Holman
Gracie Lou Holman, the older sister of Italy Jo, will compete at nationals in the girls cutting.
She nearly captured the state title in the event, a mere 4.5 points at the state finals separating her from No. 1 Ali Norcutt, of Fallon.
Entering state in a six-way gridlock for the top spot, everything came down to three works.
Norcutt won each of the first two rounds with scores of 145 and 144, Holman finishing second in the first go with 142 points and tying for second and third in round two with a score of 140.
In the short-go, Holman added a solid, third-place work of 143 points — Norcutt falling to a fourth and fifth-place split with a score of 142.
However, Norcutt’s three-herd total of 431 points won the average — paired with her dominance in the first two rounds — lifted her to the state title with 264.75 points after the bonus points were added.
Holman ranked second in the average with a three-work mark of 425 points, also taking second in the year-end standings with 252.25 points after the bonus points were totaled.
Chandler Green
Elko County’s Chandler Green finished in the same-exact spot as he entered the state finals in the bull riding.
Going to state in second place with 58 points during the regular season, Green did not compete at state after breaking his collarbone in Wells.
Despite no scores at state, he still managed to take second in the year-end standings — as only two bulls were covered the entire weekend.
Following bonus points, Green ranked second with 130 points — Ely’s Jack Duke rolling to the state title with 218 points, winning the first round with a score of 75 points.
Amelia Lancaster
Austin’s Amelia Lancaster — competing for Battle Mountain — earned a qualification to nationals in the team roping.
Heading for partner Jarrett Peek, of Fallon, the duo combined for a third-place finish in the year-end standings with 221 points apiece.
Lancaster and Peek entered the state finals in fourth place and jumped up a spot, finishing with two solid runs.
They did not place in the first round — finishing with a time of 19.2 seconds — but they made on their last two steers.
In round two, they posted their fastest time of the weekend — making a clean run in 8.32 seconds for first place.
On their last steer, Lancaster did a good job of heading a steer that ran off to the bottom corner — Peek pulling back on two feet as the animal started to get toward the fence.
With a time of 8.86, they finished third in the short-go and ranked fourth in the average with a three-steer time of 36.38 seconds.
Madi Borkman
Competing as an independent, Madi Borkman — along with Alamo partner Trevor Carter — earned the fourth-and-final berth to nationals in the team roping.
Borkman and Carter entered state in a tree-way tie for first place with 130 points each.
They began the state finals well, placing second in the first round with a clean run of 8.38 seconds.
However, they dropped to eighth place in round two — stopping the clock in 19.58 seconds — and took a no-time in the short round.
On two steers, they still managed to finish sixth in the average with a total time of 27.96 seconds.
For the year, they each scored 211.5 points.
Desi Coombs
Battle Mountain’s Desi Coombs made a clutch catch in the short-go of the breakaway roping, tying for the fourth-and-final berth to nationals with Winnemucca’s Emma Garijo.
Coombs entered state in fifth place but won fourth in the first round — catching her calf in 3.53 seconds — upping her finish in round two with a second-place time of 3.49 seconds.
In the short round, she missed her first loop but jerked down her second rope and made a clutch catch doing back down the arena the second time.
Finishing in 20.71 seconds, Coombs wound up sixth in the average with a three-calf total of 27.73 seconds — gaining a huge 4.5 points in the round and 7.5 points in the aggregate.
Both Garijo and Coombs finished with 203 points for the season.
Brock Feyder
Lamoille’s Brock Feyder clinched the fourth and last qualification to nationals in the boys cutting.
Like many of the events, the state finals solely determined the cowboys Nevada will send to the NHSFR.
Entering state with a six-man tie for first, the three works decided the season.
Feyder took fourth place in the first round with a score of 138 points and climbed to third in the second round with a total of 136.
He matched his best work at state in the short-go — scoring 138 for the second time in three tries — placing fourth in the final round.
With a three-herd work of 412 points, Feyder finished fourth in the average and notched 229.5 points on the year
Javonni Brown
Spring Creek’s Javonni Brown earned the fourth qualification to the NHSFR in the saddle bronc riding.
He ended the state finals right where he started, going into the rodeo with 40 points.
Brown did not make a qualified ride on any of his three buckers at state and closed the year with 96 points after the bonus points were awarded.
Jorge Chavira
Battle Mountain’s Jorge Chavira sewed up the final qualification to nationals in the trap shoot.
He made up ground in the event after entering the state finals in seventh place with 27 points.
At state, Chavira shot well — scoring 88 points for third place — climbing three rungs up the ladder and taking fourth in the year-end standings with 39 points.
Congratulations to Syerra Silva, Charlie Wright and Kayden Henderson on their state championships and best wishes to all national qualifiers as they attempt to lead Nevada against the best in the country and throughout much of the world at the National High School Finals Rodeo.