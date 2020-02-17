That’s 4: Spartans hang on for 4th straight 3A state title

MESQUITE — Quadrennial: occurring every four years.
Examples of quadrennials: the Winter Olympic Games, the Summer Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup, Presidential elections.
The Spring Creek wrestling team’s streak of Division 3A state championships are not quadrennials, but the run has spanned a quadrennial.
Freshly removed from their fifth-straight 3A North regional championship, on Saturday, the Spartans locked down their fourth-consecutive state title — pinning the top honor every year since 2017.
However, Spring Creek’s recent crown was close — the Spartans winning the 2019 state championship by 153 points — fending off Sports Leadership and Management Academy by 14 points.
Spring Creek crowned two state champions, five runners-up and a pair of consolation champs — finishing with 182 points, SLAM Academy posting 168 points.
In total, 13 of the Spartans 18 state qualifiers placed in the tournament.
State Champions
Jeff Guthrie
Guthrie won the 195-pound division with a 3-0 record and pinned every opponent he faced.
In the quarterfinal, he defeated Boulder City’s Rafe Escheveria by fall in 1:45 and pinned North Valleys’ Robert Crampton at the 4:24 mark.
In the championship, he defeated Valley’s John Baloyot by fall in 5:17.
Beau Chacon
Like Guthrie, Beau Chacon also nailed down his second state title — doing so in his junior year.
Chacon went 3-0 with two pins and a major decision at 160 pounds.
In just his second tournament back from a broken ankle, Chacon pinned Boulder City’s Tyson Irby Brownsen at the 2:27 mark of the quarterfinal and beat Slam Academy’s Mateo Bautista by fall in 1:06 during the semifinal.
For all the marbles, Chacon dominated Fernley’s Jackson Chapin by a score of 14-2 for a major decision.
Runners-Up
The Spartans had five wrestlers who each came one win short of the top spot on the podium.
Hunter Hood
At 220 pounds, senior Hunter Hood went 2-1 with a pair of pins.
Hood opened the tournament with consecutive wins by fall over Virgin Valley’s Shane Zarate (1:45) and Slam Academy’s Hunter Auschwitz (2:46) but lost a narrow, 3-2 decision to Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi in the state final.
Q Boyd
Junior Q Boyd — the defending 138-pound state champ — also won each of his first two matches by fall, finishing 2-1 with two pins in the 152-pound division.
Boyd pinned Western’s Dedrick Smith in 40 seconds and took out Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Anderson by fall at the 1:55 mark.
In the championship, he fell in a 4-2 decision against Slam Academy’s Gabriel Ojeda.
Chase Milligan
Junior Chase Milligan came two points short of repeating as a state champ.
The reigning 106-pound state champion moved up a weight and reached the 113-pound state final without a hiccup.
Milligan pinned Slam Academy’s Tyler Kaahaui in 2:42 and outlasted Valley’s Joshua Arceo by an 11-8 decision in the semifinal, but Milligan ended up on the low side of a 6-4 decision against Slam Academy’s Billy Sullivan in the state title match.
Kodis Campbell
For the second straight year, senior Kodis Campbell was a victory away from a state title.
In the 126-pound class, Campbell went 2-1 with a pin and another victory by technical fall.
He defeated Pahrump Valley’s Donnie Miller by tech fall in a 15-0 shutout during the quarterfinal and pinned North Valleys’ Garrett Walker by fall at the 1:37 mark of the semifinal.
In the title match, Campbell was blanked in a 5-0 decision versus Slam Academy’s Anthony Aniciete.
Terron Mogensen
Sophomore Terron Mogensen reached the 138-pound state championship with consecutive decisions, besting Boulder City’s Curtis Brown by a tally of 9-4 and pulling away from Fernley’s Kyle Jones by a score of 9-2.
You have free articles remaining.
In the final, Mogensen lost by a major-decision margin of 17-8 to Slam Academy’s Tyler Grady.
Consolation Champs
Despite each packing a loss, the final victories of the tournament were big for two Spartans.
