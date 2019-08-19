CARLIN — First-year head coach Hunter Thomsen knows a thing or two about smash-mouth football.
As he attempts to lead Carlin back to the playoffs after three straight years without a postseason berth, the former University of Montana Western running back wants to impart a particular style of play into the Railroaders.
During his time with the Bulldogs, Thomsen rushed 2,089 yards and 15 touchdowns — also catching 26 passes for 214 yards with two TDs as a senior in 2017.
“I’m very lucky. This will only be my second year of coaching. I was the running backs coach at Montana Western last year,” Thomsen said. “We want to run down it our opponents’ throats. I told the kids that it doesn’t matter if the other team knows what’s coming. We’re going to know how to block it, even when we’re dead tired.”
Thomsen — who is teaching health, physical education and weight training at Carlin — takes over for departed Doug Hutchison, who is now in Jackpot.
“We listed some goals during fall camp. I set the first one and let the kids come up with a few of their own,” Thomsen said. “The first goal I set was to win game one. I think if we can get off to that 1-0 start that will get the season going in the right direction.”
Thomsen said another goal is “play as a team.”
“We want to establish that team culture. We will only be as good as the sum of everyone,” he said. “We can’t be about individuals.”
Thomsen said one of the Railroaders’ goals is to make the playoffs.
“I think if we play as a team, we have the talent to make the playoffs,” he said. “I told them to set lofty goals, aim high and work hard.”
Another goal Carlin has is to excel in the classroom and keep everyone eligible, not just simply perform on the field.
Returning
As Thomsen takes over his new team, he will utilize the services of some league-proven talents.
“John Henderson is a huge asset. Since I’ve been here, he hasn’t missed a lift or a practice,” Thomsen said. “He’s a workhorse and a good athlete. Right now, I have him at fullback. We want to get the ball in his hands.”
As a junior, Henderson was a 1st-Team All-Offense selection of the Division 1A Northern-East.
In seven games of stats recorded to MaxPreps, Henderson led Carlin with 12 catches for 132 yards and tied for the team high with two receiving touchdowns.
From the backfield, he carried 12 times for 69 yards.
Defensively, Thomsen said he plans to play Henderson at middle or outside linebacker.
Last season, Henderson was a 2nd-Team All-League defender and ranked second on the team with 57 tackles and two sacks — also forcing and recovering a fumble.
Running Carlin’s offense will be junior Chris George.
As a sophomore, he backed up now-junior Toby Pinnell at quarterback — Pinnell likely playing tight end and/or running back this season.
Pinnell threw for 352 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 27 of 50 passes.
He rushed for 53 yards and one touchdown on 12 totes.
“Chris has gotten better every day. He’s a great leader and really commands the huddle,” Thomsen said. “He demands good reps and that everyone lines up correctly and does their jobs.”
Last year, George toted the ball 14 times for 60 yards.
Defensively, he made 14 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles — Thomsen saying he has the ability to play along the defensive front or at linebacker.
Entering his junior season, Josh Urie has already made notable contributions for the Railroaders.
During his sophomore season, he was an honorable mention for the league awards.
Offensively, he averaged six yards per carry on 45 attempts and was second on the team with 272 rushing yards — scoring four TDs on the ground — catching two balls for 21 yards.
On defense, he made 30 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a loose ball — closing with an honorable mention.
“Josh will play running back and we can flip-flop him with Toby at tight end,” Thomsen said. “He will probably be our safety on defense.”
Thomsen wants be two-deep at every position.
“I think competition breeds excellence,” he said. “I want everyone to go for that starting spot. Alin Carl (sophomore) is pushing at tight end as well.”
Up front, Thomsen expects the road to be paved by senior center Austin Sexton, senior Raiden Ross, sophomore Quincy Doxey and freshman Quinton Henderson.
On the defensive line, Sexton made 11 tackles and a sack during his junior year and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Newcomers
“Quinton (Henderson) is John’s little brother. He’s big, fast and physical,” Thomsen said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he can become over the next four years.”
In the back end of Carlin’s defense, Thomsen said he looks for contributions from freshmen Alex Ramirez and Jacob Runkle.
“I think Alex can play in the secondary or move up to linebacker,” he said. “I think we have a good mix of experience and young talent. We have good depth on defense, which will help us rotate guys in an out and keep us from getting tired.”
Key Losses
As a senior, running back Eddie Gomez did all he could in his attempt to get the Railroaders back to the postseason after a two-year drought, which now stands at three.
The Railroaders closed the year with a 5-4 record and went 3-2 in league play, but Gomez literally stamped his impression on opponents – earning the Offensive Player of the Year award.
Gomez led the 1A Northern-East with 1,093 rushing yards on 135 attempts for an average of 8.1 yards per tote, scoring 14 rushing touchdowns and tying Wells’ Zane Rodriguez for second place in the league.
Out of the backfield, he caught nine balls for 128 yards with two scores and he even ran the offense on occasion – completing 3-for-6 passes for 65 yards with two TDs.
In the return game, he took one kickoff to paydirt in a 48-6 win over Owyhee on Sept. 14, 2018.
With 17-total TDs scored, he tied Rodriguez for second place in the league rankings.
He was a 1st-Team All-League defender and led Carlin with 72 tackles (42 solo), three-forced fumbles, three recoveries and notched a sack.
The Railroaders will also be without graduated Ethan Davis, who was a 1st-Team All-Offense and 2nd-Team All-Defense player last season.
Primarily a blocker, Davis caught four passes for 71 yards.
On defense, he made 39 tackles, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and notched one sack.
John Gamble provided Gomez and company with much of the running room, earning a 2nd-Team All-Offense selection on the line.
Defensively, he led the team with three sacks and booked 38 tackles — finishing as an honorable mention for the league awards.
Graduated Gabe Doxey is also gone from the offensive front after closing his career with an honorable mention for the league awards.
As a senior, running back Sebastian Pinnell carried the ball 45 times for 235 yards and two scores.
On defense, he tallied 20 tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Philosophy
Along with playing smash-mouth football on the offensive side of the football, Thomsen wants his defense to take the “same, physical approach.”
“Our base defense will be pretty simple, but I want to create turnovers,” he said. “We will be successful if we have a relentless pursuit of the football. If guys are flying around and making tackles in the open field, we can be explosive.”
Schedule
Thomsen and the Railroaders will open the season on the road, playing a non-conference ballgame at 7 p.m. Friday, in Round Mountain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.