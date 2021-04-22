Thompson wins in Fallon, Spring Creek takes third

FALLON — Things went well for the Spring Creek boys golf team Wednesday.
During the second 3A North-East tournament of the season, the Spartans shaved 23 strokes from their first-event score at Spring Creek — a second-place finish — and collectively shot a team score of 408 for a third-place round in Fallon.
Along with overall team improvement, the Spartans once again sent one of their own to top of the leaderboard.
Senior Kevin Thompson posted his second victory in as many tries, following up his first-place 87 in Spring Creek with a round-winning 86 on Wednesday.
“Kevin is our steady Eddy. He was a stroke better than in our tournament last week, but we had multiple kids who made some great improvements,” said Spring Creek coach Dan Mendez. “I was really happy with the way we played, and we took a step forward reaching our goal of 400 or better as a team.”
Lowry won Fallon’s tourney with a team total of 390, holding a five-stroke advantage over second-place Fernley’s 395 — the Vaqueros playing in their first event of the season.
The 408 from Spring Creek narrowly took third place, Elko finishing fourth and a stroke behind the Spartans with a 409 — the Indians losing nine strokes from their round-winning 400 in the league opener.
“It wasn’t our best day on the course. For the most part, our team had some struggles and some bad holes,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “They had some good holes and there were some bright moments; however, it wasn’t enough to crack the 400 mark and get down into the top-three and vie for first.”
Host Fallon closed out the top-five with a team score of 426, and Dayton finished off the field in sixth with a collective card of 467.
Individually — behind Thompson’s 86 — Fernley junior Isaac O’Neill finished a stroke off the lead and ranked second with a round of 87.
Dayton junior Andrew Smith grabbed the final medal with a third-place 91.
Lowry golfers rounded out the top-five, junior Cal Peters taking fourth with a 93 and freshman Landon Esquivel following with a 94 for fifth.
Elko senior Kaden Konakis posted the Indians’ best round, tying for sixth overall with a round of 96, matched by the 96 from Fallon junior Owen Palmer.
Fernley freshman Jacob Holmes shot a 98 for eighth place, and fellow ninth-grader Noah Davis notched a smooth-100 for ninth.
With a career-best 102, Elko senior Gage Thompson split 10th place with Lowry freshman Trenton Mullis.
Spring Creek freshman Conner Teeter finished his round with a score of 104 for the Spartans’ second-best score.
Elko senior Derek Elquist went to the clubhouse with a 105, and senior teammate Brandon Dwyer capped the Indians’ top-four scoring with a 106.
Senior Ryan Nordstrom gave Spring Creek its third-best round with a 108 — matched by a non-qualifying total of 108 by Elko senior Andoni Fesenmaier — and the Spartans’ top-four scoring was finished out with a 110 from sophomore Daniel Mendez.
Elko senior Parker Chamberlin shot a non-qualifying round of 114, capping the Indians’ roster.
Spring Creek’s roster was closed out with non-qualifying rounds of 126 by Charlie Wright and 130 from Shayd Wellard.
“We have a decent amount of days to work on our weaknesses and get ready for next Thursday (April 29),” Sarbacker said.
Up Next
In lieu of Dayton’s tournament — which is in the works to be rescheduled — the next tournament will take place April 29 at the Whittell Edgewood Memorial.
“We, as coaches, did not want the kids to miss out on this this opportunity to play Edgewood,” Sarbacker said. “They did not have it last year due to COVID and did not have it the year before because of the snow.”