WINNEMUCCA – For the third straight season, the same wrestling program stamped its name to the Division 3A state championship.
The Spring Creek Spartans’ dominance was on full display, winning the state title by a margin of 153 points.
Spring Creek mounted 236 points, Virgin Valley taking second place with 83 points.
The Spartans placed nine wrestlers into the finals of their respective weight classes, five claiming state championships.
State Champions
Senior Dyllan Fuchs not only celebrated the Spartans’ third-consecutive state championship, he also locked down his third straight individual title.
Fuchs went 3-0 in the 145-pound division, winning each of his matches by fall.
He opened with a 42-second pin of Mojave’s Jayson Asas, advancing to the championship with a fall victory in 1:29 over South Tahoe’s Nate Singelyn in the semifinal round.
In the title match, Fuchs pinned Lowry’s Cade Bell in 1:26.
From three-straight state titles to a first-timer.
Sophomore Chase Milligan breezed through the competition in the 106-pound class.
His 3-0 record at the state tournament was marked by three pins, no match going beyond the 1:16 mark.
His first victory by fall took just 37 seconds against Pahrump Valley’s Mason Prunchak, Milligan reaching the final round with an even-faster, 34-second pin of Western’s Ernesto Figueras in the semifinal round.
With a pin in 1:16 in the championship match versus Virgin Valley’s Ethan Woods, Milligan lifted himself to the top of the podium.
Senior Josh Tripp went out on top, winning the 126-pound state championship.
With a 3-0 mark, he won one match by fall and earned two victories by major decision.
His lone pin came against Boulder City’s Curtis Brown in 2:44, defeating Spring Creek freshman teammate Terron Mogensen by a score of 15-3 in the semifinal.
In the title match, Tripp locked down the state title with another major decision of 11-2 versus Lowry’s Taylor Corak.
Junior Riley Fuchs won his first state title at 132 pounds, notching two pins and a major decision.
He opened with a pin at the three-minute mark against Chaparral’s Jalen Williams, winning by fall in 2:58 versus Valley’s Joseph Valencia in the semifinal.
For all the marbles, Riley Fuchs allowed just a point in a 12-1, major-decision win against Western’s Mackenzie Sulliban.
Sophomore Q Boyd gave the Spartans their third-consecutive champ in succeeding weight classes with his victory at 138 pounds, finishing with a 3-0 record and two pins.
He notched consecutive wins by fall in 1:15 versus Boulder City’s Danny Pate and Lowry’s Caden Ricci in 21 seconds.
Boyd fought for a 9-6 decision against Fernley’s Kyle Jones for the state hardware.
Dyllan Fuchs’ title at 145 pounds gave the Spartans their fourth-consecutive victory in ascending weight classes.
State Runners-Up
Along with five champions, the Spartans had four wrestlers earn runner-up finishes.
Junior Kodis Campbell went 2-1 with two pins at 120 pounds.
He won his first match by fall in 1:34 Moapa Valley’s Jorge Cervantes, needing 4:58 to pin Chaparral’s Jay-Ar Briones in the semifinal round.
In the title match, Campbell wound up on the low side of a close, low-scoring decision of 3-2 versus Virgin Valley’s Vicente Pinto.
Sophomore Beau Chacon, the defending 152-pound state champion, came up a win short of claiming back-to-back titles – finishing with a 2-1 record at 160 pounds.
His lone fall victory came in 1:37 over Chaparral’s Peter Larez, notching a 12-1 major decision versus Pahrump Valley’s Tristan Maughan in the semifinal round.
In the championship, Chacon took a 2-1 lead with a takedown but gave up a 6-2 run in a 7-4 loss to Sparks’ Tyler Green.
Senior Clay Campbell also went 2-1, posting a win by fall and another by major decision in the 170-pound division.
He won his first match by fall in 1:15 versus Moapa Valley’s Hayden Redd, earning a 15-6 major decision over Mojave’s Sebastian James in the semifinal.
In the championship, Campbell lost by major decision with the score at 12-2 to Fallon’s Sean McCormick – who became the Greenwave’s first-ever four-time state champion.
Junior Jeff Guthrie – the defending 195-state champ – came up a win shy of making it two in a row at the same weight, finishing with a 2-1 mark with two pins.
His first match took just 27 seconds with a pin of Western’s Toban Garcia, using 5:21 to pin Sparks’ Aleki Pooi in the semifinal round.
In the championship, Guthrie was unable to hold on to a slim lead, Boulder City’s Jimmy Dunagan scoring points in the closing seconds for a 3-2 victory.
Third-Place Medalists
Five Spartans took third place in their respective divisions.
Junior Jacob Taylor went 3-1 with three pins at 113 pounds, his lone loss coming by fall in 1:44 to Elko’s Zeth Kinterknecht in the semifinal round.
In the consolation championship, Taylor pinned Western’s Anjelo Vigilia in 1:28 for third place.
Mogensen gave the Spartans two placers in the 126-pound division, posting a 3-1 mark with one win by fall.
His only defeat came to Tripp, the eventual state champ, by a score 15-3 in the semifinal.
In the third-fourth match, Mogensen earned a 4-2 decision against Western’s Kevin Jaimes.
Spring Creek also placed two wrestlers in the 132-pound class, along with state champ Riley Fuchs.
Sophomore Bear Browne lost his opening match in an 8-5 decision to Virgin Valley’s Gage Woods but strung together three straight wins – each by fall.
In the consolation championship, Browne avenged his lone loss – pinning Woods in 2:56.
The Spartans also sent two grapplers to the podium at 138 pounds – including Boyd as the state champion – senior Austin Wirth going 3-1 with a win by major decision.
His lone loss came to Jones by a score of 4-2 – later avenged by Boyd in the state final – Wirth closing with consecutive wins by decision, defeating Chaparral’s Marc Gonzalez 9-4 in the third-fourth match.
Junior Hunter Hood tallied a 3-1 record with three pins at 220 pounds.
His only defeat came in a 3-1 loss to Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi – the eventual state runner-up – in the semifinal round.
Hood closed the tournament with back-to-back pins, winning by fall in 4:31 against Elko’s Darin Legrand in the consolation championship.
Fourth-Place Finishers
Senior Caden Constable finished with a 2-2 record at 152 pounds, losing his first match in a 3-2 decision against Valley’s Xzavier Maheia.
He bounced back with consecutive wins by fall in 1:59 against Elko’s Brandon Mariluch and Fernley’s Jackson Chapin in 4:16.
In the third-fourth match, Constable lost a 3-1 decision versus Moapa Valley’s Russell Bodily.
Senior Cody Jenkins also went 2-2 in the 182-pound division, posting one win by fall.
He pinned Boulder City’s Thorsten Balmer in 4:49 before losing a 14-5 major decision to Elko’s Carl Hansen – the eventual state champ – but Jenkins answered with a 3-0 victory over Sparks’ Jasper Melver.
In the consolation championship, Jenkins lost a 10-4 decision to Mohave’s Mekhi Brown.
Of Spring Creek’s 18 wrestlers in the state tournament, 16 made their ways to the podium.
Up Next
Of the Spartans’ 18 wrestlers in the state tourney, 12 will be back next season – Spring Creek graduating one-third of its qualifiers: Tripp, Wirth, Dyllan Fuchs, Constable, Campbell and Jenkins.
As the Spartans enter the 2019-2020 season, it’s hard to predict anything other than Spring Creek’s fourth-consecutive state title.
Congratulations to head coach Wade Pehrson and the Spring Creek Spartans on their third straight state championship and for setting the bar of 3A wrestling programs at rarified heights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.