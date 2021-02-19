Thoughts from those who lost out

“My daughter is an eighth grader. The only sport she does is volleyball. She hasn’t been able to compete for two seasons now due to COVID. Her fear is that she will never be able to make a high school team because she is going to be so far behind.”

“I just really hope our kids can get back to playing sports. It’s something they need for their physical and mental health.”

Terra Fordham Kinterknecht (Son of Elko High School senior Zeth Kinterknecht)

“My son, Zethery Kinterknecht, is a senior at Elko High School and has wrestled since he was 5 years old. Zeth has put in blood, sweat and tears for all these years. We have put in $5,000 or more a year on camps, airfare, motels, so Zeth would get the very best to reach his goal for a state championship and get his name up on the Elko state champion board in their gym.”

“Now, he doesn’t have that opportunity to get his name on the board. I have seen my son not so motivated to go to the gym or even want to travel to tournaments that we have been doing, still, when we can.”

