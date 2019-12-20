4th-quarter turnovers doom Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The game was as-billed.
The Spring Creek girls basketball team definitely had its moments Friday against a highly-anticipated matchup with Fernley, but the Lady Spartans’ inconsistencies and turnovers led to a 71-60 loss to the Lady Vaqueros.
The Lady Vaqueros broke a scoreless drought with a free throw by senior Katelyn Bunyard, Spring Creek taking a 2-1 lead on a backdoor cut by sophomore Payge Walz – who was assisted by senior Ryley Ricks.
On the other end, junior Karli Burns buried a three from the right corner for a 402 advantage.
In transition, junior Kylee Dimick was fouled on a long outlet pass from senior Elizabeth Canning — Dimick trimming the deficit in half with a free throw.
Junior Chelsea Ackerman went to the line and tied the contest with the back end of her throws, Spring Creek grabbing a 5-4 lead on a 1-for-2 trip to the stripe by Dimick.
Sophomore Aly Sullivan gave Fernley a 6-5 lead with a jumper from the short corner, Ricks answering with a shot from the spot on the floor for the Lady Spartans.
Freshman Rylee Keim grabbed an offensive board and pushed Spring Creek to the high side with a put-back.
However, the Lady Spartans turned the ball over too many times.
Bunyard was fouled after a steal and made 1-for-2 at the line, and a late turnover resulted in a shot and a follow-up bucket by sophomore Willow Jacobson.
After one, the Lady Vaqueros led 10-9.
Opening the second with a turnover, Spring Creek fouled Bunyard — who went 1-for-2 at the stripe.
The Lady Spartans gave the Lady Vaqueros some of their own medicine, turning takeaways into points.
Ackerman made a steal and raced down the left of the lane for a layup.
From the right wing, sophomore Shyann Lamb drained a three for a 14-11 lead.
The advantage went to 16-11 with two free throws by Dimick after a great up-and-under move.
Spring Creek’s active hands continued to force deflections.
Walz looked ahead to junior Emma Campbell for a finish on the break, Fernley stemming the tide with an And-1 finish by senior Erica Kingston but missing the free throw.
Freshman Alizah Lara buried a three as well for the Lady Vaqueros, but Walz worked from along the baseline for a midrange one-hander.
Jacobson notched her second bucket for Fernley, but Walz was strong with the basketball as she pushed the pace from a steal — finishing through contact with her left hand.
From an inbound pass, Ricks stroked a three from the left wing for a 25-18 lead.
In the closing moments of the half, the Lady Spartans struggled with ball security – several turnover leading to buckets.
Jacobson pulled the Lady Vaqueros to within five, and Bunyard went coast-to-coast for a layup after making a steal.
At the break, Spring Creek led by three at 25-26.
To start the third quarter, Burns buried a old-fashioned three and pushed the Lady Vaqueros out front — the Lady Spartans reassuming the high side with a deuce by Ackerman.
Ricks knocked down a pretty step-back jumper, and Dimick made a steal and drove the floor — kicking to Walz for a bunny on the left side.
The Lady Vaqueros scored in a row at the stripe on a 1-for-2 trip to the stripe and a clean run to the line by Jacobson.
Lamb grabbed a loose ball and banked a shot off-glass for a 33-29 lead, Walz stealing a Fernley ball after a Spring Creek miss for a finish across the lane.
Walz scored again off a dime feed from Campbell, senior Jaiden Sullivan splashing a lone two for Fernley.
With 2:20 remaining in the third, Spring Creek took a timeout with a 37-31 lead.
From the reset, Campbell hammered a three from an inbound pass by Lamb.
Burns answered with a long two for the Lady Vaqueros, senior Celeste Condie nailing a triple from nearly the same spot.
Jacobson took a takeaway and scored in the middle, Spring Creek turning the ball over again and following Jaiden Sullivan — who tied the game at the stripe with a pair of freebies — all happening in less than a minute.
Dimick beat the defense down the right side and scored plus a foul, sinking the free throw for a 43-40 lead.
She then worked around a defender and made 1-for-2 at the line and a 44-40 advantage.
Aly Sullivan went to the line and drilled two free throws, but Walz grabbed an offensive board and was fouled with 1.8 ticks on the clock —draining both attempts at the stripe.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans led 46-42.
Burns opened the fourth quarter with an offensive board on the weak side and dropped a bank through a foul, also sinking the free throw.
Spring Creek survived a number of good shots for the Lady Vaqueros that missed, but Bunyard made two straight freebies for a 47-46 lead.
She then grabbed a steal and raced the floor for an And-1 plus the free throw.
The Lady Spartans tensed up and continued to the ball over, Jaiden Sullivan making 1-for-2 at the line.
Condie — after being held silent for three periods — took control.
She knocked down a pair at the stripe, buried a midrange jumper and absolutely netted a corner three for a 60-46 lead.
Spring Creek broke a drought that lasted more than three minutes with a bucket by Walz, coming with 4:44 remaining.
Walz trimmed the deficit to 10 with a pair of free throws, matched by a pair from Jaiden Sullivan.
Lamb splashed a pair of free throws, as did Dimick on a strange sequence along the baseline.
Jaiden Sullivan pushed the margin back to 10 at the stripe, but Lamb drove the lane from a pump fake and got a friendly roll on the tin.
With 2:27 remaining, Spring Creek trailed 64-56.
Fernley ate more than 50 seconds on one trip down the floor, the Lady Spartans electing not to foul.
After a technical from the Spring Creek bench, Condie netted both shots at the line.
Dimick made 1-for-2 on the other end, but Jaiden Sullivan hammered two in a row for Fernley.
With 20 seconds remaining, Dimick lined up and dropped a three from the left wing.
Burns was fouled and made a free throw, Jaiden Sullivan adding two more for a 71-60 Fernley victory.
FERNLEY — 10 — 12 — 20 — 29 — 71 Total
SPRING CREEK — 9 — 16 — 21 — 14 — 60 Total
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-3 overall, 2-1 in league) will host Sparks at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.
Fernley improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 3A North and will take on Elko at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.