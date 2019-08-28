ROUND MOUNTAIN — The first game in the head coaching career of Hunter Thomsen was a strange one.
In Carlin’s season opener Friday at Round Mountain, the Railroaders only played about a quarter and a half — actually seeing the field for a just minute and a half in the second quarter — the Knights calling an end to the game early due to a limited roster and mounting injuries.
“They dressed out 11 kids and had a few get banged up,” Thomsen said. “There was nothing serious that I saw, but they didn’t want to play with six or seven guys and risk anymore injuries to their kids.”
The Railroaders won their opener and the inaugural contest for Thomsen at the controls, 20-0.
“It was a crazy game, one I’ll never forget,” Thomsen said. “For some reason, they were playing 15-minute quarters and I never noticed until toward the end of the first quarter. It seemed like it was taking forever. Then I saw was there was 14-something on the clock toward the start of the second quarter.”
As for the game, Carlin senior John Henderson had himself a field day.
In about 17 minutes of game time, he led the Railroaders’ offense with 11 carries for 94 yards.
He accounted for all of Carlin’s points, scoring a pair of first-quarter touchdowns (six yards, eight yards) on the ground and adding a third rushing TD (seven yards) in the second quarter.
“We never kicked. We went for two (points) on every score,” Thomsen said.
In one of the three attempts, Henderson bulled through for a two-point conversion.
In total, he scored every point of Carlin’s 20 on the board.
Junior Toby Pinnell rushed for 42 yards on five totes, and junior quarterback Chris George kept the ball five times for seven yards.
The Railroaders attempted just one pass (incomplete) the entire game.
“John had a heck of a game. He was a machine out there,” Thomsen said.
Offensively was not the only way Henderson placed his handprints on the game, he was a wrecking ball on defense as well.
He led the Railroaders with seven tackles, followed by three stops from freshman little brother Quinton Henderson.
Freshman Alex Ramirez and junior Josh Urie also notched three tackles apiece.
One of Thomsen’s goals for his defense was to wreak havoc and force turnovers.
“I told them our goal was to create turnovers on defense and not turn the ball over on offense,” Thomsen said. Job accomplished.
The Railroaders finished with a pair of takeaways, sophomore Alin Carl jumping on both loose balls for fumble recoveries.
On the other side of the ball, Carlin did not give the ball away to Round Mountain one time.
“The defense played well. They flew around and they were physical,” Thomsen said.
Bye Week
The Railroaders will enter their bye week, giving Carlin two weeks between its first and second games.
“I love it. Even though we won and it was a good game for us, we still have a lot of work to do,” Thomsen said. “We need to focus on our fundamentals; blocking and tackling. I told them we need to win the bye week before we can our next game.”
Schedule
Carlin’s second game of the season will also take place on the road, the Railroaders squaring off with the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Sept. 6, in Smith Valley.
*Note
Due to its dwindling number of healthy players, Round Mountain canceled its upcoming Friday game in Wells.
The Leopards had Excel Christian cancel the season opener last week because of a lack of players — now missing out on back-to-back home games — so Wells’ first game of the year will take place on the road against the Muckers at 7 p.m. Sept. 6, in Tonopah.
