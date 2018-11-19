Try 1 month for $3
Toa Taua

Nevada running back Toa Taua, left, carries the football past Boise State defensive tackle Sonatane Lui (98) on Oct. 13 at Mackay Stadium, in Reno. Taua rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Nevada's 21-12 win on the road at San Jose State. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Gangi passed for 314 yards and a touchdown, Toa Taua had 121 yards rushing and a score and Nevada beat San Jose State 21-12 on Saturday.

SJSU quarterback Michael Carrillo connected with DeJon Packer from 22 yards out, but the Spartans’ 2-point conversion attempt was no good and left them trailing 14-12 late in the third quarter. After the teams traded punts, Nevada scored as Taua capped an 85-yard drive with a 12-yard run to extend their lead.

Romeo Doubs had five catches for 105 yards for Nevada (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West), and Brendan O’Leary-Orange made a 9-yard TD grab. Gangi gave Nevada a 7-6 lead late in the second quarter on a scramble.

Carrillo passed for 168 yards and two touchdowns for SJSU (1-10, 1-6). Ethan Aguayo intercepted a first-quarter pass, returned it 27 yards and Carrillo completed a 1-yard pass to Josh Oliver on the next play for a 6-0 lead.

