Thoughts from those who lost out

ELKO — Despite Gov. Steve Sisolak’s approval for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association to resume high school sports, one can’t help but feel for those who lost out on either basketball or wrestling and the canceled winter season.
The kids lost, the parents lost, the communities across the state lost — even before anyone could dribble a ball, take a shot or go for a pin.
Let’s hear the comments of some of the parents who had to tell their kids they couldn’t compete and a local sports enthusiast.
Jessica Ginter (Mother of Carlin High School senior Jayden Ginter)
“My daughter, Jayden Ginter, is a senior at Carlin High School. She is involved is volleyball, basketball, winter cheer and spring cheer, softball, band, FCCLA and quiz bowl. Jayden also works part time. She does all this while carrying straight A’s in school!”
“Sports gives her something to look forward to, something to work hard at, something that has been a big and important part of her life! Jayden has waited years and worked hard for her senior year, to teach the younger girls her skills and help build them up, not to mention make lifelong friends, to be a leader! This is her year to shine.”
“So far, these seniors have given up a lot so please let’s give them something back, the love of the game, being part of a team! Building them up! These kids don’t want to be the forgotten Class of 2021.”
Carrie Gregory (Mother of Elko High School Earnest Gregory)
“My son Earnest is a senior this year. He has always had a passion for football and wrestling. One of his goals coming into high school was to win a state title for wrestling and get his name on the wrestling wall at the high school. Last year (junior year) he suffered a shoulder injury and sat out both football and wrestling. He worked hard to bounce back from his surgery so he can have a successful senior year.”
“Then COVID happened. No wrestling, no chance to accomplish his goals. So many frustrations when we look back. We were talking one day and he said it best. He looked at me and said mom, ‘I will never get a chance to get another chance to win a state wrestling title, I won’t have a senior wrestling night or parent night. I will never wrestle another match. I won’t get a senior football night/parent night.”
“Up until today (Wednesday, Feb. 17) it wasn’t looking like football was going to happen either. In regards to football, he said that ‘he didn’t want to get his hopes up too high because he is afraid it won’t happen.’ He will be playing college football in the fall so he has that to look forward to.”
“My daughter is an eighth grader. The only sport she does is volleyball. She hasn’t been able to compete for two seasons now due to COVID. Her fear is that she will never be able to make a high school team because she is going to be so far behind.”
“I just really hope our kids can get back to playing sports. It’s something they need for their physical and mental health.”
Terra Fordham Kinterknecht (Son of Elko High School senior Zeth Kinterknecht)
“My son, Zethery Kinterknecht, is a senior at Elko High School and has wrestled since he was 5 years old. Zeth has put in blood, sweat and tears for all these years. We have put in $5,000 or more a year on camps, airfare, motels, so Zeth would get the very best to reach his goal for a state championship and get his name up on the Elko state champion board in their gym.”
“Now, he doesn’t have that opportunity to get his name on the board. I have seen my son not so motivated to go to the gym or even want to travel to tournaments that we have been doing, still, when we can.”
“This past year, kids not going to school and having no sports is so depressing and so disappointing. To see your child that was so active have no idea what to do sometimes and have no motivation makes me so angry. I’m angry to see other states having sports and going to school, and here we are in limbo, wishing that we can have some kind of normal. COVID and our governor have taken so much away from our kids that they are continuing to lose ground to other athletes from states that are open. It just breaks my heart for all Nevada athletes.”
Maggie Montrose Shippy (Mother of Elko’s Maguire Shippy)
“It all started when our family traveled to Montana in October to watch my nephew play his last freshman football game of the season. That’s right, high school football was happening in Montana. In fact they are attending in person school five days a week in Billings. FIVE!!!”
“My 16 year old daughter was overwhelmed with the thought that she may not see her volleyball season happen in Elko. On our way home from that trip she begged me to let her move to Montana to live with her aunt and cousins. It would be pretty impossible for us to leave Elko because we run a small business (Montrose Glass) and are both self-employed. We of course said ‘heck no.’”
“She was on the EHS JV team volleyball last year and was hopeful to make the squad again. Or better yet, had hopes to make varsity. After all, Montana’s volleyball season had already happened so she wouldn’t be able to play her sport there.”
“She was putting in the work in Elko, going to private gyms to practice and occasionally practicing in the back yard. She had a couple of EHS open gyms before we were told it was no longer allowed. That’s when I saw the shift in her mood.”
“Just like everyone else, she felt it was unfair but she understood. The problem was the buildup of excitement that they may get a season and then the letdown. Over and over again. She sort of got used to the idea that they would never go back and she fell into a state of sadness. Prior to this year, she has always done very well academically. But not having a teacher consistently in person played its toll. She was failing all classes.”
“I didn’t recognize my child anymore, she was angry and sad. She could see no reason to get out of bed every day. Even if we talked about volleyball possibly happening she was uninterested. She didn’t want to be fooled again. I actually think she lost her love for the sport. She lost her desire for a lot of things she once loved. So at the start of the second semester, my husband and I agreed that we would let her give Montana a shot. We were already living our worst-case scenario, so what did we have to lose?!?”
“It’s been one month and she has all A’s and one B, we FaceTime every day and she loves to tell me about her class discussions and what’s happening around Billings. We have our happy girl back. It’s just a damn travesty that she’s 10 hours away from us to get that. I’m sorry, but I feel like our school board has failed our kids, and the governor and NIAA jumped the gun in announcing there would be no (certain) sports in the fall. Our kids deserve better and, unfortunately, I have to look at an empty bedroom and say goodnight over a cell phone to give my child the normal high school life that she deserves.”
Leah Takacs Mori (Mother of Lowry High School senior Isaac Mori and sophomore Wade Mori)
“I am extremely disappointed in the cancellation of the winter season. As a parent, I believe it’s our choice whether our kid participates in any activity, sports or otherwise. Isaac is a senior this year and as it may sound silly to some, he has worked every year for this year as a wrestler. To not have the opportunity to finish what he started at 5 years old.”
“It would be different to me if every state was using the same rulebook, but across state lines sports are happening. And I don’t know a parent that wasn’t willing to make changes so these kids could participate. If that meant driving my kids to the tournament, watching on my phone, sitting in a parking lot instead of in a gym, I was willing to do whatever.”
“Not only the actual competition of the sports, but the loss in interaction and team comradery is something that these kids will never get back. The only memory they have of their senior year is the fact that they weren’t able to do the things they have looked forward to every year. As for the ages, like Wade, as a sophomore, he has lost a year to improve, excel and make contacts in a season. Also an awful loss.”
Danny Story (Local sports organizer, boradcaster)
“Regarding high school sports, I believe the NIAA failed the kids with their false hopes of winter and fall sports. I think they should have came up with a plan to have a complete spring sports season! Seems to me like every step of the way it was only Plan A... No contingency plans!”
“I feel this was done intentionally, in the unlikely event they would have a season. They should have bagged these seasons early so kids could have made other arrangements to compete elsewhere on different platforms, that way they could still be recruited. My feeling is that this is why the NIAA did not, because they would have lost the kids to travel programs.”
“As a result, you may see high school participation decline, regardless, at least over the next couple years. To even entertain a couple-game season does not help these kids get recruited or even get them in proper shape to play etc... Asking for injuries to kids, some who have not trained for a year.”