LAS VEGAS — Several records were flirted with Wednesday during Round 7 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, but one changed hands.

In the bronc riding, Zeke Thurston stamped a new mark for future competitors to spur toward.

He saved the best for last against the top broncs in the world — known as the eliminator pen — the horses bucking off 11 of 15 competitors when they were bucked out in Round 2.

In Round 7, Thurston drew Northcott Macza’s “Get Smart,” the horse drilling JJ Elshere in Round 2 for a no-score.

Firing from the edge in Chute 7 on Wednesday, there was never a doubt — Thurston lifting, charging, in full control.

When he stepped to the arena floor, he owned the Round 7 record of the WNFR at 92.5 points — breaking the previous Round 7 ties of 90 points by Billy Etbauer (2009), Chase Brooks (2018) and Wade Sundell (2018).

Thurston stuffed $26.230.77 into his jeans for the ride and solidified No. 1 spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bronc riding world standings.

With $277,953.01 in earnings, Thurston now leads Ryder Wright ($261,988.39) by $15,964.62.

Despite taking a pair of no-scores during the WNFR, Thurston still ranked fourth in the average after Round 7 — scoring 435.5 points on five rides.

With his money won and average position, Thurston — the 2016 world champion — was projected to win his second gold buckle.

Clayton Biglow

To say bareback rider Clayton Biglow has been on a roll is the understatement of the WNFR.

On Wednesday night, Biglow won or shared the victory for the third straight night.

His streak started in Round 5 with a 92.5-point score, tying for the top spot three ways in Round 6 with a mark of 88.5 points.

In Round 7, Biglow was pitted against Rafter G Rodeo’s “Ankle Biter.”

Advantage cowboy.

Through a series of high jumps and spins to left, Biglow never wiggled — pouring it to the bucker with his feet.

When all was said and done, Biglow matched the previous Round 7 record of 91.5 points set back in 2008 by Bobby Mote on top of Big Bend Rodeo’s Spring Fling.

The victory surged Biglow to a $39,112.32 lead in the world standings with $292,785.50 in winnings for the year.

He was fourth in the average after Round 7 with a score of 615 points on seven horses.

However, it would be well-advised for Biglow to keep winning and putting up qualified rides.

Orin Larsen ($253,673.18) placed second Wednesday night with a 90-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc. horse “Mayhem.”

Larsen was fourth in the average with a total of 597.5 points on seven buckers.

Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp

For the majority of Round 7, the team ropers had a rough night — the final check going to Chad Masters and Joseph Harrison with a leg for a five-second penalty and a total time of 9.0 seconds.

Headers missed, heelers roped legs.

Toward the end of the performance, header Cody Snow and heeler Wesley Thorp were both electric and extremely smooth — a lethal combination.

Snow scored the steer well at the barrier, stuck his loop around the bones and went left — and forward — getting ahead of the steer and not giving a terrible handle, many steers facing back toward the chute after being switched way too hard.

Thorp had a great look on the back end, but it’s still good to have luck and talent.

His spoke — the area between the honda and where a person holds the rope prior to delivery — split the dewclaw on the right hoof of the steer.

However, when the animal took his next jump — the rope came clean and tight quickly around both legs, Thorp dallying on a short rope.

For being so fast, the run was so controlled — the clock reading 3.6 seconds.

The time tied the fastest run in Round 7 history, matching the 3.6 set on three occasions: Derrick Begay/Cesar de la Cruz (2009), Clay Tryan/Travis Graves (2012) and Trevor Brazile/Patrick Smith (2015).

Nevada Cowboys

Round 7 served as a rough night for the Nevada talents, none of the four cowboys placing higher than 11th.

Dakota Eldridge

Eldridge’s steer broke well from the chute but picked up steam as it rolled down the pen, taking the run clear to far end of the action in front of the bucking chutes.

He was solid on the ground, but the final time read 4.9 seconds for an 11th-place finish.

Eldridge maintained his seventh-place position in the average with a time of 42.5 seconds on seven runs, but his expected finish in the world standings dropped to ninth.

After Round 7, he ranked eighth in the world with $140,180.03.

