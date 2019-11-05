Tiger’s Eye competes in California

DIXON, California — Sensei Cervando Lara took a trio of students on an annual trip, putting their karate skills to the test.

Leading Tiger’s Eye Kyokushin Karate, in Elko, Lara and three up-and-coming competitors took part in the 18th annual Ryukyukan International Karate and Kobudo Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Dixon, California.

In the 14-15 age division, Jesston Tkach fared well — winning the semi-knockdown portion of the event and placing second in the kata — a system of individual training exercises.

Trent Christian Hatch showed the youngsters of the sport his abilities in the 8-9 age group, also taking first in the semi-knockdown competition and ranking third in the kata.

Competing in the 15-17 division, Jordan Tkach finished in second place of the semi-knockdown platform.

Try Tiger’s Eye