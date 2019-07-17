RENO -- Nevada football sophomore Toa Taua has earned a second watch list honor this week as he was placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday.
This is Taua’s first selection to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top running back. It marks Taua’s second watch list selection of the week as he was also placed on the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.
Taua burst onto the scene in his rookie campaign, winning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors.
In his first year with the Wolf Pack, Taua led the team with 872 rushing yards and ranked second with six rushing touchdowns. His 5.23 yards per carry during the regular season was fifth-best in the league.
Among freshmen, his 872 rushing yards ranked 10th nationally. He posted three 100-yard rushing games in 2018, including a season-best 170 yards on just 15 carries at Toledo.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on Nov. 20.
The committee will cast a second vote beginning Dec. 2 to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2019 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 12, on ESPN.