Trenten Montero

Despite placing 11th in the round with a score of 81 points, Montero was in position to earn the eighth and final check for the average — posting a total of 590.5 points on seven horses.

Montero’s hands were full, given his stock draw Thursday night in Round 8 — paired up with Powder River Rodeo’s “Craig At Midnight.”

During the 2018 WNFR, the horse was ridden twice for 85.5 points by Biglow and 88.5 points by Tim O’Connell.

However, in the 2019 season, the horse was only covered three times in five trips — the horse marking 45.1 points of the 78.33 average score.

In the 2020 season, the bucker ditched its only rider — the horse scoring 48.5 points out of a possible 50.

Montero was projected to finish ninth in the year-end standings, posting $143,218.65 in winnings.

Jade Corkill

Fallon’s Jade Corkill did not have the team roping run he would have liked Wednesday night, but he did not commit the cardinal sin of the event either — he didn’t miss.

Heeling for partner Clay Smith, Corkill was a tick late out of the box on a steer that went left — gaining separation from horse and rider.

Smith caught his head shot, but Corkill was pinned to the inside of the turn — the steer against the fence.

He had one throw and took it, catching one hind leg for a five-second penalty and a total time of 11.2 seconds.

However, the projected year-end standings did not change, Smith and Corkill each still in place to win their respective titles — which would be Smith’s second heading championship (2018) and Corkill’s fourth heeling title after winning three in a row from 2012-2014.

Smith had won $234,550.68 in winnings prior to Round 8, Corkill’s earnings set at $192,676.39.

Mitch Pollock

Winnemucca bronc rider Mitch Pollock has experienced a rough stint during the WNFR, taking a no-score on six of his seven broncs.

After struggling to mark horses out of the chute, the judges got him at the gate once again in Round 7 — although he did not miss his spur-out.

A reminder that judged events can be brutal.

Pollock had his spurs over the shoulder and locked in the neck on both sides when the bronc touched down on his first jump from the chute, taking away what would have been his first check of the rodeo.

He would have likely placed fourth or fifth in the round, but another no-score nullified what would have been a profitable night.

For Round 8, Pollock was matched up with Pickett Pro Rodeo’s “Delta Dawn.”

The horse averaged 45 points on the stock score in two trips during the 2019 season, posting a 43-point score during the 2020 campaign — averaging a total score of 88 points in 2019 and 85.5 in the 2020 season.

Other Round Winners

Steer Wrestling

Stetson Jorgensen topped a lightning-fast round of bull dogging with a time of 3.4 seconds.

Tie-Down Roping

Calf roper Tyler Milligan — on the American Quarter Horse Association PRCA Tie-Down Horse of the Year — was textbook and fundamental in a round full of mistakes.

Riding “Big Time,” Milligan turned a nice calf into a great tie-down run — roping the neck sharp, setting up his run from the stirrup and letting the horse — papered name Little Smart Leo — doing his thing.

The horse buried up in the dirt, pulled the calf to Milligan as he ran down the rope, kept the rope tight but did not overwork.

Milligan was solid on the ground, making a clean flank and a smart tie — stopping the clock in 7.5 seconds.

Barrel Racing

Heeeyyy Sister.

The defending world champion and her horse “Sister” came to life Wednesday night — turning in the third-fastest run of the week — stopping the clock in 13.60 seconds.

After coming close to knocking over the first barrel, the next-two turns were perfect and the rest was history.

Despite being sixth in the average with a time of 101.39 seconds on seven runs, Kinsel Lockwood is projected to defend her world championship.

Bull Riding

The best in the business.

Sage Kimzey — the five-time defending world champion — showed once more why he has been unbeatable and everyone else is chasing second place.

Kimzey, the final competitor of the night — like Thurston — saved the best for last.

On Cervi Championship Rodeo’s “Smoke Wagon,” the bull got smoked — Kimzey staying tall on the bucker through the spins and blasting a score of 90 points.

With $363,815.98 in earnings for the year, Kimzey was first in the average — the only bull rider with six qualified scores — totaling 527 points.

He lead the year-end standings by more than $113,000.

