4th-quarter turnovers doom Lady Spartans

From the reset, Campbell hammered a three from an inbound pass by Lamb.

Burns answered with a long two for the Lady Vaqueros, senior Celeste Condie nailing a triple from nearly the same spot.

Jacobson took a takeaway and scored in the middle, Spring Creek turning the ball over again and following Jaiden Sullivan — who tied the game at the stripe with a pair of freebies — all happening in less than a minute.

Dimick beat the defense down the right side and scored plus a foul, sinking the free throw for a 43-40 lead.

She then worked around a defender and made 1-for-2 at the line and a 44-40 advantage.

Aly Sullivan went to the line and drilled two free throws, but Walz grabbed an offensive board and was fouled with 1.8 ticks on the clock —draining both attempts at the stripe.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans led 46-42.

Burns opened the fourth quarter with an offensive board on the weak side and dropped a bank through a foul, also sinking the free throw.

Spring Creek survived a number of good shots for the Lady Vaqueros that missed, but Bunyard made two straight freebies for a 47-46 lead.