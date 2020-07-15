Taua placed on Doak Walker Award watch list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO -- Nevada junior running back Toa Taua earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award Wednesday morning, which is presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

This marks the second consecutive year that Taua has earned a spot on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. Taua also has received preseason recognition from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Magazine, being placed on their preseason All-Mountain West teams. He is one of seven to earn the distinction from around the Mountain West.

Taua, who earned an All-MW honorable mention last season, led Nevada with 807 yards on the ground in 2019. On 196 attempts, he scored six touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per rush. Putting together 62.1 yards per game, Taua went over the century mark twice last season with a huge game against San Jose State where he totaled 160. He also put up 135 at Fresno State, where he scored the game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds left in regulation. He played in all 13 games last season, totaling double-digit carries in all but two contests.