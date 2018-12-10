LAS VEGAS – When in doubt, go with what got you there.
In her first appearance at the Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo, Caldwell, Idaho cowgirl Jessie Telford made a big splash during the barrel racing.
On Sunday, Telford won Round 4 with a blazing run of 13.49 seconds – setting the fastest time of the first-four rounds – tying the fastest time made during the fourth round of the current and all previous NFRs, the rodeo now in its 60th year.
The round win earned Telford a check of $26.230.77.
The run was made possible through competent riding by Telford and her phenomenal horse, Famous Cool Whip.
Telford raised “Cool Whip” from day one, the gelding born from a mare she used to rodeo on in high school and college.
After carrying her to the 15th and final spot of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association for her first NFR qualification, Telford said Cool Whip didn’t feel good in practice before Thursday’s Round 1 performance.
She elected to get on her mare, Shu Fire, finishing with a time of 13.95 seconds – seventh place – one spot out of the money.
Telford rode Shu Fire once again in the second round, closing with a time of 13.75 – splitting fourth and fifth for a check worth $8,884.61.
While the money run was a solid start, Telford was not clocking in contention for round wins.
All she needed was a horse change, one she never planned on straying from clear until the horizon of the biggest rodeo of her life.
After another practice session Saturday, Telford felt comfortable getting on Cool Whip for Round 3.
The seven-year gelding stumbled going into the first barrel, clocking 13.88 seconds and placing ninth in the round.
The first barrel is tough setup at the NFR, the cowgirls coming from a dark alley with a short run into a fully-lit arena, the initial barrel difficult for the horses to pick up, gather themselves and get around quickly.
Telford said she changed her approach into the first barrel Sunday and that Cool Whip “nailed it,” saying that after that (first barrel) “he’s easy.”
Telford placed in two of the first-four rounds and totaled $35,115.38, moving up to second place in the average with a total time of 55.06 seconds on four runs – trailing only Amberleigh Moore’s time of 54.55 seconds on four runs.
For the season – with the money she’s won at the WNFR – Telford has now knocked down $122,047.90 entering Monday night’s fifth round.
Blake Knowles and “Rusty”
Heppner, Oregon’s Blake Knowles has bull-dogged as well as anyone at the WNFR.
Despite Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge’s absence in competing at the rodeo due to a knee injury, his presence is still felt.
Knowles is riding Eldridge’s 19-year old sorrel gelding “Rusty.”
With a time of 3.8 seconds Sunday in Round 4 – his second 3.8-second run in the first-four rounds – Knowles split third and fourth place, earning $13,326.92.
For the rodeo, he has won $34,057.69.
Knowles ranks seventh in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association with $119,515.41 in earnings, prior to Round 5.
More importantly, he moved to No. 1 in the four-head average with a time of 16.8 seconds – holding a lead of sixth-tenths of a second over No. 2 Will Lummus (17.4 seconds).
The fourth round marked the first reruns on the stock, so the cowboys will know the tendencies of their draws for the remainder of the WNFR.
Also riding Rusty, Bridger Chambers, of Stevensville, Montana, began his week with a strong start on a time of 4.0 in Round 1 for a check worth $13,326.92.
Since the initial success, Chambers has slowed – posting times of 4.3, 15.30 (including a barrier penalty) and 6.0.
He has fallen from fifth to 11th in the world standings with $104,505.27 in total earnings for the season.
Matt Shiozawa
In his 11th trip the WNFR, Chubbock, Idaho’s Matt Shiozawa is coming on in the tie-down roping.
After a slow start, he is on the upward trend.
Shiozawa stopped the clock in 8.5 seconds in Round 1 on his horse, Chuck, splitting sixth place for $2,115.38.
He went long in Round 2, finishing with a time of 18.20 seconds.
In Round 3, Shiozawa stepped on Jake Hannum’s horse, Greta.
The first run on the mare resulted with a time of 8.1 seconds, one spot out of earning a check in seventh place.
On Sunday, Shiozawa and Greta struck – stopping the clock in 7.3 seconds – finishing third in Round 4 and cashing in $15,683.85.
Entering Round 5 on Monday night, he was 10th in the PRCA world standings with $111,922.61 but was less than a go-round victory behind sixth-place Tyson Durfey ($136,517.86).
Wyatt Denny
Following his first-place, 87-point ride in Round 1, Minden bareback rider Wyatt Denny came down from cloud nine.
Denny bucked off two of his next three horses, marking a 79 on his only other qualified ride aboard Beutler & Son Rodeo Co.’s “South Suds.”
Entering the fifth round on Monday night, Denny ranked 12th in the world standings with $113,727.63 in winnings.
Watch live
The Wrangler National Finals will be broadcast live nightly through Saturday at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network – Channel 158 on Dish Network and Channel 221 on DirecTV.
