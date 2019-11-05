You are the owner of this article.
Tiger’s Eye competes in California
Tiger’s Eye competes in California

Tiger's Eye Karate

Members of Tiger's Eye Karate stand with their awards from the 18th annual Ryukyukan International Karate and Kobudo Tournament, which took place Saturday, in Dixon, California. From left: Jesston Tkach, Trent Christian Hatch — front left — Sensei Cervando Lara, center, and Jordan Tkach.  

DIXON, California — Sensei Cervando Lara took a trio of students on an annual trip, putting their karate skills to the test.

Leading Tiger’s Eye Kyokushin Karate, in Elko, Lara and three up-and-coming competitors took part in the 18th annual Ryukyukan International Karate and Kobudo Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Dixon, California.

In the 14-15 age division, Jesston Tkach fared well — winning the semi-knockdown portion of the event and placing second in the kata — a system of individual training exercises.

Trent Christian Hatch showed the youngsters of the sport his abilities in the 8-9 age group, also taking first in the semi-knockdown competition and ranking third in the kata.

Competing in the 15-17 division, Jordan Tkach finished in second place of the semi-knockdown platform.

Try Tiger’s Eye

Sensei Lara would like to expand his membership, offering a two-week trial for free to anyone 5 years of age and older.

The group practices from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays, at 545 Court St.

Support

Tiger’s eye wishes to extend its gratitude to Newmont Goldcorp — now Nevada Gold Mines — for its charitable donations through the Newmont Legacy Fund.

