RENO – Well, eight years – eight appearances in the state tournament.
The Elko basketball team took care of business Friday night, the Indians earning their eighth-consecutive position in the regional championship game with a 78-53 win over No. 5 South Tahoe.
The game’s first bucket came on a three from the right wing by freshman Michael Klekas, answered with a pair of free throws by South Tahoe junior Carl Valiente.
The Vikings took a 4-3 lead on a finish by senior Kevin Lehmann, but Elko found a 5-4 advantage at the line on a pair of free throws by senior Ronin Rowley.
Elko went up 11-4, sophomore Sean Klekas blasting consecutive threes.
South Tahoe responded with a triple, but Sean Klekas unleashed his third triple of the opening frame.
From the left side, Sean Klekas cashed his fourth bomb as he fell away into the South Tahoe bench – giving the Indians a 17-7 lead.
The Vikings nailed their second triple of the quarter on the other side.
In transition, senior Alex Klekas pushed the pace and made a one-handed scoop off the bounce from the left side.
To close the frame, Sean Klekas hit a free throw – giving him 13 points – Elko leading by double at 20-10.
The triples continued to fall in the second, Elko freshman Dawson Dumas tacking on a three from a dish by Michael Klekas.
Junior Cameron Lehmann railed a triple from the left side for the Vikings, Michael Klekas following with a 6-0 run – hitting a free throw, a corner three and a jump hook on the block.
Cameron Lehmann went 1-for-2 at the line for South Tahoe, Rowley tacking on a jump hook from his right to his left for the Indians.
He scored the next Elko bucket on the break, receiving a long outlet pass from Michael Klekas straight down the heart of the floor.
South Tahoe went on a 5-0 run and pulled to within 13 at 33-20.
Elko stemmed the spurt with a layup on the baseline by Dumas, scoring on a backdoor cut and dish from Michael Klekas.
The Vikings added a freebie, but the half came to a close with a bunny for senior Joe Simpkins on the right side.
At the break, the Indians led by 16 at 37-21.
Both teams mounted offense in the third quarter, Elko booking 18 points and South Tahoe scoring 16.
Kevin Lehmann knocked down a jumper, Rowley scoring in the middle for the Indians.
Freshman Andrew Lehmann found an easy deuce with a drive to the left block, but Rowley hit a pair of free throws.
Swapping sides, Andrew Lehmann finished on the right block.
Elko added a triple from the right wing – either coming off the hand of Sean Klekas or Simpkins – Andrew Lehmann cashing a three from the right corner for the Vikings.
Rowley attacked the middle for another close-range bucket, but South Tahoe came down the floor and dropped a triple by senior Cameron Johnson.
The next points came at the line – Rowley sinking one, Andrew Lehmann hitting two and Alex Klekas dropping a pair.
Michael Klekas began to go to work inside, scoring from deep in the post.
Cameron Lehmann finished an And-1 for the Vikings, but Michael Klekas took control once more for a 55-37 lead.
Simpkins grabbed an offensive rebound and ran the floor, getting the rock back from Alex Klekas for a hoop plus the harm.
The period closed with another point-blank finish in the middle by Michael Klekas.
After three, Elko was eight minutes away from its eighth-straight spot in the big dance – the Indians leading by 18 at 55-37.
Andrew Lehmann crossed up his defender for a pretty finish to start the fourth quarter, but Sean Klekas went back to the well – splashing a three.
Cameron Lehmann scored through a foul for the Vikings, but Alex Klekas drained a free throw for the Indians.
Kevin Lehmann made a strong move and split a pair of defenders on the right block, but Sean Klekas strung up and knocked down his sixth or seventh triple of the contest.
Senior Michael Iguban followed suit and hammered a three of his own, and senior Cooper Jones picked his man’s pocket clean – taking the steal down the court quickly for a pretty finish.
South Tahoe tallied the next-four points, but Alex Klekas beat the South Tahoe defense down the floor for a layup.
Sean Klekas knifed the lane for a deuce at the tin, and Iguban snagged an offensive rebound on the break a for a fall-away, follow-up bank shot.
Junior Logan Chapman knocked down a tough turn-around jumper, but the triple rang true once more for the Indians – junior EJ Alvarez cashing one from the right wing.
South Tahoe tallied the final three points, but Elko clinched its eighth-consecutive appearance in the state tournament with a 78-53 victory.
Regional championship
The No. 1 Indians will take on No. 2 Fallon – which barely survived a come-from-behind overtime win of 72-68 over Lowry in the other regional semifinal – the Division 3A North regional title game taking place at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.