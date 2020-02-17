That’s 4: Spartans hang on for 4th straight 3A state title

Runners-Up

The Spartans had five wrestlers who each came one win short of the top spot on the podium.

Hunter Hood

At 220 pounds, senior Hunter Hood went 2-1 with a pair of pins.

Hood opened the tournament with consecutive wins by fall over Virgin Valley’s Shane Zarate (1:45) and Slam Academy’s Hunter Auschwitz (2:46) but lost a narrow, 3-2 decision to Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi in the state final.

Q Boyd

Junior Q Boyd — the defending 138-pound state champ — also won each of his first two matches by fall, finishing 2-1 with two pins in the 152-pound division.

Boyd pinned Western’s Dedrick Smith in 40 seconds and took out Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Anderson by fall at the 1:55 mark.

In the championship, he fell in a 4-2 decision against Slam Academy’s Gabriel Ojeda.

Chase Milligan

Junior Chase Milligan came two points short of repeating as a state champ.

The reigning 106-pound state champion moved up a weight and reached the 113-pound state final without a hiccup.