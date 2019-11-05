Tiger’s Eye competes in California

DIXON, California — Sensei Cervando Lara took a trio of students on an annual trip, putting their karate skills to the test.
Leading Tiger’s Eye Kyokushin Karate, in Elko, Lara and three up-and-coming competitors took part in the 18th annual Ryukyukan International Karate and Kobudo Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Dixon, California.
In the 14-15 age division, Jesston Tkach fared well — winning the semi-knockdown portion of the event and placing second in the kata — a system of individual training exercises.
Trent Christian Hatch showed the youngsters of the sport his abilities in the 8-9 age group, also taking first in the semi-knockdown competition and ranking third in the kata.
Competing in the 15-17 division, Jordan Tkach finished in second place of the semi-knockdown platform.
Sensei Lara would like to expand his membership, offering a two-week trial for free to anyone 5 years of age and older.
The group practices from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays, at 545 Court St.
Tiger’s eye wishes to extend its gratitude to Newmont Goldcorp — now Nevada Gold Mines — for its charitable donations through the Newmont Legacy Fund.