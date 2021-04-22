Thompson wins in Fallon, Spring Creek takes third

FALLON — Things went well for the Spring Creek boys golf team Wednesday.

During the second 3A North-East tournament of the season, the Spartans shaved 23 strokes from their first-event score at Spring Creek — a second-place finish — and collectively shot a team score of 408 for a third-place round in Fallon.

Along with overall team improvement, the Spartans once again sent one of their own to top of the leaderboard.

Senior Kevin Thompson posted his second victory in as many tries, following up his first-place 87 in Spring Creek with a round-winning 86 on Wednesday.

“Kevin is our steady Eddy. He was a stroke better than in our tournament last week, but we had multiple kids who made some great improvements,” said Spring Creek coach Dan Mendez. “I was really happy with the way we played, and we took a step forward reaching our goal of 400 or better as a team.”

Lowry won Fallon’s tourney with a team total of 390, holding a five-stroke advantage over second-place Fernley’s 395 — the Vaqueros playing in their first event of the season.