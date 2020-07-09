Related to this story

Guthrie, Gonzalez honored by NIAA

Despite the absence of the annual ceremony — which was pushed back to Sept. 21 — Spring Creek senior Jeff Guthrie and West Wendover senior Jesus Gonzalez were honored with Top-10 Student-Athlete awards by the NIAA. 