Riley Fuchs
Senior Riley Fuchs — the 2019 state champ at 132 pounds — wrestled in some thrilling matches.
Fuchs shut out Virgin Valley’s Justin Johnson in the quarterfinal for a tech-fall win of 16-0, but Fuchs lost his quarterfinal on a takedown by Slam Academy’s Ryan Hrcka for a sudden-victory tally of 4-2 in the semi.
In the consolation semi, Fuchs bounced back with a major-decision win of 11-0 against Pahrump Valley’s Coby Tillery.
Fuchs capped his 3-1 record with another thriller, following a loss in sudden victory with a with a sudden-victory win, taking down Slam Academy’s Kasius Graham for a 3-1 win in extra time.
Colton Browne
Freshman Colton Browne took third place in his first state tournament with a 3-1 mark of his own, notching two wins by fall.
In the 106-pound division, Browne pinned Moapa Valley’s Cyrus Katich at the 1:34 mark of the quarterfinal but lost a 3-1 decision in the semifinal versus Slam Academy’s Saoul Prado.
Browne responded with a pin of Elko freshman Craig Slater in 4:19 during the consolation semifinal and locked down the consolation championship with a 4-1 decision against freshman teammate Wesley Ricaporte.
Fourth-Place Finishers
A quartet of Spring Creek wrestlers reached the consolation title matches but lost for the second time.
Bear Browne
At 145 pounds, junior Bear Browne went 2-2 with a pin and a major decision.
Browne won his quarterfinal match by fall in 3:01 against Boulder City’s Jason Krumm but lost by fall at near the same juncture (3:04) versus Western’s Mackenzie Sulliban.
In the consolation semi, Browne blanked Fernley’s Brandon Monteiro 14-0 but came up an escape short in a 6-5 loss to South Tahoe’s Nate Singelyn in the consolation championship.
Gabe Ekanger
Senior Gabe Ekanger placed fourth in the 152-pound division.
Ekanger also finished with a 2-2 record — notching a pin — but his order of wins and losses were different than Browne’s.
In the quarterfinal round, Ekanger lost his first match in sudden victory to Anderson with the score at 5-3.
However, Ekanger notched consecutive wins — earning a 2-0 decision over Smith and pinning Lowry’s Cade Bell at the 2:44 mark of the consolation semifinal.
In the third-place match, Anderson beat Ekanger for the second time but by a more lopsided margin for a major decision with the score at 10-1.
Aiden Painter
Junior Aiden Painter — a relative newcomer to the sport — went 2-2 at 120 pounds.
He wrestled the distance three times in four matches, opening with an 8-6 decision over Moapa Valley’s Chance Houston in the quarterfinal.
In the semifinal, Painter lost for the first time by fall in 5:45 to Slam Academy’s Luke Van Orden.
Painter beat senior teammate Jacob Taylor by a 7-2 decision in the consolation semi but dropped a 7-5 decision to Virgin Valley’s Ethan Woods in the third-place match.
Wesley Ricaporte
Ricaporte — who closed the tournament with his loss to Colton Browne — finished with a 2-2 record at 106 pounds.
He lost a 6-2 decision in the quarterfinal to Prado but answered with an 8-4 decision over Katich and defeated Chaparral’s Michael Garcia by forfeit in the consolation semi before his 4-1 loss to Browne in the consolation title match.
Non-Placers
Four Spartans posted 1-2 records.
Taylor went 1-2 with a pin at 120 pounds, senior Nick Ortega closed with a 1-2 mark and a pin in the 285-pound class, senior Jory MacDiarmid was 1-2 with a win by major decision in the 145-pound division and sophomore Keefer Campbell closed with a 1-2 mark at 182 pounds.
Sophomore Shawn Lortie was 0-2 in the 170-pound division.
That’s All Folks
Congratulations to coach Wade Pehrson, his staff and the Spring Creek wrestling team for finishing at the head of the 3A state class for the fourth-consecutive season and kudos to Jeff Guthrie and Beau Chacon for each claiming their second state championships.