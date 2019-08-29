SPRING CREEK — The water’s warm, dive right in.
No sense in waiting around, testing the warmth of the weather or the landscape of the Division 3A North football league.
When Spring Creek opens its season Friday night, the Spartans will host the defending 3A state champs — and both sides will be fired up.
A rematch of the season opener from 2018, Spring Creek is on a collision course with Fallon.
The Greenwave dominated the action in the last meeting — opening a running clock in the second quarter on Aug. 24, 2018 — Fallon tearing off a 41-0 halftime lead, breezing to a 48-6 win.
“I think we’re as ready as we can be. We have had some good practices and the kids have gotten better every day,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “The kids are excited to play. Practices aren’t fun but playing football is. We’ll see what we can do. Fallon is such a good team, you never know what will happen.”
A year after rolling to a 12-0 record and a 9-0 mark in league play en route to a 28-7 win over Truckee in the 3A state title game, Fallon (0-1) has already played a ballgame this season — the outcome not going the way the Greenwave wanted or are accustomed to.
Exactly one year to the day after peppering the Spartans for 467 yard and 48 points, Fallon was handled by the California Grizzlies by a final score of 25-12.
The Greenwave were limited to a second-quarter touchdown and a fourth-quarter score in the 13-point loss.
Ultra-athletic senior quarterback Elijah Jackson did his part in a 9-for-13 effort for 215 passing yards with a pair of TD throws and no picks.
Senior wide receiver Brock Richardson caught a team-high four balls for 124 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown.
Senior Tommy McCormick snagged three passes for 40 yards, and junior Avery Strasdin’s lone catch went for a 37-yard TD.
Fallon’s running attack was shut down, the Greenwave averaging just 3.4 yards per carry — packing the ball 22 times for 74 yards as a team.
Judging by the tackle totals, Fallon’s defense was on the field a lot.
Senior Dominyke Edwards was a busy man, recording 17 of his team-best 20 tackles the solo way.
McCormick and junior Cade Barton also notched double-digit stuffs, closing with 12 tackles apiece.
“I’m sure they’ll be fired up and motivated after the loss,” Tournahu said. “They probably had a pretty tough week of practice.”
For the Spartans, they are in a different position than they were a year ago.
In 2018, Spring Creek’s offensive and defensive lines were pretty senior-heavy — the Spartans fielding a young, varsity-inexperienced bunch at the skill positions.
For the upcoming season, the Spartans have returned nearly all of the skill-position players and will rely heavily on the performances of a more inexperienced set of linemen.
After suffering an unfortunate, significant injury with a broken neck on a muffed punt last year against South Tahoe, senior Ethan Lulay has suffered another setback in his bid to return to the gridiron for the Spartans.
“We’ll be without Lulay for a while. He hurt his ankle in the summer,” Tournahu said. “He was cleared on Monday, but I won’t plan on putting him on the field for two or three weeks.”
Game Time
The 2019 season will get underway for the Spartans at home, hoping the confines of Spring Creek will help equate to a better ballgame against defending state champion Fallon, which looks to put the taste of its recent loss in the rear-view mirror.
Kickoff for the 3A North opener for both teams and the home opener for the Spartans is set for 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Listen Live
The game will be broadcast over the radio on KEAU, 104.7 FM.
