ELKO — As the rodeo miles rack up during what is known as the first of two Cowboy Christmases — starting with the Reno Rodeo and running through the 4th of the July — steer wrestlers may have noticed five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Dakota Eldridge is back, getting healthy and pushing on the gas pedal.
Currently, Eldridge ranks 15th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association steer wrestling standings with $35,173.57 in earnings for the 2019 season.
His 2018 season was cut short due to a horrific knee injury suffered last July at the Daddy of ‘Em All — tearing nearly every ligament in his knee during the Cheyenne Frontier Days — ending his hunt for six-consecutive trips to the NFR.
He’s making another run for a December trek to Vegas.
“My focus is on bull dogging. I haven’t started calf roping again yet. If I tweak my knee, it gets sore on me. The worst is sitting around and driving a long way is the hardest on it. It tightens up if I’m not moving,” Eldridge said. “It would be cool to win the All-Around, but steer wrestling is how I make my living.”
Speaking of living, Eldridge made his during a three-week stretch from the end of April to mid-May.
Starting his streak at the Clovis Rodeo, in Clovis, California, Eldridge knocked down $6,704 from April 26-28.
He placed fifth in the second round with a time of 5.3 seconds for $846, ranking second in the third round for a $1,539 check with a 4.7-second run — his fastest of the rodeo.
In the finals, he threw his fourth steer in 5.6 seconds for another $780.
The big payoff came for winning the average, his 22.7-second total on four runs besting the field and stacking $3,539 in his jeans.
At Helldorado Days, in Las Vegas, a one-run rodeo from May 10-11, Eldridge made his lone trip down the pen count — winning the steer wrestling with a time of 4.1 seconds — collecting $1,946.
On each victory from Clovis and Vegas, he rode his tried-and-true, world-class horse “Rusty.”
Growing up with an older sister, Natacia, Eldridge considers the 20-year sorrel gelding “his brother.”
A week later, he captured the title of the Ramona (California) Rodeo aboard a different mount.
He notched another time of 4.1 for $1,690 on the back of the 14-year-old horse, Rockhouse, owned by five-time world champion Luke Branquinho.
Branquinho recently suffered a torn ACL of his own and will miss extensive time, currently ranked 35th in the PRCA standings, unable to make hay during the summer stretch and will miss the 2019 NFR.
“That horse is a nice one, going to be pretty valuable,” Eldridge said. “He’s getting pretty seasoned.”
With the Reno Rodeo already in full swing, Eldridge will know what he has to do when he rides in the box — competing in the final day of the first and second rounds — making his first run Friday morning during the slack, hopefully adding his second run during the Friday performance.
He’s already in a great position at another high-paying rodeo, leading the average at the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede.
On Wednesday, Eldridge split fourth place three ways with a time of 4.1 seconds — earning $1,349.
Making his second run Thursday morning during the slack, he jumped to the top of the second round with a blazing 3.7, also claiming the lead in the average with a two-head total of 7.8 seconds — second place currently a 9.2 on two.
During both runs at Greeley, Eldridge rode the 13-year-old gelding, Benz, owned by three-time NFR qualifier Clayton Hass.
When Eldridge backs in the box Friday, in Reno, he will sit atop his No. 1, Rusty, who was being hauled down Interstate-80 on Thursday by his dad, Mark Eldridge.
Eldridge and Hass flew into Reno on Thursday night.
As Eldridge makes a push for his sixth NFR qualification, a lot of the story will be told during the next week.
“I’m entered in everything until the fourth,” he said.
Following his Reno runs, he will compete July 1 in Livingston, Montana, July 2 in in Red Lodge, Montana; Cody, Wyoming, and Mollala, Oregon.
He will need to make a decision July 3, choosing to run both steers at St. Paul, Oregon, or fire back to Greeley for short round.
On the 4th of July, he is slated to run in Eugene, Oregon, and Mollala.
He will end the grueling stretch with two runs on July 5, in Prescott, Arizona, known as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.”
Reno Rodeo Update
Prior to Thursday’s seventh performance, some Nevada talents had posted some successful outings during the “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West.”
On Friday night, Winnemucca’s Trenten Montero scored 83 points in the first performance during the bareback riding aboard “Sis is Sassy.”
He was tied for fourth in the first round, but his score fell drastically Saturday night to 65 points for a two-horse total of 148 points.
Elko’s Tony Barrington bucked off his first horse Friday night, but he bounced back with an 80.5-point ride Saturday night on “Blue Indigo” and was splitting sixth in the second round.
Reno’s Morgan McVay, heeling for partner Doyle Hoskins, made an empty run down the arena in the first round of the team roping with a missed headed loop in the Friday slack.
Hoskins and McVay came right back and notched a time of 5.2 seconds on their second steer, placing fourth in the round as of Thursday.
In the barrel racing, Reno native Randi Buchanan scorched around the cans in 17.21 seconds Saturday night, which was good enough for fifth place in the second round prior to Thursday.
Riding in the third and fourth performances Sunday and Monday, Minden bareback rider Wyatt Denny marked 72 points on his first horse and notched 80 points on “Dunny” in the second round, giving him a two-horse total of 152 points.
Paradise Valley’s Joe Harper scored 76 points Tuesday in the saddle bronc riding aboard “Dark Horse” but fell off to a mark of 70 Wednesday for a two-round tally of 146.
Watch Live
View the action live at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Wrangler Network at wranglernetwork.com.
