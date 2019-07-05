WINNEMUCCA — Say hello the champs.
The 10-12 All-Stars baseball team that will represent District 3 at the Nevada State Little League Tournament will be Ruby Mountain, which capped a 4-0 record at the regional tournament with a resounding 10-run, 11-1 victory Friday over Silverada — beating the team for the second time in as many days.
Following Wednesday’s 15-4 victory, Ruby Mountain backed up the beating with another lopsided performance — riding an eight-run third inning.
Following a scoreless first inning, Silverada took the lead in the top of the second with an RBI double.
Ruby Mountain responded with a run of its own in the home half, Wyatt Sandoval driving in Ethan Kraintz with an RBI base knock to center field.
Ruby Mountain sat down Silverada one-two-three in the top of the second, the frame bookended with strikeouts by Travis Monett.
In the bottom half, Ruby Mountain seized control and Silverada saw their dreams of playing at state fade away quickly.
Kraintz, who tied the game in the second inning, gave the victors the lead for the duration with a two-RBI triple — sending in Justin Sanchez and Connor Marrott — just the tip of the iceberg of a massive outburst for the home team.
With two outs, a major rally was started by an RBI base knock from Sandoval — scoring Slayde Jones — and Ruby Mountain grabbed a 5-1 lead as Ethan DeFevre scored on a passed ball.
Another passed ball allowed Sandoval to cross the plate for a 6-1 advantage.
Monett stole home and opened a 7-1 lead — the surge continued with a two-RBI base knock to right field by Marrott — Roumanos and Sanchez rolling to the dish for a 9-1 lead.
Ruby Mountain finished the tournament in style, walking off in the bottom of the fifth.
Sandoval scored on a one-out single down the third-base line by Sanchez, and Monett finished the game without the use of a bat — walking — rather running, off with his legs.
He darted down the line on a passed ball, Ruby Mountain winning the District 3 Little League Tournament with an 11-1 victory due to the 10-run rule.
Congratulations to head coach Travis Monett and the Ruby Mountain All-Stars on their District 3 championship and berth in the state tourney.
Through its first-three games of the District 3 Little League Tournament, Ruby Mountain 10-12 All-Stars never had more than a hiccup.
With three victories in three tries, Ruby Mountain outscored its opponents by a grand total of 40-4, placing itself in the championship round without a loss in the double-elimination tournament.
Versus Northeastern Nevada
Opening the tournament Sunday, Ruby Mountain needed just three innings and dropped a 23-0 blasting on Northeastern Nevada.
The offense was potent, the pitching immaculate — Ruby Mountain throwing a no-hitter – three pitchers combining for the no-no and falling one-walk short of a perfect game.
As the away team, Ruby Mountain hung a 10-spot on the board in the first inning, Justin Sanchez kicking off the onslaught with an RBI single and scoring Wyatt Sandoval.
Travis Monett crossed on a base knock from Adam Roumanos for a 2-0 lead.
With the bases crammed, Ruby Mountain jumped to a 4-0 advantage on a two-RBI rip up the middle by Slayde Jones.
A walk packed the paths once again, and Sandoval came back through the lineup for a bases-clearing double with two gone — extending to a 7-0 lead.
Sandoval dashed home on a passed ball, Monett crossing on an error at second base.
Sanchez roped a double to center field, took third base on a passed ball and scored on another pitch to the backstop for a double-digit surplus.
Ruby Mountain’s only walk of the contest came to Northeastern Nevada’s leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first, facing the minimum in the ballgame.
Jones struck out the next hitter — the runner picked off at second base — the frame closed down by Jones’ second punchout.
In the top of the second, Ruby Mountain got back on its run-scoring horse — posting double digits once again.
With the bases packed, the lead grew to 11 with an RBI single by Sanchez that scored Norman House.
A walk to Chase Marrott drove in Sandoval, and Roumanos sent in two — Monett and Sanchez — with a two-RBI double to center.
On the next at-bat, Marrott and Roumanos scored on another extra-base knock — Ethan Kraintz smoking a double to left field.
Back through the order, House opened a 17-0 lead with an RBI single that crossed Kraintz.
Jones pushed the advantage to 18 as he was driven in by a base knock from Sandoval, and House flew back to the dish on a passed ball.
