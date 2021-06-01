Syerra Silva stars

He entered the state finals in fourth but won the first round with a time of 14.11 seconds, just one of two times in the round.

Despite taking no-times in the last two rounds and surviving what could have been a nasty spill in the short-go, he wound up third in the average on one steer.

Italy Jo Holman

Competing for Battle Mountain, Italy Jo Holman nailed down two qualifications to the national finals — earning the fourth and final berths to the NHSFR in each.

In the pole bending, Holman entered state in a four-way tie for first.

She placed third in the first round with a time of 21.444 seconds but knocked down a pole on her second run (26.375).

Holman bounced back from the five-second penalty and blitzed through the poles in her fastest time of the rodeo, placing fourth in the short-go in 20.832 seconds.

Despite the knocked-over pole in round two, she finished fifth in the average with a three-pattern total of 68.651 seconds and scored 217.5 points on the year.

She will also need to take her barrel horse, finishing fourth with 203 points for the year-end standings.