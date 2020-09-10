The Gold Rush is on

The 2020 Gold Rush Bull Riding Challenge — after multiple hurdles and obstacles — will take place Saturday at Elko County Fairgrounds.

“We had to come up with a mitigation plan that we submitted to the city, that was sent to the state and had to be approved by LEAP (Nevada’s Local Empowerment Advisory Council),” Benavides said. “They wanted to know what our plan was and how we are going to enforce it. It’s been a lot of work. We went down to the fairgrounds, checked all the exits and brought in extra bleachers and bathrooms with sanitizers and wash stations.”

Benavides said temperature screens will be performed at the front gate and that masks will be provided for everyone who does not have one.

“We didn’t want to have to get our own liquor license, so Cook’s (Fire Oven & Grill) will run the concessions,” he said. “When someone goes to a rodeo, they want to enjoy it — grab something to eat, get a drink, have a beer.”

As for the arena layout, fans can prepare for an up-close experience similar to those seen at large-scale bull ridings such as the PBR events — despite social-distancing measures in place — and take in some top-notch stock and talented riders.