Monett continued the extra-base display with a two-run double to right field — Ethan DeFevre and Sandoval opening a 20-0 lead — and Sanchez provided the final nail of the frame with an RBI single to center, scoring Monett for a 22-0 explosion.
Jones K’d the leadoff batter in the top of the second, Marrott punching out the next two.
Shawn Troup stamped the final run for Ruby Mountain in the top of the third, scoring on a line drive to left field by Keagan VandenEykel.
Marrott earned his third and fourth punchouts in the home half, the game ending early with a 5-3 groundout to Sanchez.
Ruby Mountain made an early statement with a 23-0 domination.
Versus Elko
After throwing a no-hitter in their first game, Ruby Mountain allowed just two hits in its second contest.
On Monday, Ruby Mountain improved to 2-0 with a 12-0 shutout win over Elko.
In the home half of the first, Kraintz struck out Elko in order.
Ruby Mountain threatened to score in the top of the second — loading the bases with two outs — but a strikeout stranded all-three runners.
After allowing a leadoff single and a two-out walk in the bottom of the second, Kraintz notched his third strikeout of the inning.
The barrier was broken in the top of the third.
Sandoval led off with a base knock to left and scored on a single up the middle by Sanchez, Monett also crossing on the play after reaching base on a dropped-third strike.
A triple by Marrott to right field opened a 3-0 lead as Sanchez cruised in, Marrott grabbing a 4-0 advantage on the following AB on a grounder to left by Roumanos.
The momentous inning continued with an RBI single to center by Troup that drove in Roumanos, Ruby Mountain up 5-0.
Kraintz fanned the last batter he faced in the bottom half, Monett taking the ball and striking out the next-two in a three-up, three-down frame.
Sanchez and Marrott each went for one-out singles in the top of the fourth, but Elko escaped damage and turned a 6-5-4 double play.
Elko notched its last hit — a two-out single — in the bottom of the fourth, but Monett shut down the inning with a strikeout.
With two gone in the top of the fifth, a deep shot that stayed in the park resulted in a touch-them-all job by Sandoval.
The crank to center scored Troup and VandenEykel, Sandoval never letting off the gas pedal for an inside-the-park, three-run homer — Ruby Mountain snagging an 8-0 lead.
Roumanos unloaded the bases with a two-RBI double — scoring Monett and Sanchez — and Kraintz tattooed a two-run single on the next AB for a 12-0 lead.
Monett fielded a 1-3 groundout in the bottom of the fifth and struck out the final-two batters, Ruby Mountain solidifying a 12-0 shutout win.
Versus Silverada
Ruby Mountain played its closest of three games Wednesday — despite a less-than stellar start — still managing a double-digit victory of 15-4 over Silverada.
In the top of the first, Silverada jumped to a 3-0 lead as the ball jumped off the bat — a three-run homer giving the away team a shot of life.
After consecutive two-out singles, Ruby Mountain cut down a run at the plate on attempted steal.
Sanchez pulled Ruby Mountain to within two in the bottom of the first, crossing Sandoval with a one-out base knock to right field.
Silverada ran into back-to-back outs at second base after consecutive singles, and Jones stranded two runners with a strikeout in the top of the second.
Following bases knocks by Jones and Sandoval and a walk to Monett, a bases-juiced free pass scored a run for Ruby Mountain in the home half.
The trend continued — Sanchez’s walk tying the ballgame — and Marrott put Ruby Mountain in front for good with a two-run single to right.
Sanchez scored on a base knock by House, and Kraintz capped the game-changing frame with a two-RBI triple for an 8-3 lead.
Silverada went down one-two-three in the top of the third, and Ruby Mountain went back to work — posting another seven-run inning in the bottom half.
Roumanos scored Sam Marich and Sandoval with a double, and Monet crossed on a single by Sanchez.
A groundout Marrott drove in Roumanos, but VandenEykel added an RBI with a ground ball through second base for a 10-run lead as Sanchez scored.
Ruby Mountain went up 11 with a double by Kraintz, and a groundout by Marich drove in Kraintz for the team’s final run.
A groundout RBI for Silverada plated the final run of the game in the top of the fourth, another grounder to Marrott at second base ending the contest.
Ruby Mountain overcame an early three-run homer and finished the ballgame on a 15-1 run for a 15-4 victory.
State Tournament
Ruby Mountain will kick off the 2019 state tournament against District 2 champion Paseo Verde, first pitch set for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City.
