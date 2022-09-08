The Rush is on: Benavides Bucking Bulls hosts 3rd annual Gold Rush Challenge

ELKO — The rush is on.

For the third time, Benavides Bucking Bulls will host the Gold Rush Challenge, which combines two very important aspects of bull riding — the stock and the riders themselves.

The Gold Rush Challenge is a sanctioned event of the Western States Bucking Bull Association, an organization founded by bucking bull breeders for bucking bull breeders — allowing its members to bring their stock to compete against one another for titles, year-end championships and bragging rights.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the public is welcome to attend the meet and greet and bucking bull Calcutta at Cook’s Steakhouse & Saloon, located at 245 Third St., in Elko.

The dinner is buffet style and costs $20, and anyone can bid and buy a bull for the Calcutta.

This year’s Gold Rush Challenge will feature more than 100 bulls, the majority of which will buck in the “dummy” futurity event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at Elko County Fairgrounds — consisting of junior, women’s and open divisions — free of admission.

“Last year, we had 85 bulls. This year, we have 108,” said Efren Benavides. “We have the arena on the race track — PBR style — and we brought in extra lighting to make it enjoyable to watch.”

The gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday for the main event, with the mutton busting beginning at 5 p.m.

The national anthem will take place at 6 p.m., with mini bull riding to follow — the big bulls and riders flying from the chutes in a 3-year-old, a 4-year-old and a maturity bucking bull division.

“We have about 70 bulls for the dummy deal Saturday morning — for yearlings and 2-year-olds — and 37 rider bulls for Saturday night. They’re coming from all over the West; California to Colorado.” Benavides said. “The majority of the bulls are proven. They’ve either already competed at PBR events or pro rodeos or will be at those events in the future.”

Benavides Bucking Bulls has already grown some top-notch bulls its own, Chainsaw making his PBR debut in January of 2020 and Triple X making his PBR appearance in the January of 2022 — each being televised on CBS Sports Network against some of the best riders in the world.

The highest-marked cowboy of Saturday night — with $3,000 already added to the bulls riders’ purse — will have the opportunity to ride Triple X, the bounty bull, for an extra $1,000 sponsored by the Kinross Bald Mountain Mine.

“The Van Norman (and Friends) Production Sale and Gun World (& Archery) have teamed up and sponsored two rifles; one to the winner of the high-marked dummy bull and one to the high-marked rider bull,” Benavides said.

Following the event, an awards ceremony and a dance with a live band, music provided by High Desert Habit (from Winnemucca), will take place by the Cowboy Bar, which is hosted by Cook’s Steakhouse & Saloon.

The cost of a ticket is $15 for general admission, $5 for kids, and $180 for six box seats — cash or card accepted.

The concession stand will be hosted by La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, and food trucks and vendors — Reosage, Angel’s Party Rentals, Tropical Sno, Pop-N-Pizza, Kingdom Grub, Taqueria El Gavilan — will also offer their services.

“This year, we have really focused on advertising — radio ads, billboards, social media. We’ve been working at it hard and looking forward to it all year,’ Benavides said. “We try to continue to make it better and improve it every year. We want to thank the fans, the contractors, the riders and our sponsors. Without them, none of it would be possible.”